Where to Shop for Cookware — An Edit of the Most Design-Forward Culinary Brands That Deserve a Spot on Your Shelf (and What to Buy, too)

It's not enough for your pots and pans to simply cook well. They need to look the part, too. And nowadays, there's one extra box to tick before you check out — is it good enough to go from hob, oven, or grill to table?

And if the answer is yes, your cookware can entertain, too, then you're making an investment that will pay off. But I understand that it can be tough to find cooking dishes that deliver on every front and don't need to be replaced in the blink of an eye.

So, I did hours (and hours) of research to put together an edit that you can surf as inspiration for your next slice of culinary retail therapy. And, trust me, these brands are so deliciously stylish, you'll be wanting them in your kitchen ASAP.

The Best-Looking Cookware in 2025

What Are the Best Cookware Brands and Where Do I Find Them?

If there's one thing I've learned, it's that building a collection of cookware takes patience. Just as there are guidelines to help you learn what to save and spend on during a kitchen remodel, there are rules to what you should and shouldn't splurge on when refreshing your cabinet of culinary accessories, too.

And if there's one thing you should never (ever) skimp on, it's cookware. These utensils are used to cook the food you consume and should be considered with great importance.

On that note, there are a number of cookware brands you can trust. But I have narrowed the long list to 11 brands that never fail to compromise on looks. For if there's one thing I know, it's that the Livingetc reader looks for artful design in even the most unassuming places, and pots and pans might well fall into that category for some.

But not you. So, let's get into the cookware creators that we're crushing on right now.

Le Creuset

Beloved worldwide, Le Creuset deserves every bit of hype it gets. (Image credit: Le Creuset)

One hundred years of finely crafted cast iron cookware later, Le Creuset is still one of the most iconic brands on the table. And while you might, at first, think of this French-Belgian brand as one that's primarily maintained for at-home cooking, word from a chef friend of mine is that it's just as highly regarded by professionals, too.

From the boldly enameled casseroles to the staple saucepans and now its first-ever BBQ collection, Le Creuset will forever be a trusted cookware company that everyone aspires to one day own and pass on.

And if you're keenly awaiting your day, Le Creuset's London September sale is soon arriving and boasts brilliant deals and £50 mystery boxes. Sorry to labubus, but this blind box unveiling is definitely more my speed.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Small Crepe Pan £139 at Le Creuset Color: Cerise The day I get my hands on this darling crepe pan from Le Creuset, it'll be thin savory and sweet pancakes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Alessi

As one of the coolest brands out there, there's no chance Alessi is ever getting left out of a roundup. (Image credit: Alessi)

Moving on to what might be one of my favorite houseware brands, in general, we have Alessi. If you never in your wildest dreams thought cookware could be sexy, this Italian company will prove you wrong and transform you into a culinary convert immediately.

Every single product on its roster is interesting, and that's seldom seen in most mainstream homeware brands nowadays. Be it the pans, the pots, or even the uber-cool Cubic Cocotte, one thing is clear — this powerhouse of a brand is so very, very far from basic.

If there's one thing Alessi has managed to master, it's the ability to make even the most seemingly unexciting home essentials a little more fun. And although it's known for its stylish coffee pod machines and fabulous moka pots, my advice is to move beyond your caffeine corner and shift your focus to the cookware. You won't be disappointed.

Alessi Tegamino Egg Frying Pan £107.50 at nordicnest.com Material: Stainless Steel I think this Tegamino Egg Frying Pan from Alessi might be my only hope for ever becoming a morning person.

STAUB

STAUB does color, function and form in a playful way that feels worth indulging in. (Image credit: STAUB)

Another French brand that has a legacy of premium cookware to boast is STAUB. And if you love cooking en cocotte, trust me, this charming brand is where it's at. Found in many a Michelin kitchen and many an apartment kitchen, too, history is at the helm of this company.

Every aspect of its cookware has been carefully thought through. From the high-quality enamel for a more complex roasting, to the carefully tested cast iron, and even the small indents in the lids, purposefully designed to enhance the flavors cooking away.

And calling all small kitchen dwellers, STAUB's newest Cast Iron Stackable Pot and Pan Set is a genius space-saver. Plus, the white truffle hue is minimalist-friendly!

STAUB Cast Iron Fondue £199 at John Lewis Color: Black Besides well-made pots and pans, STAUB also hosts some fun cookware for entertaining, like this crowd-pleasing Cast Iron Fondue pot.

Our Place

A mod cookware brand that is continuing to cement its place in the industry, Our Place is a new favorite of mine. (Image credit: Our Place)

As you can tell by the list so far, the cookware space is dominated by brands that have a history. It's tough for a nascent brand to break into the market and make waves. And yet, Our Place, founded in 2019, has managed to be on the lips of design-lovers everywhere.

