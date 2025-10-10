Frieze London Is Coming, but Forget the Art for Just a Moment — This Is Where Top Gallerists Will Be Eating, Drinking, and Unwinding Next Week

October is in full swing, and for the London cultural crowd, it can only mean one thing: Frieze Week is very nearly here. But as the booths of Frieze London and Frieze Masters (October 15-19, The Regent's Park) remain inaccessible to many, this year we have decided to cover the event inside out, literally.

While we, of course, plan to report back on all of the exhibitions in London that break through the noise during Frieze Week, highlighting our favorite solo, group, and special project presentations at both the leading fair, the coinciding contemporary and historical design showcase of PAD London (October 14-19, Berkeley Square), as well as anywhere else outside of their tents, in this list, we are giving carte blanche to some of the art insiders we look up to most so they can show you how to succesfully revel in the frenzy of it all like one of their own.

From atmospheric addresses granting you an immersive taste of the British capital's spirited gastronomy scene to the coolest London bars for Martini enthusiasts, and the gatekept spots for a vinyl-powered spin on the dancefloor, find everything you need to turn Frieze Week into a culinary, cultural, and decor feast below — including anticipations on unmissable shows.

Eva Langret — Director of Frieze, EMEA

Eva Langret was appointed director of Frieze, EMEA, in 2021, and has since continuously worked to retain the fair's reputation as one of the most anticipated appointments on the art world agenda. (Image credit: Philip White Studio)

What do you fear and enjoy most about Frieze Week? Frieze Week is the highlight of the year. My only worry is how quickly it flies by! We spend months preparing, and then it's over in a flash, a bit like hosting a dinner party where you've poured your heart into every detail and, suddenly, the night is gone.

What are your top three spots for a meal during the fairs? Definitely Sessions Arts Club. Every time I step inside, it feels like entering another world — the building's rich history, chef Abigail Hill's seasonal creations, and their evolving display of art make it feel alive in a special and unique way.

Rita's in Soho has so much character and is always a standout for me as a London staple. They'll be coming to Frieze London this year, with a terrace Taco Bar that promises freshly made tacos, tortas, and more. Trullo, in Highbury & Islington, is a neighborhood favorite that never misses. Their handmade pasta is some of the best in London, and it's wonderful to see them joining Frieze Masters for the first time in 2025.

What excites you most about Frieze 2025? This year's Frieze feels especially exciting, with major new spaces opening from Sadie Coles, Maureen Paley, Rose Easton, and Modern Art. What I love is how London can embrace both established names and new voices: Frieze brings all of that together— it's a true a community moment that reminds us why this city is such a vital cultural capital.

Valerio Capo — Co-Founder and Co-Director, Gallery FUMI

Valerio Capo and Sam Pratt are the co-founders of Gallery FUMI, a thought-provoking platform for contemporary art and design, which takes part in this year's PAD London fair. (Image credit: Tom Jamieson for Gallery FUMI)

What do you fear and enjoy most about Frieze Week? My biggest fear is that I will never have enough time to see it all, particularly since I am busy with the gallery showing at PAD London during the week. My favorite part about it is having the opportunity to reconnect with clients and friends who come back year after year: often, this is the one week when we all meet.

What are your top three spots for a meal during the fairs? For breakfast, the ArtSpace Café at Claridge's is my go-to: it is calm, elegant, and away from the Frieze chaos, plus their madeleines give me the sugar boost I need.

Image credit: Mountain Image credit: Henry HArte for Rochelle Canteen

Lunch time calls for Rochelle Canteen, which is tucked away, relaxed, and serves consistently excellent food. For dinner, the choice always falls on either Mountain or Brat: buzzing spots with delicious shareable dishes and a familiar crowd.

Who serves the best drinks to the art world? I'd go with Soho Mews, which makes for an intimate, quiet escape, and The Marksman, which is casual, unpretentious, and always lively.

And what's the secret to surviving Frieze Week in style? Knowing when to slip away from the parties.

