Looking for a Simple Way to Elevate Your Tablescape? I've Found a Budget-Friendly Bobbin Dinner Set (That's Giving Neptune Vibes) That Will Do Just That

Often it's the simplest of details that can make the biggest impact — and it's even better when those details are at a great price point, too

Christmas table
(Image credit: Future)
Debbie Black's avatar
By
published
in Features

When putting a tablescape together, whether a simple setting for your immediate family or an elaborate affair for hosting wider family and friends, there is nothing more important than the dinner set you use, bar none.

Of course, your glassware and cutlery need to work in harmony with your best dinnerware sets, but it's the plates, side plates, and bowls where the magic happens — the eating. And these items are the canvas with which you display your edible masterpieces (a far-fetched notion in my house, but for the seasoned cooks out there), so don’t underestimate them.

So when I came across this 12-piece bobbin dinner set from Habitat, a new addition that’s giving me Neptune tableware vibes, I was sold. The bobbin detail is what makes it — it’s so on point for style this year (and beyond) and for £35? Well, you can’t argue with that. Here’s why I love it.

This dinner set taps into one of this year’s biggest table setting trends — the joy of texture. The tactility of bobbin detailing — which dates back to the 17th century, where factory offcuts were used to create practical yet elegant furniture by artisans — feeds into that desire to feel design, as much as appreciate it visually.

“I am drawn to dinnerware that feels classic, but still interesting,” says interiors editor Emma Breislin. “I've actually had my eye on something like this bobbin set for a while now — it nods to tradition, but feels a little bit more whimsical, playful, and fun, which are all big trends we're seeing on the table right now.

“My advice is to keep the rest of your table setting quite minimal and modern, to let the bobbin details really shine without making the overall setting feel too cluttered or busy.”

The perfect blend of traditional and modern design, this dinner set can be easily incorporated into any design style with understated elegance.

habitat&#039;s bobbin dinner plate on a round dining table with books and a jug and bowls and mug with a sheer curtain half covering a window in the background

"Bobbin detailing has this wonderful way of bringing craftsmanship and tradition into our homes," says interior designer Hannah Prescott.

(Image credit: Habitat)

More Habitat Bobbin Tableware

Alternative Bobbin Tableware

Now that you have some refined yet statement-making dinnerware to add to your table, all that's left is to know how to set a table properly for the ultimate dinner party that oozes style and effortless sophistication.

Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!