There's no denying it, something has shifted. Over the past few years, it has become commonplace for your feed to be filled with videos of women in cotton poplin dresses baking fresh bread, or churning butter. But now, as we head into a new year, the trad wife aesthetic has begun to progress beyond the troubling return to rigid gender roles and has instead taken the more positive, and far more desirable form of a return to old-fashioned, traditional kitchen features.

Don't believe me? Just take a look at any of your favorite celebs' recent kitchen renovations. You're bound to find a brushed brass finish, a dramatic range oven, or an old-fashioned pot filler popping out from their honed marble surfaces. No luxury, modern kitchen is complete without at least one of these features, if not all three.

It reflects not just the much-disputed 'trad wife' aesthetic, but also a general shift towards the growing desire to reconnect with the past, to return to a simpler, better time. A rebellion against the AI-dominated culture we're surrounded by, these traditional kitchen features center around human interaction, tactility, and personal identity. There's a hint of irony, of course, in how tradition and trend become one, but when it looks this good, you won't find us complaining.

1. Tactile Details

"Balance is key," says Alison Lynch. "Bronze handles work beautifully against muted painted cabinets or natural woods, adding warmth without overwhelming." (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Roundhouse)

One easy, low-effort way experts have seen people incorporate traditional, vintage-inspired details is through their hardware, such as kitchen handles and similar elements.

This trend can take many different forms, including: "Bronze handles on cupboards, physical control knobs on cookers, and textured cabinetry and surfaces are all coming back," lists Allison Lynch, senior designer at Roundhouse.

These features, although small, help to build depth in your space. As Allison explains, "These elements bring warmth, craftsmanship, and personality to the kitchen, making spaces feel more grounded and characterful."

Metallic finishes, such as brushed brass and other antiqued finishes, play a crucial role in creating this atmosphere, bringing a sense of history to your kitchen. They're both timeless, and also an inherent reference to the passage of time itself, creating the illusion that your kitchen has been there for years and years, even if it was only built a few months prior.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"These trends align with the soft living movement, which prioritizes comfort, tactility, and a more lived-in, personal kitchen," says Allison.

In contrast to the high-tech, AI-led kitchen appliance trends that have been steadily gaining popularity over the past few years, these tactile touches remind us to be more connected with the cooking process, harking back to a time before the regime of convenience.

"After years of ultra-sleek, touch-operated kitchens, people now want spaces that feel human, intuitive, and inviting, where the kitchen evolves with everyday life rather than remaining pristine and impersonal," says Allison.

Plus, it allows you to build a new level of personalization in your space; "A lot of customers want to make their space unique, and adding color, material choices, and specific handles allows them to express their taste and offers a style they wish to express throughout the home."

Allison Lynch Senior Designer at Roundhouse Founded by architects, Roundhouse is a multi-award-winning British company that creates beautiful bespoke kitchens and furniture. Its designs feature a signature understated aesthetic, influenced by contemporary and traditional design, using innovative materials, texture, and color. Each project is made to measure from a wide range of stunning finishes. Expertly crafted by skilled designers and makers in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Malvern, Worcestershire.

2. Dumbwaiters

"Dumb waiters give a feel of old glamour, something you’ve seen in movies and that wows when you entertain guests!" says Alicia Meireles. (Image credit: Arsight)

When so many kitchen designs can feel sterile and cold, part of the desire behind this return to tradition comes from a nostalgia for the glamour and performance of an old-fashioned, grand kitchen. And nothing says old-school glamorous hosting like a dumbwaiter.

For frequent hosts, a dumbwaiter is not just a practical addition, but one that brings a touch of theatre to the night. "We have included dumbwaiters in our two most recent projects because both clients wanted to have a more formal dining space to host their guests at the ground floor level, whilst the kitchen and family dining were located at the lower ground level to have a closer connection to the garden," says Alicia Meireles from OWN London.

It also allows you to have a formal dining area on a different floor from your kitchen, removing the issues and restrictions with this type of floor plan.

