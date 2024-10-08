The Best London Hotels for Interiors Enthusiasts — 10 Bucket List-Worthy Hotspots for an Elevated Stay

We know the dilemma too well: London is one of the priciest destinations you can fly to nowadays and one of the most sought-after. While thousands of accommodations are available across the British capital, finding the best London hotels from which to dive into the city's cosmopolitan playground can be harder than you'd think, especially without any inside knowledge. So what's the secret to making the most of your time in the Big Smoke, and what criteria can guide you in securing the ultimate reservation?

At Livingetc, we believe no destination is a truly memorable one without a dose of awe-inspiring hotel design. Much like our edit of best New York design hotels, this roundup of style-led accommodations in London focuses on those hotspots that have nailed the synthesis between authentically powerful aesthetics and food and beverage excellence, catering to a multisensory experience that captures the breadth of the metropolis' cultural, culinary, and artistic scene.

From grand Georgian townhouses turned five-star luxury retreats to sleek brutalist getaways boasting 360 views of the River Thames, these 10 best London hotels bring a sense of wonder and discovery indoors.

1. Ham Yard Hotel

The drawing room at the Ham Yard Hotel (Image credit: Ham Yard Hotel. Design: Firmdale Hotels)

1 Ham Yard, London W1D 7DT

English eccentrics — and fans — rejoice! Rising in the heart of Soho, London's ever-buzzing neighborhood, the Ham Yard Hotel is a real feast for the eyes. Part of the Firmdale Hotels group and designed by award-winning British designer Kit Kemp, this 91-rooms-and-suites stay absorbs travelers into the color, pattern, and texture extravaganza that is modern English style. Ham Yard lends a splash of artistic inspiration to guests' travel itineraries through its striking selection of artworks inhabiting the space. Spacious, bright, and irreverently bold, each room allows you to soak up leafy views of the city thanks to the presence of huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Steps away from the lavish Mayfair and Fitzrovia, and equally close to most urban attractions, including the West End, the Ham Yard Hotel offers a cheerful start to your British vacation. It comes with the attention to detail of 5-star establishments, a refreshing palette, and spectacular food courtesy of its eponymous, two-AA-rosettes-holder restaurant and bar.

What else makes the Ham Yard Hotel one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: The sprawling-with-life inner courtyard of the Ham Yard Hotel, featuring a bespoke bronze sculpture centerpiece by artist Tony Cragg, is my favorite part of this destination. Head here on a summer night and you'll get to savor the punchy modern European dishes of chefs Chris Davies and Jamie Atkinson surrounded by oak trees and warmly lit lights.

Great for: Art lovers with a soft spot for daring color and pattern juxtapositions, Bloomsbury Group's aficionados, and culture-driven tourists wanting to dive into London's theater and nightlife offerings head-on.

Book your stay at the Ham Yard Hotel here.

2. NoMad London

(Image credit: NoMad Hotel. Design: Roman and Williams)

28 Bow St, London WC2E 7AW

Wall art might not be the first thing you judge top hotels on when booking a stay, but how many times have you found yourself in accommodations whose walls had been covered in cheap, cookie-cutter versions of the world's best-known artworks and wished you had thought about it before? This is not something you'll have to worry about at NoMad London, a 5-star boutique hotel situated in Covent Garden, minutes away from the luxurious Royal Opera House, whose "collector's home"-inspired rooms feature a captivating selection of over 1,600 post-war American art and European avant-garde pieces, edited by Be-poles. The brainchild of Roman and Williams, the NoMad London infuses the center of the British capital with the same vibrancy of the cherished NYC district through its stunningly executed, transitional-style interiors. Housed in a grade II-listed former police station, the stay draws on its theaters-encircled location to catapult travelers into a dramatic setting filled with velvety and wood details, choreographic lighting, and golden sunken baths.

What else makes the NoMad London one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: The reinvented Magistrates Court, the go-to location of NoMad London's candlelit nightlife happenings, is an outstanding design masterpiece boasting staggering crystal chandeliers and wall murals. Set in a monumental glass conservatory, the NoMad restaurant is just as breathtaking, serving a fusion of the finest Italian, French, and British staples.

Great for: Glamorous, taste-led guests keen to take part in London's electrifying nightlife first-hand, as plenty of events are organized at the hotel year-round.

