Now, more than ever before, our outdoor spaces are being designed as an additional 'room' of the home, with comfort a top priority. That's not to say that seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living are anything new, but that the lines between the two are being increasingly blurred.

This year's trends in gardens and outdoor furniture are centered on creating personality-driven spaces that are as thoughtfully designed as our interiors — pieces that would look perfectly in place in your living spaces inside of your home, but with the added practicality of being able to withstand the elements, too.

I have the pleasure of seeing all the latest and greatest in modern garden design as part of my job, so I wanted to share these seriously beautiful interior designer- and architect-styled gardens I selected from our treasure trove of home tours in the archives to inspire your outdoor space this season — they are as dreamy as they are practical.

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1. Poolside Magic in Ibiza

Tour this holiday home in Ibiza. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons)

"This home was really made for outdoor living, so we wanted to make sure that there was ample room for lounging and hosting outside," says designer Tom Lawrence-Levy, founder and head of design at Natural Asthetik, the studio behind the design of this holiday home in Ibiza. The minimalist design was dictated by the landscape and climate, and creates a space that speaks for itself — elegant, clean lines architecturally frame the space, as the crisp white exterior creates a wonderful contrast to the surrounding greenery.

2. Outdoor Entertaining in Arizona

Tour this modern take on a Spanish Mission-style property in Arizona. (Image credit: Kevin Brost. Design: Homesmith Design)

Designed by Brittny Smith of Homesmith Design, this outdoor living room in Arizona is all about entertaining. "With the window wall and bar window fully opened, it's difficult to distinguish where the indoors stops and the outdoors begins," Brittny says. "That's exactly how we like it in Arizona, where outdoor living is a part of life." The chic outdoor kitchen, bar, and lounge area effortlessly flow with one another in this inviting space that's perfect for hosting and relaxing.

3. A Cretan Retreat

Tour this Cretan holiday home. (Image credit: Credit: Credit: Helen Cathcart. Styling: Sania Pell. Design: Cari Giannoulias)

"Multiple lounge spaces were layered throughout the garden and pool area, designed to suit every mood. Since we host often in the summer, there’s something for everyone here," says designer Cari Giannoulias of her very personal holiday home in Crete. Spending most of her time living in the city, she missed the connection to nature, and creating spaces such as these restored that bond. The natural materials used add a lovely warmth and textural quality to the space.

4. Coastal Calm in Sydney

Tour this modern coastal home in Sydney. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio. Styling: Joseph Gardner)

The joyful pops of color bring this palm-fringed courtyard to life. “It's a bit Santa Fe,” says David Flack, founder and principal of Flack Studio, who designed this modern coastal home in Sydney. It serves as a calming respite for the native New York owner, with glorious views of the beach all around. Considered planting and carefully curated furniture form a layered space that uses nature as its canvas.

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5. A Relaxing Balcony in Kentucky

Tour this family home in Kentucky. (Image credit: J.L. Jordan Photography. Design: Bethany Adams Interiors)

This balcony is the perfect example of an exterior 'room' of a home — it's such a natural extension of the interior property and has a wonderful vintage-inspired aesthetic. “I chose a traditional black iron seating set but updated it with fresh Sunbrella striped cushions [available at Wayfair],” says Bethany Adams of Bethany Adams Interiors. The plants are brought outside in the summertime to take advantage of Louisville's humidity, which, clearly, they enjoy!

6. A Serene Pool Terrace in California

With Japanese design influences, this contemporary Californian retreat was created by David Lucas, co-founder of Lucas Interiors, with the main focus lying in the seamless flow of indoor-outdoor living, aided largely by expansive glass doors. "It takes full advantage of the scenery and the beautiful weather," explains David. There isn't a single corner of this outdoor space that hasn't been considered.

7. A Rustic Sanctuary in Puglia

Tour this rustic home in Puglia. (Image credit: Martin Morell. Design: James Thursten Waterworth)

Created by the former European designer of Soho House, James Thurstan Waterwoorth, together with Puglian-based English architect Anthony Filmer, and local architect Andrea Rodio, the relaxed outdoor entertaining area of this rustic home in Puglia calls for a slower pace of living. Taking inspiration from its natural surroundings, the welcoming space invites you to relax, while the use of natural materials and thoughtful decor pieces adds both character and rustic charm.

