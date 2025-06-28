Beat the Heat With Our Favorite Outdoor Restaurants in London — 5 'Al Fresco' Dining Spots Oozing Style Inside and Out

It is one of summer's simplest pleasures to sit outside, bask in the sun, and sip a sparkling Aperol spritz, cold pint, or fresh lemonade. Though London is not famed for its sunshine-y climes, the capital is set for a sweltering heatwave this weekend — and we can't think of a better way to spend it than enjoying a well-earned break in one of our favorite outdoor restaurants in London.



From cobblestone terraces to cascading hanging gardens, our top five picks are sure to immerse you in a maximally beautiful and design-forward setting for those hot summer evenings, all while living up to the tantalizing gastronomic offering of the best London restaurants.

Can't think of any foodie hotspots that would allow you to savor your meal and drink of choice without having to sit indoors? Take notes from our curation of stunningly crafted outdoor restaurants in London below.

1. Garden Café at the Garden Museum

Huge glass panes, pale wood, and a bronze back wall: the Garden Café is a stylishly modern combo in the heart of a medieval courtyard. (Image credit: The Garden Café. Design: Dow Jones Architects and Tom Benton Architects.)

5 Lambeth Palace Rd, London SE1 7LB

The demure Garden Café shelters within the leafy courtyard of a former church, now converted into London's Garden Museum. Overlooked by the medieval building, this shady spot is simple yet beautiful. A selection of architects worked together to distinguish the space from its medieval counterpart through glass and burnished copper materials. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors slide open into the shaded outdoor oasis, and pale wooden chairs and tables keep the space light and warm. It's no wonder the café won a best museum restaurant award in 2018.

The cuisine is European, and focuses on fresh seasonal produce with a menu that changes daily. The café is open for lunch daily, and for dinner on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

Book your table at the Garden Café.

2. The MAINE

The glamorous terrace of The MAINE, where plush decor meets the energy of sleepless summer nights. (Image credit: The Maine. Design: Studio Shayne Brady and Joey Ghazal)

6, Medici Courtyard, London W1S 1JY

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Old world elegance flirts with New England extravagance in Mayfair's converted townhouse, The MAINE. Outside, creamy window panelled doors open into a warm wood terrace, marked by curved round benches and blue and mustard soft furnishings. Retro cane chairs nod to 19th-century New England style, whilst bold black accents create a modern contrast with the natural materials and hues of the sofas. Statement palms throw funky shadows on the walls and add texture to the refined style of the historical townhouse.

Dishes reflect the restaurant's desire to encapsulate 'casual decadence', with a menu boasting lobster, garlic butter snails, and steak. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Book your table at The MAINE.

3. OMA

This cool-hued terrace cushions diners from the hectic activity of the London streets below. (Image credit: OMA. Design: Box 9)

3 Bedale St, London SE1 9AL

Sleek, clean lines and an organic color palette characterize this hidden getaway above the teeming stalls of London's Borough Market. Named after the Greek word for grandmother, OMA serves authentic Greek cuisine and boasts a 400+ wine menu. The carefully restored building is both semi-industrial chic and relaxed taverna, with wooden floors and wall panelling tying in with the furniture, bringing the warmth of the Greek Isles to central London's fresh food market.

Upstairs, you may admire the cool-green, late-Victorian roof up close and watch tourists and Londoners bustling below from your cool Eucalyptus-toned sanctuary. The food is high-end, spiced up with a series of homemade dips and sauces.

Book your table at OMA.

4. The Jurema Terrace at The Mandrake

This terrace is immersed in cascading vegetation, designed by multidisciplinary floral artist Hamish Powell. (Image credit: The Mandrake. Design: Bureau Bas Smets and Hamish Powell )

20-21 Newman St, London W1T 1PG

If you'd like to explore a South American jungle without all the sweat and venomous snakes, the Jurema Terrace might be your next best bet. This relaxed, open-air eatery is completely surrounded by a hanging garden of suspended jasmine and passionflower, bringing the drama of Mother Nature into the design of the restaurant. The all-over wood panelling creates a huge, sophisticated treehouse — a space both fresh and modern. It should come as no surprise that Jurema has won awards for its outdoor design. You may order a two or three-course set menu.

Book your table at the Jurema Terrace.

5. Luca

Old and new blend to create a timeless outdoor space, at once refreshing and welcoming. (Image credit: Luca. Design: Alexander Waterworth)

88 St John St, London EC1M 4EH

There's a distinctly Mediterranean feel to Luca — and it's not just their Italian menu. With its cobblestoned floors, terracotta pottery, and marbled pedestals, Luca's terrace transports visitors right out of London and into the Italian countryside. The exposed brick conclave is accessorised with leafy green ivy, bowing ferns, and flowering jasmine, and the light wooden chairs tie together with the pale stone fireplace. This one-Michelin-starred spot also offers a four-course set menu, though I think the parmesan fries sound especially moreish.



Book your table at Luca.

Looking for a longer stay or keen to try out a new opening? Why not visit the latest glitzy restaurant by the Big Mamma group, Canary Wharf's dazzling Barbarella, or browse the selection of on-site eateries tucked inside the best hotels in London?