Book your stay at the NoMad London here.

3. Kingsland Locke, Dalston

(Image credit: Ed Dabney. Kingsland Locke)

130 Kingsland High St, London E8 2LQ

Set in the ever-alive Dalston in London's East End, home-meets-hotel brand Locke's fourth London property, Kingsland Locke, is a spirited hub fit for an eclectic neighborhood. Housing 124 studio apartments, the hotel gives industrial interior design the glam treatment, standing out for its soulful palette, 1980s furnishings, and quirky atmosphere. Conceived by studio Red Deer, Kingsland Locke integrates the vibrant colors and scenes of the surrounding Dalston area — one of London's youngest and most fun districts. All studios feature fully-equipped kitchens complete with high-spec appliances, as well as custom-made green velvet sofas and a living space. The accommodation is ideal for globe-trotting digital nomads who can appreciate a complimentary co-working space and also offers an on-site micro-brewery and gin distillery, an all-day restaurant, a workout studio, and a coffee shop. Plus, the lower ground floor of the hotel boasts a large atrium that transitions into a bar area come nightfall.

What else makes the Kingsland Locke one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: Incorporating mid-century modern furniture and rustic décor, the Kingsland Locke's rooftop captures the playfully relaxed ambiance of the hotel, providing guests with a standout viewpoint over London's skyline.

Great for: Young vacationers looking to experience the city like their fellow locals and families in need of extra space and comfort.

Book your stay at Kingsland Locke here.

4. The Prince Akatoki

(Image credit: The Prince Akatoki)

50 Great Cumberland Pl, Marble Arch, London W1H 7FD

As London's only 5-star Japanese hotel, The Prince Akatoki lives up to expectations. Located on a tranquil location steps away from the hustle and bustle of Oxford Street, a 10-minute stroll to Hyde Park, the destination might look like a classic Georgian townhouse on the outside, but indoors guests are met by an East Asian, soul-soothing sanctuary of minimalism. The first foray into Europe of high-end Japanese brand Prince Hotels, this Marble Arch gem brings the country's finest hospitality to London. From checking in at the orchids and bamboo screens-dotted lobby, where a hypnotic fireplace welcomes travelers as they walk through the door, to browsing design books in its peaceful library, peppered with covetable Nipponese pottery, The Prince Akatoki is a journey within the journey. Designed by B3 Designers, the rooms and lounge areas are decorated in mellow tones and elegant lines, with blond-wood furnishings, Japanese futon bed-inspired, spacious sleeping areas, and a slatted cabinet complete with a traditional tea set. Behind the beds are paneled screens delicately etched with mountain sceneries echoing Japan's suggestive geography, closing the gap between the West and the East.

What else makes The Prince Akatoki one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: The hotel's striking Malt Bar transforms seamlessly from a Japanese tea room during the day to a buzzy whisky bar at night, resplendent in cherry blossoms. The smoked whisky is a must for a nightcap — poured then smoked at the bar for drama and incredible flavor.

Great for: Travelers always searching for the next adventure.

Book your stay at The Prince Akatoki here.

5. Mayfair Townhouse

(Image credit: The Mayfair Townhouse. Design: Goddard Littlefair)

27-41 Half Moon St, London W1J 7BG

Located a stone's throw from the theater district, The Mayfair Townhouse gathers 15 Georgian townhouses in a one-of-a-kind luxury destination. Similarly to the Ham Yard Hotel, it is an ode to English eccentricity. This is particularly evident in each of its 172 rooms, which reinterpret the contagious energy and aesthetic of the "Dandy" era in a nod to Oscar Wilde. Vividly patterned carpets, ginormous upholstered seating, Art Deco design lighting, and beautifully crafted wood paneling are some of the key features of its accommodations, ranging from cozily essential cabin rooms to executive rooms fit for a king. Art too plays a crucial role in the hotel's interiors, with a curated collection of unique and commissioned pieces bringing to life the property's legacy with a sense of mischief. Inspired by the extravagant characters of Mayfair's past and present, The Dandy Bar's atmospheric lighting and mirrored ceilings make it an evocative location for cocktails, alongside its extensive wine list.

What else makes The Mayfair Townhouse one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: Should you be after that extra something, The Mayfair Townhouse's suites have a separate sofa area and enormous marble bathrooms with huge tubs and spacious rain showers. Pick the Garden ones to secure yourself access to the hotel's bucolic walled courtyard.

