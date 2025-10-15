I Think H&M Home's New Christmas Collection Might Have Captured My Decorating Vibe for This Year Perfectly — It's Trending-Meets-Tradition

Decorating is one of the biggest pleasures of the festive season. Carving out a weekend in December (or earlier — why wait?) to bring all your decorations down from the attic is so beautifully nostalgic. If it's also tradition in your house to add a few new pieces to your collection each year, H&M Home has just released its holiday range, and you're going to want to take a look.

Whether it's ornaments for your tree or festive decor for the table, the best Christmas decorating ideas should still feel true to your own sense of personal style. H&M Home's Christmas collection lets you do exactly that, with pieces pulled from its wider range, layered alongside more specifically festive designs. It's 'modern heritage' at its best, with prices starting from just £3.99 for baubles.

It taps into some of the coolest trends right now in homewares, while giving them a traditional, festive twist. Expect slogan plates, metallic accents, pearls, patterns, embroidered details, and more. Take a look at some of my favorite pieces from the edit below, but trust me when I say, there’s more where this came from.

These metal candle holders from H&M make me think of tiny trumpets and give a subtle nod to the festive season. (Image credit: H&M)

Modern heritage is a trend that can be adopted all year round, but when we’re talking Christmas, H&M Home has nailed it this year with its classic designs with a contemporary twist. The combination of red and pink, the embroidered details, and silhouettes all feel bang on trend, but I think it's the addition of cool metallic accents that really elevates the overall look.