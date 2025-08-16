Silver Service — How Stainless Steel Serveware Became the Biggest Comeback Story in 2025, and Where to Buy the Look (From £5)

Move over gold! Stainless steel serving dishes are staging a resurgence. And packed with a much-loved nostalgic 20th-century sleekness to it — along with enough strength and durability to thrive in a busy modern kitchen today, tomorrow, and beyond — it’s no wonder why.

One person who’s not surprised by the revival is Sonnaz Nooranvary, owner of House of Sonnaz. “Much like the era in which it first became popular, there’s an increasing shift in mentality from disposable consumerism to ‘buy once, and buy well,’” Sonnaz tells Livingetc.

“With greater awareness of waste, our impact on the environment, and a renewed interest in sustainable approaches to manufacturing, these days I think most people are looking for durability within our interiors and homes," she adds. "We want purchases to last and not something that will break in a couple of years’ time.” And according to Sonnaz, this metallic-looking alloy fits the bill every time.

The silver lining is that, if cared for properly, this material has the ability to last for 100 years (or more). So unlike other fast design fads, this table setting trend is going nowhere quickly. To tap into this timeless design movement, I’ve done all the scrolling and have dished up options that are *chef's kiss*.

Sonnaz Nooranvary Owner of House of Sonnaz Sonnaz is a UK-based creative entrepreneur and craftswoman, best known for being the resident upholstery expert on The Repair Shop. Her company, House of Sonnaz, offers a comprehensive interior design service, specialising in bespoke upholstery, soft furnishings, and luxury home accessories, like stainless steel must-haves. "As someone passionate about heritage crafts, I can appreciate the nod to the manufacturing technology of the mid-century," she says. "While stainless steel serving dishes have sometimes been criticised as too harsh or too clinical, great design can elevate any material," she adds.

Christofle Stainless Steel OH de Christofle Cocktail £340 at Harrods Canapés are always a good idea. And this stainless steel plate, complete with a signature eyelet design, is the answer to serving up pre-dinner nibbles that will look (almost) too good to eat. Whether it’s smoked salmon blinis or arancini balls, magpies will love the reflective, clean-lined finish. H&M Home Stainless Steel Butter Dish £15 at H&M (US) The stainless steel serveware trend doesn’t just start and stop at the dishes you bring to the table. You also want other foodie products, like your butter, to look just as luxurious, right? A total steal at just £15, this butter dish, complete with a dome lid, will make buttering your carbs feel like an opulent affair. Louise Roe Stainless steel wine cooler £545 at NET-A-PORTER What’s the most elegant way to keep your drinks on ice? This polished stainless steel wine cooler, of course, which is bound to be the talk of the table. Akin to a modern plinth, just with circular edges instead of squared, it turns out serveware can look like art — and if it doesn’t, we don’t want it! Brunello Cucinelli Stainless Steel and Horn Serving Stand £570 at NET-A-PORTER Expensive, I know, but you can’t put a price on afternoon tea serveware, especially when it comes in stainless steel and looks this divine. Designed as a two-tier stand with a spherical horn handle and base, you’ll just need to decide which finger sandwiches or petit fours to stack it with. H&M Home Stainless Steel Egg Cup £5 at H&M (US) How cracking (sorry!) do these stainless steel egg cups look? Elevate your dippy eggs in an instant and recreate the look and feel of a luxurious hotel breakfast in bed with these elegant buys, which you’ll be compelled to love now (and forever more). Priced at just £5, take a bow, H&M Home. Georg Jensen Bernadotte Stainless Steel Sugar Bowl £85 at Selfridges A spoonful of sugar will help anything go down, especially when it’s spooned out of this art-deco-inspired pot. Kitted out with a ring-pull lid and spoon, its intricate ribbed design is enduring in its appeal and certainly love at first sight! If you needed an excuse to host afternoon tea around yours, this is it. IKEA TUVHÄTTA Serving Plate in Stainless Steel £5 at IKEA Who said that jumping on this timeless metallic trend had to leave you out of pocket? At £5, global Swedish homeware giant IKEA has served up the absolute bargain of the century with this circular serving plate. Use it as a tray, display dish, or serve up tonight’s dinner on it as the pièce de résistance at the table. Eva Schildt for KLONG Leaf Serving Bowl £28.90 at nordicnest.com Coming with a chunky asymmetrical neck and an interesting leaf-like design where the stand meets the bowl, this stainless steel serving dish is a sure-fire way to add interest to any tablescape. Whether you serve ice cream, an amuse-bouche or other delicious delicacies, every dish will be considered a masterpiece. John Lewis Stainless Steel Condiment Set £26 at John Lewis Consider yourself a nut-lover? Olive fiend? Or are you just looking for the perfect serving dish to cater to all your condiment needs? This triple stainless steel revolving serving bowl hits the trifecta. Crafted with a tall and chunky easy-to-hold handle — plonk this set on the table as the final flourish to let guests know that ‘dinner is served’.

FAQs

What's the Difference Between Chrome vs Stainless Steel?

It's no secret that chrome home accessories are popular right now (which also likely has something to do with the return of silverware, but what's the difference between the two? Are chrome and stainless steel the same?

While they both share a similar shiny, mirrored surface, they are in fact different. In short, chrome is a coating (a thin chromium layer applied to a raw metal substrate), while stainless steel is an iron alloy, often made up of chromium, carbon, nickel, aluminium, and copper.

Why is it important to know the difference? Well, from an aesthetic point of view, they both may look similar, but stainless steel is more durable, and will last longer than a piece with a chrome coating. So, if you're looking to invest in something that you will hand down, double-check it's stainless first.

As you can see, you’re not stuck for choice when it comes to stainless steel serving dishes. But once you've found the dish (or dishes) to your taste, it’s a wise idea to learn how to store serving platters properly at home. This can make all the difference in keeping your serveware safe, so they’re ready to be used again and again.