Are Open Kitchen Shelves Still in Style? This Interior Designer Told Us to Ditch Them — Here's Why
Plates, wine glasses, and bowls out on display? According to this designer, this cozy look could be more trouble than it's worth
In the ever-expansive sea of trends, it is hard to know which ones are worth committing to, and which will inevitably date. Though it's always inspiring to hear what those in the industry are loving right now, it's perhaps more valuable to discover what they don't.
Kitchens, as we all know, are the hearts of our homes. When it comes to their design — and the way we integrate different kitchen trends — balancing form with function is absolutely essential. To that end, I asked interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, principal and founder of Nina Lichtenstein Custom Home Design, whether there were any current trends in particular that she felt had become dated as of late, and it turns out there was: open kitchen shelving.
Well, needless to say that sparked a lively conversation amongst the Livingetc team (many of whom are strong supporters of the popular kitchen shelving idea). So, it raised the question: are open kitchen shelves still in style? Let's discuss.
Open Kitchen Shelving — The Cons
Nina's main argument for why open kitchen shelving is an outdated style is that they simply don't hold up in the real world. "While visually pleasing in design photos, they often fall short in real life," she says. "Open shelves require constant up-keep. Everything on display needs to look curated and there is little room for anything less than aesthetically perfect."
All that is to say that while they may look good when you first style them, it doesn't take long for the vignette to fall apart. Then you're just left with messy, cluttered and overwhelming shelves you can't hide. Perfection is a hard thing to achieve in the home, especially when it comes to a working space, which begs the question: is open shelving in a kitchen really a good idea?
Interior designer and expert organizer Dan Wiener agrees with Nina, adding that open kitchen shelves tend to take away from the overall aesthetic of your kitchen. "Your dishes are exposed, letting them get greasy and dusty. You'll constantly be cleaning everything on the shelves," he adds. Certainly all valid points.
Open Kitchen Shelving — The Pros
But there are also strong arguments to say that open kitchen shelving is still definitely in style. Livingetc's global brand director Sarah Spiteri says she always designs kitchens without wall cabinets as she finds them too heavy and imposing. The stylish solution? You guessed it — open kitchen shelving.
"In my kitchen, we use the single open shelf for decorative objects like artwork or ceramics, and have sufficient practical storage in low-level cabinetry elsewhere," Sarah explains. "This gives the space a lovely lifestyle-y feel, which is particularly important in an open-plan home."
Livingetc's news writer Amiya Baratan agrees. "Personally, I think it's the best spot to give all your colorful glassware and ornate porcelain dishes pride of place," she adds. "What's the point of keeping them behind closed doors for no one to admire?"
So, are open kitchen shelves still in style?
If you ask me, it all depends on what you're putting on your shelves. It makes more sense that the typically practical pieces in your kitchen — your everyday dinner plates, serving dishes, and glassware you don't want to get dirty — are stored away and out of sight, but that an open kitchen shelf could definitely still be stylish decorated with a framed artwork or a few pieces of home decor.
I asked Nina whether she had any ideas for how you could make open storage look better and she said "glass-front cabinets offer the best of both worlds. They give you the openness and airy feel of open shelving, but without the upkeep issues."
Plus, if you, like me, just discovered how "muntins" can makeover your windows and glass cabinet doors in seconds, then perhaps this is a more stylish option than open kitchen shelving?
Even though we are always intrigued to hear what designers are gravitating towards in terms of trends, as always, it's up to you to really decide what is "still in style" and what isn't. Open shelving is a great way of showcasing your collection of kitchenware or favorite pieces of decor, but be mindful that it requires constant maintenance or else it will become cluttered, and that, we can confidently say, is a look that will never be in style.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
