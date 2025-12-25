I've seen many a beautiful kitchen in my time, but this one might just take the cake. It's got everything you could want, or at least, everything I could want: beautiful period detailing, rich wooden cabinetry, and a striking blend of luxurious marbles standing front and center. When I think of the kitchen of my dreams, from here on out, it will be this Dublin gem that springs to mind.

Behind this kitchen makeover in Clonskeagh is Dublin-based design studio, Ash Wilson — a typical example of lead designer Aisling Wilson's idiosyncratic style. A touch of eclecticism and a healthy sprinkling of whimsy bring life to her expertly crafted, thoughtfully curated designs. Original crown moldings and sash windows sit alongside the striking, mixed marble kitchen island, making for a space that feels simultaneously rooted in its history yet thoroughly forward-thinking.

This project, named the 1859 Residence, after the home's original year of construction, is an expert example of how to honor a property's historical roots, while bringing an undeniably modern identity to the space.

THE BRIEF

Parquet wood kitchen flooring adds a historically respectful design touch to this space. (Image credit: Ben Anders, Ash Wilson Design)

In this five-bedroom home, centering family life was at the heart of the design brief. And, as we all know, in any good family home, the kitchen is the heart of the home.

Ensuring the design of the kitchen reflected this was a natural starting place for Aisling. "The clients sought a kitchen design that would accommodate the rhythm of daily family life while also serving as a stylish backdrop for entertaining," Aisling explains.

Finding a balance between a space that felt welcoming and natural for day-to-day family life, while providing a beautiful space for hosting, was the primary challenge. "Their vision was for a space that felt both sophisticated and inviting, practical yet aesthetically pleasing, with ample room for both cooking and socializing."

The design also had to honor the home's rich history, "which dates back to its original construction in 1859." To do this, the kitchen had to feel like a 'natural extension' of the original architecture, not like those ugly modern kitchens in period homes that have become all too common.

Floor-to-ceiling sash windows bring some much-needed light and warmth to the room. (Image credit: Ben Anders, Ash Wilson Design)

The wonderful thing about projects where period properties are made modern is how accessible inspiration can be. And this was certainly the case for this project. "The home’s Victorian architecture provided the starting point, with its classical proportions, ornate cornices, sash windows, and paneled joinery guiding scale and detailing."

When the base you're working with is already so beautiful, it would be a crime to disregard these existing architectural features. Even if you want the final product to feel more contemporary, highlighting and retaining some of these period features, like the crown molding, is what gives this home a sense of depth and identity, and makes the other, more modern elements feel more timeless in their company.

Embracing this combination of modernity and antiquity went beyond just the architecture. As Aisling says, "We also looked to European heritage interiors for texture, tone, and artisanal craftsmanship, and explored antique stores across Ireland, France, and Italy to source pieces that could be layered into the overall scheme."

Nature, too, acted as a major point of influence over this design — not just how it exists in the world, but how it interacts with architecture, too, as seen in biophilic design. "We drew biophilic inspiration from the mature, tall trees framing the property, bringing a sense of nature and calm into the interiors," says Aisling. "The result is approachable luxury; a home where luxury never feels intimidating, and every detail invites touch and interaction."

Aisling Wilson Founder of Ash Wilson Design Aisling Wilson is the founder of Ash Wilson Design — an award-winning boutique interior design studio based in Clonskeagh, Dublin. Founded in 2018, they specialize in complete renovations for high-end residential properties and select commercial spaces across Ireland, creating interiors that are both refined and deeply personal.

THE PROCESS

"We wanted it to be a perfect fusion of understated luxury — elegant, inviting, and entirely livable," says Aisling. (Image credit: Ben Anders, Ash Wilson Design)

"The design vision was to create a kitchen that radiates warmth, welcomes connection, and feels truly alive," explains Aisling. To achieve this, she introduced "a thoughtful blend of natural light, layered textures, and a cohesive, calm color palette."

The vast window on the back wall of the kitchen floods the space with light and provides ivy-covered views, bringing a visual connection to the outside world that bolsters the use of richly textured natural materials.

But it's not just the window that was of notable proportions; the high ceilings and ornate decorative plasterwork both indicate the Victorian predilection for drama in their architecture. "These elements dictated scale, rhythm, and material choices throughout the space. Instead of imposing modern ideas, we let the building lead the design, treating every intervention as a dialogue between old and new," explains Aisling.

Instead of forcing the period features into the background to make room for modernity, "Original details became anchors: the kitchen island, joinery, and marble choices all echo the home’s architectural language, giving the space a seamless feel."

But, as seamless and natural as the final design may appear, this is not to say that renovating a period property is without its difficulties.

"Working within a protected structure comes with rules, restrictions, and surprises around every corner," admits Aisling.

"To overcome this, we adopted a restoration-first philosophy: repairing, reinstating, and working with existing proportions wherever possible," Aisling explains. For this approach, Aisling sought out professionals with great experience in historical properties.

One example she points to: "The feature cornice detail above the hob is not original, a fact that surprises most. We collaborated with a historical artisan to create it. It affirms that our addition was respectful of the original architecture, enhancing it without distraction."

THE DESIGN

Explaining the wooden dining edge on the kitchen island, Aisling says, "The deciding factor for the materiality choice was the request to have a softer, warmer surface while dining." (Image credit: Ben Anders, Ash Wilson Design)

Not only is the kitchen the heart of the home, but in this project, it formed the foundation for the final design. "The kitchen was designed first, setting the tone for the rest of the house," says Aisling. A seamless blend of period detailing and modern kitchen design, its color and material palette of warm, earthy colors, and rich, textural finishes bleeds through to the rest of the home.

For the materials, Aisling focused on marble, oak, brushed brass, glass, and soft velvet, which, she explains, were "selected for their timeless beauty and ability to age gracefully. Together, these materials support both function and aesthetics, creating a sense of cohesion that resonates throughout the home."

At the center of the room, and undoubtedly the most eye-catching feature, the mixed marble island is a bold, yet timeless way to introduce more color and texture. "The marble was chosen to add depth, rhythm, and a tactile richness to the space in a visually effortless way," says Aisling. "The design of this island was revised numerous times with our client, reviewing dimensions and the ever-important storage needs of a family."

Aisling also snuck in a wooden dining surface at the outer edge of the island, adding another layer of materiality to it. "Intersecting the stone with a wooden table paved the way for the dual color: Verde Tipo with Calacatta marble. The Calacatta visually created a dialogue between earthy green tones and the richness of the dark wood."

The core features of this room's design revolve around the texture and materiality of the materials used, as well as the balance between modernity and historical features. The approach was sensitive and highly considered, resulting in a space that is simultaneously deeply historical and strikingly modern.

To achieve this, Aisling says, "We layered traditional materials and craftsmanship, paneled cabinetry, molded plaster, and brass detailing, with contemporary interventions like streamlined kitchen appliances, integrated storage, and a sculptural marble kitchen island."

"Each element respects the home’s historic framework while introducing modern comfort and usability," she continues. "Every detail is considered, every line intentional; the modern elements feel inherent, not added, letting the architecture and interiors converse seamlessly."

The beautiful combination of rich, textured materials and thoughtful period features makes for a welcoming, yet luxurious space — a perfect example of this year's quiet luxury kitchen trend.