8. A Courtyard Oasis in Bondi

Tour this Bondi beach house. (Image credit: Anson Smart)

"The central courtyard provides space between the living areas, but we still feel completely connected through the layers of glass, even when we’re each engaged in our own different activities," says owner Kirsten Zaki of this urban garden in Bondi. Each of the internal spaces of this Australian home spills into the courtyard — "It feels like we’re in a tree house," Kirsten shares, and the white of the stone paving and structure allows the surrounding greenery to sing.

9. A Chilled Roof Terrace in Tribeca

Tour this Tribeca penthouse. (Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: Studio DB)

The magical wraparound roof terrace of this penthouse is an almost unheard-of asset in the heart of Manhattan. "It’s the dream to have this kind of space here in the city, especially at penthouse level," says Damian Zunino of Studio DB. A projector screen attaches to the timber-clad wall for family movie nights on the modular outdoor seating, making for a natural-themed escape that is as cocooning as it is inspiring.

10. Pink Joy in California

Tour this rustic Californian villa. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Corinne Mathern)

In California's Santa Ynez Valley, this pink courtyard stands majestic. Designed by Corinne Mathern, of Corinne Mathern Interiors, the baked tone stands in beautiful contrast to the olive tree-lined landscape while serving as a visual link to the interior pink terracotta tile flooring. This space, and the home's interiors, is a wonderful homage to its surroundings, and the considered planting, outdoor window seats, and water garden feature create a tranquil space for reflection.

11. A Cocooning Rooftop Garden in Manhattan

Tour this penthouse in Manhattan. (Image credit: Ty Cole OTTO; Interiors: 2Michaels Design; Architecture: Matthew Baird Architects; Landscaping: RKLA Studio)

This hidden rooftop terrace in lower Manhattan is a cocooning oasis from the hubbub of the city below. With expansive views of the city, the owners can enjoy their surroundings in a personality-filled, peaceful space. "Working with landscape architects, RKLA Studio, we created a roof deck at once open to the sky but also intimate in its arrangement of plantings and furniture," says Matthew Baird of Baird Architects. "We used screens made from vegetation to create privacy and an oasis in the city." The way natural materials and foliage have been used is effective in making an urban garden more private, while also being aesthetically pleasing.

12. A Cozy Courtyard in India

Tour this characterful Indian home. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

Designed by Farah Agarwal, principal of Chestnut Storeys, this characterful space in Coimbatore, southern India, is deeply calming and reflective. "The soft rustling of palm trees and the gentle ripples of water offer an immediate sense of calm, setting the tone for the entire home," says Farah. It's an effortless extension of the indoor living room, and the baked hue of the exterior wall, together with artwork and the checkerboard flooring, sets the scene for a truly 'lived-in' outdoor space.

13. Outdoor Bathtime in Dulwich

Tour this family home in Dulwich. (Image credit: Matt Clayton. Design: Scenario Architecture)

This outstanding, unique wooden-clad outdoor bathroom has a cozy, cabin-like feel, while looking effortlessly luxurious. "We wanted an everyday ritual, not a resort moment," says Ran Ankory, from Scenario Architecture, of his home in Dulwich. "The bath sits just beyond a hidden door off the main bedroom. Long views out, total privacy in." It takes spa bathroom vibes to a whole new level.

14. A Secretive Escape in Cornwall

Tour this converted bunker in Cornwall. (Image credit: Morse ©️ @uniquehomestays)

Surprising and spectacular, this converted World War II communications bunker in Cornwall packs a punch. The buried-in-the-landscape, Brutalist-inspired property, now known as Morse, blends the indoors with the outdoors, with this zoned area surrounding a fire pit that contrasts with the surrounding greenery — it's a space where you feel completely at one with nature. It brings coziness to a whole new level.

15. A Tranquil Space in Byron Bay

Tour this colorful home in Byron Bay. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Styling: Jase Sullivan.)

