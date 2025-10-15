I Think H&M Home's New Christmas Collection Might Have Captured My Decorating Vibe for This Year Perfectly — It's Trending-Meets-Tradition
The high-street store lets you tap into the latest styles while still staying true to your own this Christmas
Decorating is one of the biggest pleasures of the festive season. Carving out a weekend in December (or earlier — why wait?) to bring all your decorations down from the attic is so beautifully nostalgic. If it's also tradition in your house to add a few new pieces to your collection each year, H&M Home has just released its holiday range, and you're going to want to take a look.
Whether it's ornaments for your tree or festive decor for the table, the best Christmas decorating ideas should still feel true to your own sense of personal style. H&M Home's Christmas collection lets you do exactly that, with pieces pulled from its wider range, layered alongside more specifically festive designs. It's 'modern heritage' at its best, with prices starting from just £3.99 for baubles.
It taps into some of the coolest trends right now in homewares, while giving them a traditional, festive twist. Expect slogan plates, metallic accents, pearls, patterns, embroidered details, and more. Take a look at some of my favorite pieces from the edit below, but trust me when I say, there’s more where this came from.
No elevated Christmas tablescape is complete without a beautiful napkin to adorn every place setting. We all know bows have been a massive trend this year, and there's no doubt that it is one of the most popular motifs for Christmas. The red embroidered border around the edge of these napkins gives them a high-end feel.
Chrome decor is back! This chrome candelabra has a unique knotted design and feels far more expensive than it is. It retails at just £34.99, and what's better is that it can be used on your table all year round. Switch out the color of your dinner candles to suit your table better.
Red and pink should always be seen, and we're all well aware of that this year. This playful color combo has had a total resurgence, and we can't help but fall head over heels for it. Add a modern touch to a traditional red and green Christmas tree by adding pops of pink to it.
How adorable is this brown, fluffy stocking? Use it to hang on your mantelpiece, or perhaps you prefer your stockings displayed at the end of your bedroom as part of your bedroom styling. This particular design isn't overly festive, but it definitely feels cozy and modern.
A modern take on the cabbageware trend we've seen taking over tables this year, perhaps? Shaped like mistletoe and available in a few sizes, I don't see why this statement platter couldn't also be used year-round (which makes it a wise investment in my eyes).
If you've missed the fact that embroidered tablecloths, napkins, and coasters are trending right now, where have you been? It's a small detail that adds so much character and storytelling to your table setting, and this sweet Christmas-inspired style from H&M hits the spot.
Anthropologie has embraced pearl Christmas decorations wholeheartedly this year, and it looks like H&M Home is following suit. These pearl-encrusted tree baubles look so expensive (but aren't) and would suit almost any festive decorating style.
Over the last few years, we've been seeing less and less tinsel — at least used as the traditional garlands. Last year, people draped tinsel strands over their trees, and this year, perhaps it's morphing into pom-pom form? It's a nod to tradition, a nod to trending metallics, and just so much fun.
Modern heritage is a trend that can be adopted all year round, but when we’re talking Christmas, H&M Home has nailed it this year with its classic designs with a contemporary twist. The combination of red and pink, the embroidered details, and silhouettes all feel bang on trend, but I think it's the addition of cool metallic accents that really elevates the overall look.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.