I Found This Floating Shelf With a Hidden Compartment That Is Such a Clever Way to Add Extra Storage to Your Home
This discrete hidden storage shelf design is perfect for small homes, and here's why it's worth the purchase
In a small home, storage is key. That means cabinets, cupboards, and drawers are all pushed to their absolute max, stuffed to the brim with my many, many belongings.
The one place I try to exercise restraint, though, is on my shelves. You see, the thing with my chockablock cabinets is that no matter how crazy full they are, they'll still look relatively presentable, with all the clutter safely hidden behind a door. My shelves, on the other hand, have to be an outward display of my style, my interests, and my feigned ability to be organized. My shelves are a place for only my most high-brow books, no holiday reads here, and tastefully curated ceramics. There's a standard to maintain, and it's a high one.
Unfortunately, that means many of my possessions don't quite make the cut, not quite chic enough to be out on display, but still too sentimental, or functional to get rid of entirely. Which is exactly where this genius Concealed Floating Shelf from Amazon comes in. The simple hidden storage design allows me to have all my most intellectual reading materials front and center (anyone want to ask me for my thoughts on Kafka? Anyone?), while hiding away the books I may feel slightly... less proud of. Plus, the hidden compartment makes for a great hiding place for anything you may not want guests stumbling across during hosting season, whatever that might be.
At less than £30, this clever concealed storage shelf is an absolute no-brainer purchase, in my humble opinion. At first glance, you'd never be able to guess that something is lurking within, fulfilling my childhood dream for a hidden door room, albeit in a slightly more space-conscious way.
Pick between black, white, and a natural wood finish, each one offering a sleek, minimalist look in its own right. Install a few in a line to maximize your storage.
The hidden compartment also works as a smart place to store away any valuables, just make sure you remember that you've put them there...
Some Stylish Alternatives
If you need a little more storage and a little less privacy, this design from IKEA has got the balance just right. Two deep drawers mean you can store away a surprising amount in here, and if installed slightly lower, it can also work as a small office desk.
Taking the hidden storage shelf up a notch when it comes to design, I absolutely love this acacia wood shelf from Sklum. The curved, organic modern shape brings a softness to your space that you can't get from most shelving options.
Much like the Amazon design, this shelf is super minimalist and simple. However, instead of containing a pull-down compartment, it has a subtle, slide-out drawer instead, so it will be better for storing more delicate items.
As much as this shelf is perfect as it is, I also love the idea of using it as a vanity, especially in a small bedroom where space is limited. It has just enough space to store away your makeup, and the top is wide enough to hold a mirror and whatever else you may need.
Although this design uses a different concept from the others, the end result is the same, with a combination of hidden and displayed storage. The benefit of this one, however, is its larger size and more secure design, making it better suited for storing items prone to wobbling.
You can store whatever you please in your hidden compartment, so long as the display shelf looks good, you'll be good. And with these minimalist bookshelf styling tips, you'll be an expert in no time.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.