In these projects, Alicia explains, "It made sense to have the formal dining space occupy the ground floor since it means guests arrive and walk through to the entertaining space without having to tour the house. Additionally, clever solutions to help minimize the trips up and down the stairs are always well received by clients."

3. Pot Fillers

"When it comes to styling a pot filler within a traditional kitchen, restraint is key so that it feels like it has always belonged there. We tend to recommend finishes that echo other elements in the space, such as aged brass, burnished nickel, or unlacquered metals that will develop character over time, paired with classic cabinetry like Shaker or in-frame designs," says Richard. (Image credit: Nate Sheets. Studio credit Kobel and Co)

If there's one traditional kitchen feature that has firmly established itself as a core element of stylish, modern kitchen designs, it's the pot filler. I don't know when it happened, but at some point during the 2020s, every gorgeous, quiet luxury kitchen had a bronze pot filler tap sitting proudly above its range cooker, and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

According to Richard Davonport from Davonport, although this trend is now largely chosen for aesthetic reasons, back in the day, it was a design choice rooted in practicality. "Long before they became a statement detail in modern-day kitchens, they were a familiar sight in grand, stately homes and professional-style kitchens, where large ranges were positioned away from the sink, and the ability to fill heavy pans directly at the hob made everyday cooking far easier," he explains.

Even now, these additions are most typically found in larger kitchens, where the issue of a large distance between the hob and sink remains as prevalent. In these spaces, the pot filler not only adds a nice, vintage feel, but it also simplifies the cooking process.

"There is also a growing interest in features that feel enduring rather than trend-led, and pot fillers carry a sense of heritage and permanence that sits comfortably within traditional or classic schemes while still working seamlessly with modern appliances," says Richard.

4. Walk-In Pantry

"Your walk-in pantry should be a natural extension of the kitchen with a mixture of shelving, drawers, and work surface space. In terms of positioning, you should also consider ventilation and temperature to ensure the longevity of your food," says Tom Howley. (Image credit: Nate SHeets Photo. McCroskey Interiors)

Another traditional feature that has made a strong return over recent years is the large, walk-in pantry. Sometime referred to as a 'dirty kitchen', the trend is a repackaged interpretation of the 'butler's pantry' found in grand, old English homes.

"Traditionally placed downstairs in large English country homes and originally named the ‘butler's pantry’, the walk-in pantry was used to store cooking essentials, fine silverware, and valuable ingredients," explains Tom Howley, from the eponymous kitchen company.

A luxury addition afforded only by those with the space to account for it, they are one of the most desirable kitchen storage ideas. "The resurgence of pantries is largely driven by a desire for practicality and a move away from overly complex pull-out mechanisms and internal storage systems," says Fiona Ginnett, from HOLTE.

"A walk-in pantry allows everything to be visible at once and can even accommodate a small additional work surface; for a bread board, bread bin, eggs, or discreetly hiding a birthday cake."

This element of practicality is, again, key in the design. "As soon as you set foot into your walk-in pantry, you should be able to grab what you need with ease," suggests Tom. So, features like pull-out storage, baskets, and fresh produce drawers can all be handy additions to your pantry area.

5. Dressers

While sleek built-ins reigned supreme through the 2010s, today, as we begin to embrace more traditional designs, the freestanding dresser is becoming an increasingly popular kitchen feature.

"Dressers feel like a natural evolution of the minimalist kitchen trend, where floating shelves replaced wall cupboards," comments Fiona. Although open shelving brings a striking, curated look to the kitchen, "People have since realized they still need practical, enclosed storage for crockery and glassware, and a dresser offers this function while still working beautifully within a contemporary scheme."

Not just a new trend, these features are one of the core pillars of the deVOL design style. "The very essence of deVOL is traditional freestanding furniture," explains Helen Parker, the creative director of deVOL Kitchens. "It all began by taking classic Georgian furniture with its beautifully simple form and perfect proportions and making it relatable and usable in a modern home."