Co-founded by Shiza Shahid, her husband Amir Tehrani, and friend Zach Rosner, Our Place is the contemporary brand that modern kitchens just can't seem to get enough of. And I can see why.

Firstly, Our Place has matte vibrance, shiny chromes, and muted minimalist finishes for every home style. Not to mention, sleek form underneath the pretty colors that have been designed to last a lifetime. But beyond aesthetics, the brand's mission to play a small role in fostering community sans bias over heart and soul-warming meals is what appeals to me most.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan £130 at Our Place Color: Blue Salt It's all in the name! Our Place's Always Pan is a long-lasting cooking companion that can be used for ten functions. Sear, bake, braise, steam, fry...

Ninja

Safe to say slushie makers and ice-cream machines aren't the only things Ninja excels at. (Image credit: Ninja)

You're probably familiar with this brand, but my guess is it's not for the cookware (yet). Ninja is the viral kitchenware label of the moment, with sensational appliances like the viral Ninja CREAMi and the new Swirl by CREAMi transforming regular kitchens into bespoke ice creameries.

However, true fans of the brand will know that the excellence doesn't end there. If you're one for sleek, classic cookware that is technically strong, then you're in the right lane.

And the brand's sauté pans might just be the star of the show. Made to be suitable for all hobs, induction included, and tagged with a five-year warranty, these cooking essentials are a winning choice.

Ninja Extended Life Ceramic 26 cm Sauté Pan £69.99 at Ninja UK Color: Terracotta / Gray Cutting down on your use of oil is easy with this ceramic sauté pan, which makes getting your food (and all that simmering flavor) up off the pan a breeze.

KitchenAid

KitchenAid's premium cookware is just what you need to live out your daydreams of cheffing in the comfort of your own kitchen. (Image credit: KitchenAid)

Another big culinary brand that's revered for its appliances is KitchenAid. But if you go beyond its Evergreen stand mixer (and its cult-favorite retro-siblings) and its espresso machine, you'll find a world of premium cookware to pick from.

Known for its Cookware Bundle deals, note this Stainless Steel Saucepan Set, KitchenAid is a great one-stop shop to set up your kitchen after a new move or just an overdue refresh.

Think staple cookware that will make for lasting additions to your kitchen. And you have a range of beautiful colors to pick from, like the beloved cherry red the brand is known for, or a subtly soft off-white look. But, if you ask me, sometimes, the brand's chrome-y steel finish is superior.

KitchenAid 5-Ply Copper Core 3.5-Quart Braiser with Lid £210.83 at Amazon UK Color: Silver Cookware for braising tends to come across as rigid and clunky, but this one from KitchenAid has a smooth finish and spacious handles for ease of use.

Mepra

Mepra's impressive reputation precedes itself and one look at the brand's chic copperware will tell you why. (Image credit: Mepra)

Mepra is an Italian luxury dinnerware and cookware brand that has been imbuing opulence in product design since 1947. Taking the fine dining aesthetic into the preluding process of cooking is what Mepra does best.

When it comes to this brand, you can expect nothing short of grandeur in every piece. And eye-catching form aside, the technical strength in design is omnipresent, too. Even heat distribution, minor alteration of vitamins and proteins, and high-performing materials, to name three.

In a world of colorful cookware, Mepra uses gold and silver as its primary cookware color scheme. And if I had the chance, I would do as I do with my jewelry and mix my metals while collecting the beautiful pots and pans designed by the hands of this brand.

Mepra Attiva Gold 26 cm Frying Pan with Handle and Lid £970 at artemest.com Material: Metal If you're hosting a dinner party soon and you want a statement piece of cookware to double as serveware, this Attiva Frying Pan is your shining star.

knIndustrie

Believe me, Milanese homewares brand knIndustrie is an expert at premium cookware design. (Image credit: knIndustrie)

knIndustrie's vision for cookware is that 'it's not just about the food you’re serving, but how you go about serving it'. And following through on this mission statement, you'll find evidence of commitment to style throughout their collection of cookware.

I first discovered the brand on account of its 18th-century-inspired flatware catching my attention on what was meant to be just another endless social scroll. However, on further exploration, I discovered a realm of cookware that no one should miss out on.

Now, anyone with a compact cooking space knows that storing pots and pans in a small kitchen can sometimes be a never-ending game of Tetris. But, knIndustrie has a couple of clever pans with handles that detach for seamless stowing away. And if that doesn't warrant brownie points, I don't know what does.

knIndustrie White ABCT Casserole Pan £120 at SSENSE Material: Aluminum I'm not kidding when I say this is game-changing for smaller spaces or even just an organized kitchen. This knIndustrie pan features the detachable handle I mentioned, plus a wood coaster for the base that can also be used to lid the pan itself for kitchen storage.