Selvi May Akyildiz — Director, No.9 Cork Street

Selvi May Akyildiz has been the director of No.9 Cork Street, Frieze's permanent gallery, since its opening in 2021, joining from roles at Hauser & Wirth, Cabinet, and Modern Art. (Image credit: Deniz Nell Guzel)

Who serves the best drinks to the art world? I am a big fan of Toklas, near The Strand, which feels relaxed, elegant, and fresh, but I also really love Rita's, its intimate, creative atmosphere, and, of course, their devilled eggs.

And what's the secret to surviving Frieze Week in style? The only secret to surviving Frieze Week in style is going to bed at a sensible time.

During Frieze London 2025, No.9 Cork Street will house three coinciding exhibitions: Deewaar, which centers on the work of American-Pakistani artist Zaam Arif; To everything spurn, spurn, spurn, gathering eight talents' subjective interpretations of "disdain and contempt"; and Testimony of the Soil, a showcase of paintings by Egyptian artist Ibrahim El Dessouki, looking at the relationship between "land, power, and labor".

Steps away from The Strand, since opening a couple of years back, Toklas has become one of the buzziest meeting point for in-the-know creative crowd. (Image credit: Toklas)

Lucas Giles — Co-Founder and Director, Palmer Gallery

Will Hainsworth and Lucas Giles photographed near the entrance of Palmer Gallery , where an immersive, interdisciplinary show by Andy Holden & The Grubby Mitts reinterprets their concept album, "Love in the Misanthropocene", across audiovisual installations, sculptures, paintings, and more (through October 21). (Image credit: Palmer Gallery)

What do you fear and enjoy most about Frieze Week? Frieze Week for me is a double-edged sword: I love meeting new people and catching up with old friends who are in town, but since I live above my gallery, the after-parties tend to spill over into my home — just ask my girlfriend ...

What are your top three spots for a meal during the fairs? I live above the gallery just off Church Street, so breakfast at Habaybna, a Lebanese restaurant, is a must. Get some mint tea and a manakish flatbread, and watch the world go by in the little Church Street Market ecosystem. If you're near the fair, pop into Fischer's in Marylebone for a quick schnitzel. They serve classic Austrian fare, but it's always delicious, plus, it's a cozy, elegant spot for lunch with friends or colleagues. For a lively post-Frieze dinner, Phoenix Palace off Baker Street is a good option; it's a massive dining floor, so you're likely to get a table even with a crowd. Think big round tables, lazy Susan's and a whole load of steaming Chinese dumplings!

Image credit: Fischer's Image credit: Fischer's

Who serves the best drinks to the art world? The Barley Mow, an old school boozer in Marylebone, has a lovely bar and wooden booths, and a nice, cross-generational mix of clientele. The Royal Exchange, a lovely old corner pub in Paddington, is another one of my favorites. It was a notorious hangout spot for the Lisson Grove punk scene, and it is not uncommon to see Paul Simonon from the Clash on the decks on a Thursday night. It is the place for a good pint of Guinness and legendary DJ sets. Another notorious boozer tucked away behind the council blocks around Sussex Gardens, The Heron's decor is interesting to say the least (think Taxidermies and weird Royal memorabilia), and the Thai food is surprisingly excellent.

What's the secret to surviving Frieze Week in style? No real secrets — just enjoy it and do your own thing. There's so much to see, so embrace the FOMO and remember that not seeing everything is part of the fun.

Fischer's brings a slice (or more?) of traditional Viennese fare to the heart of Marylebone. (Image credit: Fischer's)

Jana Terblanche — Director, Southern Guild

Frieze London 2025 sees the first participation of Southern Guild , whose show at the fair features new works by artists Kamyar Bineshtarigh, Chloe Chiasson, Bonolo Kavula, Manyaku Mashilo, Roméo Mivekannin, Zanele Muholi, Zizipho Poswa, and Chidy Wayne, with a focus on scale and materiality. (Image credit: Katinka Bester and Southern Guild)

What do you fear and enjoy most about Frieze Week? One always hopes to see all the best shows in town, but time rarely allows it. Between Frieze itself, satellite exhibitions, and endless openings, there's always that nagging thought that you might miss something truly special. For this week, Regent's Park becomes the center of the art world. I'm always excited to connect with my international peers of artists, gallerists, and collectors who have traveled from all over the globe to immerse themselves in art, conversation, and connection.

