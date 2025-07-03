"I'm a Hot Sleeper and It's Ruining My Night's Rest" — What to Do, and What Never to Do, to Regulate Your Temperature and Get Better Sleep

I'm a hot sleeper. And with the current heatwave simmering over London, I've been doing everything I can to properly cool my apartment. And very few things have worked for me...until now.

To truly understand how to sleep in heat, I reached out to a couple of sleep experts to explain the root causes playing culprit in this uncomfortable problem. And how to beat the heat at night for cozy sleep, regardless of the season.

Plus, if you've landed on this guide, then chances are that you can relate. And I've put together a list of bedroom buys that are both hot-sleeper-friendly and stylish. So stay tuned.

What Are the Causes for Hot Sleeping?

Identifying the cause is the key to fixing your hot sleeping problems. (Image credit: Lake & Walls)

"Hot sleeping can hail from a few common factors, like your body’s natural metabolism, hormonal shifts, heavy bedding, poor ventilation, or even what you eat and drink before bed," says certified sleep science coach Sosha Lewis. "Medical conditions or certain medications can also make you overheat at night."

However, and unfortunately, that's not all. "Hot sleeping can also be triggered by stress, or even late workouts," says Sleepopolis sleep coach Kenny Timper. "And your sleep environment plays a role, too. Overly warm rooms and mattresses that trap heat all can make it worse."

Since most of these hot sleeping mistakes are avoidable, let's get into how to combat them for a comfortable slumber in the summer.

Sosha Lewis Social Links Navigation Certified Sleep Science Coach at Mattress Clarity After Sosha began writing sleep-related content, she knew she wanted to learn more about this important (yet often elusive!) aspect of human health and well-being. She became a Certified Sleep Science Coach to better understand what goes into getting a good night’s rest — including one’s choice of mattress. Sosha now calls upon this training when she tests and writes about beds and sleep accessories.

Kenny Timper Social Links Navigation Certified Sleep Science Coach at Sleepopolis Kenny is a Staff Writer at Sleepopolis and a certified sleep science coach. He tests the good, the bad, and the ugly of all things sleep, so you can skip the trial and error and jump straight into a good night’s rest. Kenny graduated from William Peace University with a degree in English and a minor in communication. Outside of testing and writing about mattresses, he enjoys hiking, biking, or avoiding the pit at your local heavy metal concert.

How to Combat Sleeping in Heat

A few small changes to your bedscape and your lifestyle are a must. (Image credit: Space Factory)

Sosha suggests starting by cooling your room to around 15°C to 19°C. "I also recommend using a fan to keep air moving. And it's best to avoid alcohol, spicy food, or caffeine in the evening," she says.

"When it comes to fabrics, light, moisture-wicking sleepwear and breathable bedding for hot weather help a lot. Staying consistent with your bedtime routine can also regulate your core body temperature."

Kenny also swears by lowering bedroom temperature and skipping heavy meals or workouts close to bedtime. "Keep a cool shower part of your routine, and make sure your layers of bedding aren’t trapping heat," he notes. "Hydrating consistently throughout the day, not just at night, also helps regulate body temperature."

Similar to beating summer insomnia, these clever and efficient tips will ensure that your bedroom is combating the weather outside to keep cool within.

How to Choose Bedding for Hot Sleepers

Swapping your bedding to match the season is essential. (Image credit: Enric Badrinas. Design: COLAPSO STUDIO)

Personally, I've found that seasonally rotating bed linen to suit the temperature of the moment can make all the difference. So when it comes to sleeping in the heat, what's the best choice?

"Stick with sheets that breathe, like bamboo, cotton, or linen. And stay away from flannel and microfiber, which tend to hold heat," says Kenny. "If your mattress runs hot, consider a cooling top sheet or pad designed to pull heat away from your body."

But that's not all. Sosha also recommends paying attention to your comforter. "A lightweight, cooling comforter or a duvet with an insert can help," she notes. "Avoid memory foam unless it’s gel-infused or designed to be breathable, since it tends to trap heat."

Best Sheets for Hot Sleepers

Best Duvets for Hot Sleepers

SIMBA Summer Hybrid™ 4.5 Tog Duvet £179 at Simba Sleep Size: Double (200 x 200 cm) SIMBA is known for their cooling bedware and this Summer Hybrid™ 4.5 Tog Duvet is a hot sleeper essential. Fogarty Cool Duvet 4.5 Tog Summer Duvet £15 at Dunelm Size: Double If you can't sleep sans duvet, even in the hot weather, you need this Cool Duvet 4.5 Tog Summer Duvet by Fogarty. Silentnight Super Cool 4.5 Tog Duvet Set £30 at Argos Size: Super King Having tried Silentnight's Super Cool 4.5 Tog Duvet Set, I can say firsthand this is one of my favorites for summer snoozes.

Best Mattresses for Hot Sleepers

Emma Hybrid Thermosync Mattress £519 at Emma UK Size: UK Single Emma's Hybrid Thermosync Mattress features six layers for advanced comfort and total cooling. A case where the comfort is worth the price. Jay-Be ® Bio Cool 2000 Medium Tension Mattress £335 at John Lewis Size: Single If you're building the foundation for a cool night's rest, don't miss out on Jay-Be's ® Bio Cool 2000 Medium Tension Mattress. Dreams TheraPur ActiGel® Arctic 1000 Combination Mattress £699 at Dreams Size: L 190cm x W 135cm Look to Dreams' TheraPur ActiGel® Arctic 1000 Combination Mattress for a bed that cools your body as you snuggle in.

Extra Sleep Accessories I Swear By

FAQs

What Is the Best Position to Sleep in When It's Hot?

Sosha explains that sleeping on your back with your limbs spread slightly apart helps heat dissipate. "Stomach sleeping can trap heat, and side sleeping might be warmer if you’re tucked in tightly," she notes. "Whatever the position, keep airflow around your body and avoid heavy layers."

Now that you've sorted your bedroom for the season, I recommend resetting the rest of your home for summer. From seasonal decor spruces to bringing in a bright wash of color, there's much to do.