Mauviel 1830

Channel all the luxury of a French kitchenette with Mauviel's beautiful pots and pans. (Image credit: Mauviel)

There's something to be said for brands that have been in existence for eons and continue to flourish within the family. To me, that's a sign of pure passion and adoration for everything the company embodies. And so is the case with French cookware label Mauviel 1830.

Nearly two centuries after its inception, Mauviel continues to be a celebrated culinary designer. Now being ruled by Valérie Le Guern Gilbert, 7th generation in the Mauviel lineage.

And coming to other, more material, aspects of the brand that I appreciate, the first thing worth mentioning is quality. Most of the Mauviel range is diligently hammered and assembled by hand for truly high-quality copperware. And secondly, every piece from the brand fashions that fine French look that instantly elevates any recipe.

Mauviel Heritage Copper Plate £129 at Amazon UK Special Feature: Oven Safe See what I mean about fine French fashioning, even in everyday cookware? Wait until you cross paths with Mauviel's Sugar Sauce Pans.

Katto

Katto is another relatively new name on the block that's already getting its flowers by the bouquet. (Image credit: Katto)

Clean, clear, and culinary chic. That's how I'd describe London-based cookware company Katto. The brand's range is pared back, offering just the essentials. A testament to a no-frills approach to good cooking and good-looking cooking.

Livingetc's renovation editor Faiza Saqib gushes over Katto's Japanese knives, telling me that these utensils are an absolute 10/10 in every which way. And according to public reviews, its cookware is no less.

With an aim to design essentials that last, Katto has lived up to its promise of long-wearing cookware. And what truly made me clock that the brand is committed to quality, aside from its 100-day return policy, is the fact that every pan comes with a complimentary bottle of seasoning oil to keep your cookware healthy.

Katto The Skillet £100 at katto.shop Color: Black Whether you're frying eggs or searing off some steak, Katto's Skillet will help you through it all, and without the 'forever chemicals' many high-street pans hold.

Bragagnolo Argenti

Bragagnolo Argenti's wispy metallic handles and ornate ceramic stands will elevate the humblest of meals. (Image credit: Bragagnola Argenti)

Closing the list off on a beautiful note, we have Bragagnolo Argenti. This family-founded company saw its beginnings in the medieval town of Cittadella, an area notably rich in the art of silversmithing. And this flair for design has clearly trickled into the brand's manufacturing to date.

Think ornate dishes rooted in tradition that look too good to slip into an oven, but willingly do so and go from cookware to serveware without missing a single beat. To me, Bragagnolo Argenti oozes old money allure. It doesn't show off, but it shows out — and yes, your pots and pans can bring so much to the table.

I'm especially taken by the gilded baking dishes. And if, like you, your kitchen is more a winter than a summer, there are silver variants that gleam just as wonderfully.

Bragagnolo Argenti Oval Baking Dish with Two-Handle Golden Holder £165 at artemest.com Material: Ceramic / Brass I can already see this beautiful baking dish monopolizing the conversation over a Christmas or Thanksgiving celebration.

Cookware Buying Advice

What Cookware Essentials Should Every Kitchen Own?

If you're finally ready to take the plunge and build out a comprehensive collection of cooking essentials, there are a couple of staples worth paying attention to. First, a skillet. Ideally, you should have a cast-iron skillet and one that's made from stainless steel. However, if you must pick one to begin, let it be the cast iron.

Next, you should have a quality saucier. This saucepan will be your friend when whipping together pasta sauces, jams, and reductions. Then, you can bring a wok into your kitchen for stir-fries and other aromatic recipes.

And lastly, a Dutch oven or a casserole for slow-cooking. This will come in handy when you're cooking to entertain and on special occasions.

FAQs

What Cookware Material Do Chefs Prefer?

Although cookware material typically varies based on the cuisine, the recipe, and even the course, stainless steel appears to be most preferred by professional chefs. Tri-ply or clad stainless steel, if we're getting technical. And a prized runner-up is that of cast iron, also valued for similar culinary properties.

How Long Should a Good Set of Pots and Pans Last?

A quality set of cookware, specifically pots and pans, should last five years or longer. And that comes with caring for your cookware and returning the love with seasoning oil and careful washing, of course.

Now, moving on to the next step in curating the kitchen of your dreams, appliances! And, well, lucky for you, we have a guide on the best kitchen appliance brands of the year, too. So happy shopping and bon appétit!