What are your top three spots for a meal during the fairs? The Wolseley, an iconic Mayfair spot beloved for its glamour, flawless service, and unbeatable full English, is great for a pre-fair morning meeting. No trip to London is complete without a visit to St. JOHN. Expect an unpretentious setting and no-frills service, with bold British flavors throughout. Finishing with the madeleines is a must.

Image credit: SPACE TALK Image credit: Sam Harris for Goodbye Horses

A little jewel of a yakitori bar with a cool, late-night edge, at Junsei, you'll find skewers, sake, and vinyl spins all blending in perfect harmony. It's ideal for meeting old and new friends.

Who serves the best drinks to the art world? Hi-fi bar SPACE TALK is the ultimate ambient hotspot for audiophiles: I love their tomato sesame cocktails. Annabel's in Mayfair, one of the best private members' clubs in London, makes for an opulent, exclusive, and theatrical experience, while the artsy Goodbye Horses offers a more laidback, high-low alternative (you've got to try their cheese toasties).

What's the secret to surviving Frieze Week in style? Stay hydrated, pace yourself, and don't try to see everything. Have a plan, but also leave room for spontaneity. The most memorable conversations are rarely the ones you schedule.

St. JOHN has become somewhat of a pilgrimage site for travelers coming to London. (Image credit: Harriet Langford)

Karine Haimo — Senior Vice President, PACE, London

Next week, PACE will be showing new works by British painter William Monk (Frieze London), besides participating in Frieze Masters with a booth dedicated to legendary photographer Peter Hujar and in Frieze Sculpture with Elmgreen & Dragset’s "Life Rings, Fig.3" (2023). (Image credit: PACE)

What do you fear and enjoy most about Frieze Week? I could do without being dehydrated and on my feet for seven days straight, but I'm so excited to have everyone in town and to take them to our Peter Hujar booth at Frieze Masters!

What are your top three spots for a meal during the fairs? WatchHouse Coffee is my go-to for a caffeine fix. It is always packed, so patience is key, but the coffee's definitely worth it. A quiet oasis tucked away, Rochelle Canteen is ideal for a midday reset with seasonal dishes and the kind of calm that's rare during Frieze.

Image credit: The Fat Badger Image credit: WatchHouse. Design: Deidra Hodgson and EBBA

The Fat Badger is perfect for a drink and dinner. There's live music, a beautiful crowd, and a set menu that saves me from decision fatigue.

Who serves the best drinks to the art world? When it comes to drinks, I like SPACE TALK for its cozy ambiance, music enthusiasts, and unique cocktails; Little Portland for its futuristic, nocturnal vibe and dancing; and the Painter's Room at Claridge's for a more elegant, power-players-fit evening with impeccable Martinis.

What's the secret to surviving Frieze Week in style? An extra pair of shoes in your bag and smart layering, as Frieze weather never commits.

"The Fat Badger is perfect for a drink and dinner. There's live music, a beautiful crowd, and a set menu that saves me from decision fatigue," says PACE's Karine Haimo. (Image credit: The Fat Badger)

Freddie Powell — Founder, Ginny on Frederick

Since launching in Hackney in 2020, Freddie Powell's Ginny on Frederick, now housed within a converted sandwich shop in Clerkenwell, has rapidly grown into one of the most irreverent, fascinating galleries in London. (Image credit: Ginny on Frederick)

What do you fear and enjoy most about Frieze Week? I'm always fearful of overheating and always excited about overconsumption.

What are your top three spots for a meal during the fairs? Sessions Arts Club, where my oldest school friend, Abigail Hill, cooks up magic. St. JOHN in Clerkenwell, as it's perfectly located around the corner from Ginny on Frederick, and the untouchable Ciao Bella — very excited to be hosting a big dinner there this year with Rose Easton to celebrate Alex Margo Arden and Jan Gatewood's incredible presentations in the Focus section of Frieze this year.