This 1960s-meets-Med-inspired villa on Australia's east coast is designed around a central courtyard and is all about feel-good vibes. "I wanted the outdoor terrace to feel like an extension of the living room, so I kept the pink and blue color palette, and introduced a vintage coffee table to avoid a typical outdoor look," explains designer Jase Sullivan. The expansive black-framed windows and sliding patio doors create seamless transitions between the interior and exterior spaces.

16. Heavenly Outdoor Dining in San Francisco

Tour this coastal home in San Francisco. (Image credit: Andrew Giammarco. Design: SkB Architects)

This space, designed by SkB Architects, in a coastal home in San Francisco, is outdoor dining at its finest. The clever use of curtains and sails not only provides shade for the Californian climate but also creates a more intimate zone for relaxed entertaining, and the neutral colors are a lovely contrast to the blue and green of the surroundings. The garden lighting also both practically and aesthetically highlights the dining table for summer soirées long into the night.

17. A Contemporary Private Terrace in London

Tour this London penthouse. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

In a London penthouse, this private rooftop terrace sits in chic serenity. Created by interior designer Róisín Lafferty, the brief of this penthouse apartment was "A sanctuary in the sky." With spectacular skyline views, the thoughtfully curated garden furniture and plants create a welcoming space to retreat to in the heart of the city. The darker flooring works as a lovely contrast to the surrounding river views, and the way the plants have been layered forms a garden screen for added privacy.

18. An Elegant Inner-City Balcony in Sydney

Tour this inner-city apartment in Sydney. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

The balcony of this upper-level apartment is a chic and comfortable space to relax in. With RODA Harp lounge chairs and a RODA Mistral sofa, the balcony also features an extendable table that seats up to 10 people, as the owners regularly entertain friends and family, but wanted the space to feel cozy when it was just the two of them, too. The space is at once welcoming and elegant, and the clever frames around the balcony's edges provide both privacy and a framed view of Sydney Harbour.

19. Relaxed Outdoor Living in Texas

Tour this characterful home in Texas. (Image credit: Clay Grier. Design: Ashby Collective)

With a garden TV, fireplace, pool, and multiple seating zones, this outdoor space ticks a lot of boxes. Designed by Annie Bacon of Ashby Collective, it mirrors the thoughtful mixture of old and new indoors and provides a wonderful retreat and entertaining zone for friends and family. The sliding door to access the established home bar is a thoughtful touch, and the steps down to the pool area help zone the spaces and create a layered design.

20. Modern Lounging in Tribeca

Tour this brutalist Tribeca triplex. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Designer: Jae Joo)

"I wanted the outdoor area to be an extension of the indoor space," says Jae Joo of Jae Joo Designs. "I envisioned a modernized row seating arrangement that is comfortable, functional, and elegant when viewed from inside. To maintain a minimalist aesthetic, I opted for simple concrete sculptures in various shapes." And elegant it absolutely is. The garden sofa is effortlessly sophisticated and pops against the lush green backdrop.

21. Firepit Vibes in Vancouver

Tour this contemporary home in Vancouver. (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: Paul Sangha)

Home to interior designer Kelly Keay, and with help from landscape architect Paul Sangha, this outdoor space in a Vancouver home is at once homely and vast. "Equipped with a fully retractable awning for year-round comfort, this space harmoniously merges the garden with the home environment," says Paul. And the 'carpet-like effect' of the wood decking adds a soft warmth to the space. It would be hard to peel yourself away from views like this.

Stylish Outdoor Decor & Furniture

I've selected a few key pieces that take inspiration from these expertly styled outdoor spaces so that you can recreate the look.

Dunelm 2.7m Macrame Parasol £79 at Dunelm Bring Ibiza holiday vibes home with this stylish Macrame Parasol from Dunelm. H&M Metal Outdoor Side Table £79.99 at H&M (US) For a slice of the Australian beach home terrace, this H&M side table would do the trick. Vincent Sheppard Loop Outdoor Lounge Chair £555 at Heal's These lounge chairs are a great option to style a space like the balcony in Sydney.

If these beautiful designs have got you feeling inspired, then it's also worth getting up to speed on this year's latest garden trends for an outdoor space that's ahead of the curve.

And for more design ideas for your garden and beyond, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.