Great for: Romantics (day)dreaming about living like a Dandy and nostalgics wanting to get the best of both worlds — past and present.

Book your stay at The Mayfair Townhouse here.

6. The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences

(Image credit: The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences. Design: Kinnersley Kent Design)

116 Piccadilly, London W1J 7BJ

Sometimes staying in a beautiful hotel isn't enough. What you are really after is a place that feels like a natural extension of the city's essence, its wit, and its spirit. Equidistant from the hyper-central Green Park and Hyde Park Corner Underground stations, with only a couple of minute's walk setting you apart from TfL services, The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences have it all. Perfectly situated within one of the most influential sides of London, it has played host to many celebrities over the years, from Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg to British hit band Take That, and still carries that cool factor. At once elegant and edgy, tasteful and unexpected, the Kinnersley Kent Design-crafted establishment features 134 guest rooms, 10 suites, and 18 residences, all so well-equipped, stylish, and spacious that you won't miss home for a second, as well as boasting a recently refurbished spa, a zingy bar offering, and common areas oozing with creative inspiration.

What else makes The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: Constellated by coffee table books, design icons, and thriving plants, the open-plan reception basks in natural light, with views granting you an instant snapshot into London life courtesy of its Hyde Park-facing, strategic Piccadilly location.

Great for: Interiors-minded tourists who don't want to feel bored and nurture an appreciation of daring design.

Book your stay at The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences here.

7. Henrietta Experimental

(Image credit: Henrietta Experimental. Design: Dorothée Meilichzon )

14-15 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8PS

There are certain designers whose touch you can spot from a mile away when looking at one of their projects, and that's certainly the case with the shapely chic, fantastical interiors of Covent Garden's Henrietta Experimental, curated by Dorothée Meilichzon. This whimsical getaway is one of a series of très jolie accommodations brought to the public by cult hotelier Experimental Group and the firm's first one in the British capital. The Meilichzon-designed 40 rooms delight with playfully shaped furniture and large fairytale-style beds facilitating your beauty sleep. Each room has its own unique style, offering an irreplaceable visual experience through the brave juxtapositions of colors, patterns, and tones that characterize both the décor and finishes. A slice of France's culinary culture is up for grabs at chef Jackson Boxer's Henri, the hotel's Parisian bistro, with a tantalizing menu merging the best of French and British cuisines, while their buffet-style, intercontinental breakfast will have you stock up on pastries, cold meats, and seasonal fruit.

What else makes Henrietta Experimental one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: Within close proximity of some of London's foremost theaters, Henrietta Experimental is the ideal base from which to explore the British capital's world-leading stage offering. Not into drama? Walk up to the hotel's sibling business in Chinatown, the Experimental Cocktail Club, to take in its impressive industrial interior design and enjoy a sip of London's bohemia.

Great for: Families and larger traveling parties, thanks to the many interconnecting-room options available.

Book your stay at Henrietta Experimental here.

8. One Hundred Shoreditch

(Image credit: One Hundred Shoreditch. Design: Lore Group)

100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ

There is something instantly iconic about One Hundred Shoreditch, the ultimate location from which to delve into the ongoing 1970s and 1980s design revival at the heart of Livinetc's Trends Issue 2025. After all, it doesn't get any more lively than Shoreditch High Street, where the 4-star hotel sits, and the post-industrial, retro-inspired flair of the East London surroundings has visibly left its mark on this trendy accommodation. Standing tall on this youthful hotspot, One Hundred Shoreditch is home to 258 bedrooms and suites, six restaurants and bars, and five meeting and event spaces. The interiors reflect the energy and boho vibe of the neighborhood, blending mesmerizing abstract artworks, wall-to-ceiling tapestries, eye-catching sculptures, and inimitable design masterpieces such as Terje Ekstrom's postmodern lounge chair into a fascinating, livable collage.

Designed by Lore Group's Jacu Strauss, whose signature graces the whole project, its sun-filled bedrooms balance the organicness of rattan and wooden finishes with meticulously crafted, geometric monochromatic pieces selected to bring guests a sense of inner peace. Each of the rooms is adorned with a collector-worthy selection of paintings, furniture, and vintage rarities, making sleeping at One Hundred Shoreditch an endless discovery, while the Studio Loft is complemented with colossal windows and Juliette balconies from which to catch some of the best views in the whole of East London.