Votes are in: with multiple mentions throughout this piece, Rita's has earned its stamp of approval from those who experience Frieze Week from within. (Image credit: Rita's)

Who serves the best drinks to the art world? I fear Rita's is far too fabulous to be considered 'insider' these days, but I'm excited for the mezcal cocktails they serve up in the outdoor area of Frieze, and the classic mini Martinis of their Lexington Street HQ — nothing beats them.

What's the secret to surviving Frieze Week in style? I always buy new trainers to wear — I'm a superstitious guy!

Loïc Le Gaillard — Co-founder, Ladbroke Hall and Carpenters Workshop Gallery

Loïc Le Gaillard (right) with Carpenters Workshop Gallery's co-founder, Julien Lombrail. The platform now has locations in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles and will exhibit at PAD London. (Image credit: Carpenters Workshop Gallery)

What do you fear and enjoy most about Frieze Week? I always worry there simply won’t be enough time — to see the people, to take in the art, to appreciate the energy of the week. But what excites me most is exactly that energy: reconnecting with our community across Carpenters Workshop Gallery and Ladbroke Hall, celebrating the incredible artists we work with, and seeing the city come alive around the fairs.

What are your top three spots for a meal during the fairs? A small, artisan café with strong coffee credentials and a seasonal brunch menu, Queens of Mayfair is a great spot for more intimate, less formal mornings. Lunch is usually eaten on the fly — like everyone else at the fair, I tend to live off the restaurants that pop up within either Frieze or PAD London themselves. By the end of the week, they all know my name.

Image credit: Melisa Coppola for Pollini at Ladbroke Hall Image credit: Mark Cocksedge for Pollini at Ladbroke Hall

For dinner, my choice is Pollini at Ladbroke Hall, of course. This week, they're presenting a bespoke menu for both fairs. I'm incredibly proud of the team for recently being awarded the rare three forchette by Gambero Rosso for the second time. Pollini has truly cemented its place in London's creative culinary landscape.

Who serves the best drinks to the art world? Not to be repetitive, but Pollini Bar at Ladbroke Hall is buzzy, filled with collectors and creatives, and delivers on both proper Martinis and lively conversations. Claridge's Painter's Room is another one of my favorites: it is an elegant address beloved by the art world's old guard, it boasts immaculate service, and it will give you the feeling of being in the right place.

What's the secret to surviving Frieze Week in style? Don't try to see everything. The best discoveries often happen when you slow down. I prefer revisiting the exhibitions afterwards, in my own time, when the crowds have thinned and the work can speak for itself.

The bar at Pollini, graced by one of Nacho Carbonell's spectacular light sculptures. (Image credit: Mark Cocksedge for Pollini at Ladbroke Hall)

Lara Asole — Senior Museum Liaison, MASSIMODECARLO

Formerly at fellow London gallery Pilar Corrias, Lara Asole has been at MASSIMODECARLO since 2019, when she joined the team as associate director before rising to her current role. (Image credit: Gali Kaner)

What do you fear and enjoy most about Frieze Week? My greatest fear is running out of caffeine — it's the only real emergency during Frieze Week. What excites me most is the sense of temporary community: everyone you've ever worked with, traveled with, or meant to email back suddenly appears within a one-mile radius.

It's also when the gallery, MASSIMODECARLO, unveils some of its most exciting projects: this year, we're presenting a solo show by the German artist Lenz Geerk, his first in London in six years, which makes for an intimate and powerful return.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: James Nelson for Café Deco) (Image credit: Noble Rot)

What are your top three spots for a meal during the fairs? Mornings usually start with a quick stop at Miel Bakery or La Fromagerie — nothing beats a proper croissant before the chaos begins. Lunch tends to be a moving target, but Toklas is always a solid bet. And for dinner, Noble Rot on Lamb's Conduit Street never disappoints.

Who serves the best drinks to the art world? You'll find the usual suspects scattered between The Standard in King's Cross — where half the art world seems to debrief over drinks — and Café Deco, which has become a favorite for those who like a good glass of wine. And if you need something sweet before the next opening, Gelupo for a late-night gelato is practically a ritual.

What's the secret to surviving Frieze Week in style? Strategic footwear, hydration, and a red lipstick — it distracts from everything, including fatigue.