One of the best things about this trend is how easily it can be achieved in a budget kitchen; all you need is to know how to find good secondhand furniture online, or indeed, in person.

"If a bespoke or high-quality dresser isn’t within budget, antique markets are a great source for vintage pine pieces. These can be left natural if your kitchen palette is pared back, or updated with color — Linolie pigment stains or paint work well — to give a more contemporary edge," says Fiona.

6. Belfast Sinks

"When it comes to Belfast sinks, ribbed or fluted designs add interest. If a stark white finish feels too harsh for your scheme, explore alternative colors and materials. Brands such as Shaws of Darwen offer softer ceramic tones like biscuit, and copper sinks can also introduce warmth and character," says Fiona. (Image credit: Our Food Stories @ourfoodstories)

Another example supporting the link between a return to tradition and a desire for practicality, the Belfast sink has become a mainstay in modern farmhouse kitchens.

"The renewed popularity of Belfast sinks is, again, rooted in practicality," says Fiona. "People want generous sink space, and Belfast sinks are among the largest available. They also align perfectly with the blended contemporary-traditional aesthetic we’re seeing more of in kitchen design."

When compared to other types of kitchen sinks, the Belfast style brings more interest to a space, especially when finished in marble or another more striking material.

7. Range Cookers

A black range cooker with a copper hood gives a romantic French bistro kitchen feel to your space. (Image credit: deVOL)

To me, no dream kitchen is complete without a beautiful range cooker. And, as the trends seem to reflect, I'm not alone — I'm seeing it all from modern AGA kitchens to contemporary spaces that include other traditional kitchen appliance brands, such as Everhot, and, in the most luxurious ones, La Cornue and Lacanche.

"Today’s range cooker designs celebrate the enduring charm of heritage styling while incorporating contemporary engineering for energy efficiency and convenience," says Graham Duke from Everhot.

Unlike traditional, old-fashioned range cookers, modern models with high-tech features can reduce energy bills, while still providing that nostalgic look and cooking experience.

"Behind their cast-iron doors and timeless colors, these cookers feature advanced insulation, precise temperature control, and even smart connectivity, allowing you to manage heat or schedules via Wi-Fi," says Graham. "It’s a balance of authenticity and progress: the look and feel of a classic kitchen centrepiece, updated for modern living."

Shop the Look

Hestan Hestan Copperbond Stainless Steel Essential Chef's Pan & Lid £600 at John Lewis Nothing says traditional luxury quite like a Hestan copper pot. The pure copper core offers unparalleled control over heat conduction, while the stainless steel base ensures your pan is compatible with any type of hob. Victorian Plumbing Bower Double Bowl White Ceramic Belfast Sink with Stepped Weir £399.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This generously sized, double bowl Belfast sink is ideal for busy family homes, where there always seems to be an endless stream of washing up to do. Its sleek finish would look just as good in a modern kitchen as it would in a traditional one. Hendel and Hendel Greenwich Pull Handle £33.70 at hendelandhendel.co.uk This lovely burnished brass cabinet handle is an easy way to add an extra vintage touch to your kitchen, without needing a full refurb. Victorian Plumbing Chatsworth Traditional Wall Mounted Pot Filler Kitchen Tap £129 at victorianplumbing.co.uk If this trend has convinced me of one thing, it's that I absolutely will be having a pot filler tap in my next kitchen, and this crisp, chrome model feels timeless rather than trendy. Heal's Riga Display Cabinet Walnut £1,519 at Heal's This beautiful Mid Century-style glass-fronted cabinet gets the perfect balance between form and function, providing plenty of space for storing your goods, while looking lovely, too. Range Cookers Lacanche Cluny Classic 100 £6,150 at rangecookers.co.uk Truly my absolute dream oven, there's nothing quite like the elegant beauty of a Lacanche range. They may be costly, but they'll be with you forever.

For more traditional kitchen inspiration, check out these vintage kitchen items that are making a comeback, too.