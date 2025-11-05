Design Lab by Livingetc: Your Shortcut to a Beautifully Styled Home

Our new interior styling service is here. Created by our in-house interior stylists, Design Lab is a way for you to access Livingetc’s distinctive eye for contemporary style – not just through inspiration, but through real, personal guidance. We can now help you decorate and furnish your home in a way that’s perfectly suited to how you live, sourcing pieces that work beautifully together and feel effortlessly individual.

If you're finding it hard to commit to that confident paint color, or source the perfect vintage lampshade to complete your sitting room, we've got the insight to help you make the right choice. Once fully up and running, we will be offering a range of styling services, from simple product recommendations through to complete design schemes.

Personalised Product Finding

Because creating amazing rooms is about two things - brilliant design and brilliant products - Design Lab offers a few different services. First of all, we're launching with Find, our personalised product finding service. It's simple - let us know what you're looking for, and our expert stylists will give you a handful of key recommendations.

This is the personal shopping service that does the searching for you – whether you’re looking for a sculptural armchair, a two-seater mid-century sofa, a beautiful rug or a thoughtful gift, our stylists will hunt down the best options to fit your taste and budget. Simply email designlab@futurenet.com with what product you’re after, giving us as much information as you can. This could be details such as your price range and any notes on your design preferences, the size of the space it'll go in, and what it'll be near or, if it's a gift for someone else, as much as you can about their tastes and interests. And then we’ll find it for you – quickly, beautifully, and with all the design know-how you expect from Livingetc.

We will then get back to you in two working days with three to five product suggestions, selected just for you.

Meet the Stylists

The experts behind Design Lab know good decor, with experience in design from all over the world.

I’ve been working in interior design for five years, creating spaces that reflect individuality and emotion. I’m passionate about helping people discover their personal style and what makes them feel at home - then translating that into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character.

My background has always been rooted in design and storytelling. I’ve worked closely with private clients, sourcing furniture, textiles, and accessories that balance function and feeling. Over time, I’ve learned that great design starts with listening and understanding how someone lives and what atmosphere they want to create, then designing a space that feels both personal and visually refined.

I honed my craft at IED Milan, completing an intensive program in Interior and Spatial Design. Immersed in Italian design culture, I developed a deep appreciation for spatial harmony, materiality, and the technical precision behind expressive design. Time spent in showrooms, with suppliers, and at Salone del Mobile strengthened my belief that design can move people emotionally as much as it serves them functionally.

Today, my work is about creating spaces that tell a story - curated, characterful, and grounded in individuality. I love blending pieces from both established and emerging brands, vintage finds, and handcrafted details to achieve a balance of style, comfort, and soul.

With over seven years of experience across high-end interiors, FF&E, and showroom management, I bring a balance of creative vision and commercial awareness. My career spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design in New York and London, with highlights including immersive brand environments for Montblanc and Ferrari, and leading residential projects for high-end clientele at RH NY and FCI London, guiding them from concept through FF&E procurement and design execution.



For me, design is a form of storytelling - an exploration of personality and emotion. I love uncovering how people live, the rituals that define them, and curating spaces that feel authentic, timeless and deeply personal.

GET IN TOUCH

This is just the start of Design Lab by Livingetc, and our offering will grow as we get a better understanding of what you want.

Send us an email on designlab@futurenet.com and see how we can help you decorate the home you've always dreamed of, and sign up to our newsletter for further information on our services.