What else makes One Hundred Shoreditch one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: Seed Library, one of the restaurants and bars present on-site, nestled in the basement, must be one of the most aesthetic cocktail hotspots I have spotted in a long while. With its sleek mushroom lamps and round tables, brick red velvety chairs, and brutalist interiors-informed bar counter, this cool underground destination offers the perfect excuse to unwind, have a drink or two, and get loose on the vinyl-led dancefloor — better hone your moves!

Great for: Vintage design addicts with a foot in the creative industry.

Book your stay at One Hundred Shoreditch here.

9. Broadwick Soho

(Image credit: Broadwick Soho. Design: MBDS)

20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8HT

I know what you're thinking: I can't seem to wrap up one of these hotel reviews without including, at the very least, one of Martin Brudnizki's imaginatively conceived destinations. Located in the vibrant Soho district, this 5-star hotel offers 57 unique rooms and suites, each with its own distinctive design. Opened in 2023, the hotel blends classic elegance with contemporary flair, thanks to Brudnizki's masterful, time-traveling approach to interior design. The Art Deco-inspired décor, warm color palettes, and retro furnishings create a chic yet cozy atmosphere, while the intimate rooftop bar offers panoramic views of London, inviting guests to connect with the outdoors.

The theatrical spectacle inside Broadwick Soho, with its mismatched animal prints, oversized seating, lush curtains, crystal accents, and bohemian motifs, may not appeal to everyone. However, the Swedish designer's signature style is not meant to cater to the masses — it is a gift for connoisseurs who would choose his bold, joy-infused vision of design over anything and anyone.

What else makes Broadwick Soho one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: Broadwick Soho's Flute bar (captured above), surrounded by London's breathtaking skyline, is enough to justify a stay at the hotel. Here, sound, sight, and taste collide in an overload of sensations emblematic of Soho's nightlife reputation. My advice? Don't leave without trying the Eyes Wide Shut cocktail.

Great for: Tourists who know how to party in style — and wouldn't miss their chance to do it in London.

Book your stay at Broadwick Soho here.

10. Brama

(Image credit: Dorothy & Marshall)

6 Court St, Bromley BR1 1AN

In Italian, "brama" means desire, and despite its tucked-away location, Bromley's eponymous hotel is definitely one to look out for. Launched in 2023, Brama, a fresh addition to Greater London's hospitality fabric, finds its home within the 1907 landmark building that is Bromley Old Town Hall. Way more affordable than most picks included in this top London hotel roundup, it is only a 10-minute train journey away from the frenetic London Bridge, making the accommodation a valuable alternative for travelers on a budget. But its convenient price point isn't the only pro of this unconventional British stay: at Brama, old meets new in heritage-inspired interiors elevating traditional décor details such as tiled bathroom walls, mosaic floors, and wallpapers for the contemporary, style-conscious dweller.

Powered by the Fusion Interiors Group, the place hosts an array of ergonomically designed, bespoke furniture items combining elegant lines, muted tones, and sophisticated finishes into an unforgettable holiday experience. Check out Dorothy & Marshall Restaurant for a quintessentially British gastronomic journey through seasonal flavors, set within the art and wood-drenched volumes of the former municipal center.

What else makes Brama one of the best London hotels?

Highlight: Providing you a serene base from which to visit ever-crowded London, the rise of more hotels like Brama might well contribute to reducing the city's overtourism. Not only going back to Bromley at night will allow you to disconnect fully from the urban din of the Big Smoke, but you'll also be staying at an establishment known for incorporating energy-efficient systems and environmentally friendly practices into its day-to-day operations — from eco-conscious toiletries and bedding to LED lighting, smart climate control heating, and low-flow water fixtures.

Great for: Remote workers in need of a functional, inspiring workplace — the Brama building also houses Clockwise — and tourists who value peace and the planet over trendy locations.

Book your stay at Brama here

You have booked your hotel and flight tickets, packed your bags, and are ready to hit the streets of the British capital. So what now? Everyone knows that every self-respecting vacation comes with equal doses of artistic, gastronomic, and design inspiration, which is why you shouldn't miss our Livingetc's curated selection of the best cafés in London and best London restaurants, created to nurture both the palate and the eye.