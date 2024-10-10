Have You Ever Heard of "Muntins"? Discover The Inexpensive Hack That Transforms Your Windows in Seconds

Always wanted windows that make your home look like something straight out of a storybook? Me too. Have you ever heard of "muntins"? No, I hadn't either, until I stumbled upon an Instagram reel the other day.

It's hard to achieve the charm of a three-story Brownstone or French Tudor-style cottage in the country with a new build. Decoratively-paneled glass windows are an old-world feature that — regrettably — doesn't make its way into many contemporary homes. But now I know there are ways around that, and they don't have to cost a lot.

"Muntins" are simple strips of wood or metal that both separate and hold panes of glass in a window. If you have existing plain windows, you can also easily add a muntin for decorative effect in less than five minutes; introducing Victorian-era charm to any window treatment. Here's everything you need to know to get the look in your home.

(Image credit: Future)

What are Window Muntins?

Traditionally, muntins were a way of reducing the cost of windows. Back in their heyday, it was cheaper to buy glass in smaller fragments than as one whole sheet, so finding ways to connect smaller panes of glass was a more affordable option.

Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, says that today's windows with a vast expanse of glass cater to a more modern interior design trend and architectural look, but that muntins are "a clever idea to add character to a window, without having to completely replace them." When used in this way, purely as a decorative element, muntins can also often be referred to as "mullions" or "grilles".

The Instagram reel in question was posted by Drew Michael Scott, the popular interior designer behind Lone Fox. He had ordered custom muntins from Etsy to fit his kitchen windows, which he painted to match the colors of his interior and exterior walls. (If you can't go custom, another option is to try this adhesive trim kit from Amazon that allows you to get creative with your design.)

"It's a detail that can completely transform your space in a matter of seconds," Drew describes in the video.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Lone Fox by Drew Michael Scott (@lonefoxhome) A photo posted by on

GET THE LOOK Custom Mullion Inserts View on Etsy Price: $73.03+ These are the inserts Drew used in the reel, and they come in many different design styles so you can choose a look that fits perfectly with your home.

Choosing a Style of Window Muntin

(Image credit: Future)

The architecture of Drew's Spanish Colonial-style home suits the more eclectic style of muntin he chose for his small kitchen window treatment, however, there are a range of looks to choose from. Hugh says he is particularly drawn "to the classic rectangular muntins often used on traditional casement windows." (Shown in the image above.)

Fitting your existing windows with a more detailed muntin design also helps invite a level of privacy into your home. The patterned design creates a barrier from seeing clearly into your home, without having to obscure the glass completely.

If you want to embrace the retro trends that are coming back in fashion this year, then opting for a diamond shape is the route to take. And there's no need to stop with just your windows, either. Anywhere there is glass in your home, a muntin can add a visual aesthetic. Think in your bathroom, on glass pantry doors, or even your wardrobe.

Shop DIY Window Muntins

(Image credit: Future)

While window muntins make for a charming detail in various places thoughout the home, Drew raised a good point in his video that it's important not to forget your exterior style. This design detail can also be seen from the outside, so it's important to stay consistent with your home's architecture.

Though it might seem like a minor window tweak, Hugh adds that "you cannot underestimate the small difference something like this will make to your home."