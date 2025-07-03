"I'm a Hot Sleeper and It's Ruining My Night's Rest" — What to Do, and What Never to Do, to Regulate Your Temperature and Get Better Sleep
If you're a hot sleeper, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to beat the heat for a comfortably cool night of slumber
I'm a hot sleeper. And with the current heatwave simmering over London, I've been doing everything I can to properly cool my apartment. And very few things have worked for me...until now.
To truly understand how to sleep in heat, I reached out to a couple of sleep experts to explain the root causes playing culprit in this uncomfortable problem. And how to beat the heat at night for cozy sleep, regardless of the season.
Plus, if you've landed on this guide, then chances are that you can relate. And I've put together a list of bedroom buys that are both hot-sleeper-friendly and stylish. So stay tuned.
What Are the Causes for Hot Sleeping?
"Hot sleeping can hail from a few common factors, like your body’s natural metabolism, hormonal shifts, heavy bedding, poor ventilation, or even what you eat and drink before bed," says certified sleep science coach Sosha Lewis. "Medical conditions or certain medications can also make you overheat at night."
However, and unfortunately, that's not all. "Hot sleeping can also be triggered by stress, or even late workouts," says Sleepopolis sleep coach Kenny Timper. "And your sleep environment plays a role, too. Overly warm rooms and mattresses that trap heat all can make it worse."
Since most of these hot sleeping mistakes are avoidable, let's get into how to combat them for a comfortable slumber in the summer.
After Sosha began writing sleep-related content, she knew she wanted to learn more about this important (yet often elusive!) aspect of human health and well-being. She became a Certified Sleep Science Coach to better understand what goes into getting a good night’s rest — including one’s choice of mattress. Sosha now calls upon this training when she tests and writes about beds and sleep accessories.
Kenny is a Staff Writer at Sleepopolis and a certified sleep science coach. He tests the good, the bad, and the ugly of all things sleep, so you can skip the trial and error and jump straight into a good night’s rest. Kenny graduated from William Peace University with a degree in English and a minor in communication. Outside of testing and writing about mattresses, he enjoys hiking, biking, or avoiding the pit at your local heavy metal concert.
How to Combat Sleeping in Heat
Sosha suggests starting by cooling your room to around 15°C to 19°C. "I also recommend using a fan to keep air moving. And it's best to avoid alcohol, spicy food, or caffeine in the evening," she says.
"When it comes to fabrics, light, moisture-wicking sleepwear and breathable bedding for hot weather help a lot. Staying consistent with your bedtime routine can also regulate your core body temperature."
Kenny also swears by lowering bedroom temperature and skipping heavy meals or workouts close to bedtime. "Keep a cool shower part of your routine, and make sure your layers of bedding aren’t trapping heat," he notes. "Hydrating consistently throughout the day, not just at night, also helps regulate body temperature."
Similar to beating summer insomnia, these clever and efficient tips will ensure that your bedroom is combating the weather outside to keep cool within.
How to Choose Bedding for Hot Sleepers
Personally, I've found that seasonally rotating bed linen to suit the temperature of the moment can make all the difference. So when it comes to sleeping in the heat, what's the best choice?
"Stick with sheets that breathe, like bamboo, cotton, or linen. And stay away from flannel and microfiber, which tend to hold heat," says Kenny. "If your mattress runs hot, consider a cooling top sheet or pad designed to pull heat away from your body."
But that's not all. Sosha also recommends paying attention to your comforter. "A lightweight, cooling comforter or a duvet with an insert can help," she notes. "Avoid memory foam unless it’s gel-infused or designed to be breathable, since it tends to trap heat."
Best Sheets for Hot Sleepers
Color: Lagoon
As one of the best sheet colors for sleep, I'm loving these lagoon blue French flax linen bed sheets from Bed Threads.
Color: Vintage Pink
Panda London is one of the best brands for bamboo bedding, and this 100% Bamboo Fitted Sheet Set is my top choice.
Best Duvets for Hot Sleepers
Best Mattresses for Hot Sleepers
Extra Sleep Accessories I Swear By
Color: Black
Shark's Turboblade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan is the talk of Livingetc at the moment. After all a table fan that's sleek is hard to come by.
FAQs
What Is the Best Position to Sleep in When It's Hot?
Sosha explains that sleeping on your back with your limbs spread slightly apart helps heat dissipate. "Stomach sleeping can trap heat, and side sleeping might be warmer if you’re tucked in tightly," she notes. "Whatever the position, keep airflow around your body and avoid heavy layers."
Now that you've sorted your bedroom for the season, I recommend resetting the rest of your home for summer. From seasonal decor spruces to bringing in a bright wash of color, there's much to do.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.