Looking for a Simple Way to Elevate Your Tablescape? I've Found a Budget-Friendly Bobbin Dinner Set (That's Giving Neptune Vibes) That Will Do Just That

When putting a tablescape together, whether a simple setting for your immediate family or an elaborate affair for hosting wider family and friends, there is nothing more important than the dinner set you use, bar none.

Of course, your glassware and cutlery need to work in harmony with your best dinnerware sets, but it's the plates, side plates, and bowls where the magic happens — the eating. And these items are the canvas with which you display your edible masterpieces (a far-fetched notion in my house, but for the seasoned cooks out there), so don’t underestimate them.

So when I came across this 12-piece bobbin dinner set from Habitat, a new addition that’s giving me Neptune tableware vibes, I was sold. The bobbin detail is what makes it — it’s so on point for style this year (and beyond) and for £35? Well, you can’t argue with that. Here’s why I love it.

Habitat Habitat Bobbin 12 Piece Stoneware Dinner Set - Cream £35 at Habitat UK This simple yet super-effective Habitat 12-piece stoneware dinner set in classic cream has both organic charm and timeless style. Containing four dinner plates, four side plates, and four bowls, this set will add visual interest and character to your tablescape with an artisanal feel, with the practical bonus of being both dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too.

This dinner set taps into one of this year’s biggest table setting trends — the joy of texture. The tactility of bobbin detailing — which dates back to the 17th century, where factory offcuts were used to create practical yet elegant furniture by artisans — feeds into that desire to feel design, as much as appreciate it visually.

“I am drawn to dinnerware that feels classic, but still interesting,” says interiors editor Emma Breislin. “I've actually had my eye on something like this bobbin set for a while now — it nods to tradition, but feels a little bit more whimsical, playful, and fun, which are all big trends we're seeing on the table right now.

“My advice is to keep the rest of your table setting quite minimal and modern, to let the bobbin details really shine without making the overall setting feel too cluttered or busy.”

The perfect blend of traditional and modern design, this dinner set can be easily incorporated into any design style with understated elegance.

"Bobbin detailing has this wonderful way of bringing craftsmanship and tradition into our homes," says interior designer Hannah Prescott. (Image credit: Habitat)

Now that you have some refined yet statement-making dinnerware to add to your table, all that's left is to know how to set a table properly for the ultimate dinner party that oozes style and effortless sophistication.