10 Small Guest Bedroom Ideas That Will Have Visitors Begging for an Extra Night's Stay

There is no reason why small guest bedrooms can't be just as comfortable, stylish, and luxurious as those that are larger in scale. In fact, more compact rooms are often easier to make feel welcoming and cozy than those on the larger side.

"In a small guest bedroom, the key is to create a layout that maximizes space while still feeling inviting," explains Linda Hayslett, of LH.Designs.

The experts we spoke to have plenty of ideas to ensure your guest bedroom ideas aren't limited by square footage. Here's how they suggest creating a space your visitors will be reluctant to leave.

1. Prioritize a comfortable bed

(Image credit: LEDLightExpert.com)

One of the main considerations of a small bedroom for guests is the bed itself. No sleeping space for visitors, whatever its size, should be without a comfortable bed that allows your overnight guests to wake feeling refreshed and cared for.

You just need to think carefully about how its design will impact the space: “A common misconception about small bedrooms is that they require small furniture, but this couldn't be further from the truth," advises Molly Torres Portnof of DATE Interiors. "An upholstered bed with a smaller footprint is a great choice because it'll be comfortable, yet functional."

"Consider opting for a bed size smaller than a queen," suggests Carlie Gasia, a certified wellness coach at Sleepopolis.

The best beds for a small bedroom often provide storage solutions too, to ensure there is a place for everything. "Storage beds are a great option for small spaces and guest bedrooms — especially those designed with easy-to-open drawers for guests to store their belongings," says Carlie Gasia.

"To maximize bedding space, you can even explore trundle beds or bunk beds — they aren’t only for children!" says Julia Siemen, a certified sleep science coach at Sleep Advisor.

2. Use multipurpose furniture

(Image credit: daals)

When considering what should be in a guest room, multifunctional furniture — that is, pieces that serve more than one function — makes so much sense for a smaller space.

"In a small guest bedroom, prioritize furniture that serves multiple purposes," agrees Linda Hayslett, of LH.Designs. "A comfortable bed is essential, along with a small nightstand or even a simple wall shelf to hold essentials. If possible, also include a fold-out chair or stool that can double as luggage storage or a reading nook. The goal is to provide guests with just enough furniture for comfort while keeping the room uncluttered.

"Try to focus on multifunctional pieces such as a bed frame with drawers, or a nightstand with extra shelving," continues Linda. "This will maximize utility without overwhelming the space."

3. Use wall lights and table lamps to illuminate the space

(Image credit: LEDLightExpert.com)

In terms of how to make the most of a small guest room, a great lighting scheme will transform any area of the home, and there are ways to use lighting in a small room that can really help with a sense of space.

"In a small guest bedroom, layered lighting is the way to go," says Linda Hayslett. "Start with a soft, overhead light for general brightness, but focus on bedside lamps or wall-mounted sconces that offer warm, ambient lighting for a relaxing feel.

"Avoid large or harsh lighting fixtures, as they can overwhelm the space," continues Linda. "Instead, go for sleek, minimalist designs, and use dimmable bulbs to give your guests control over the room’s mood."

There are many small bedroom lighting ideas you can use for your guest bedroom; Linda has some more tips: "Ambient and task lighting work best together to create a cozy, functional space," she says. "Use small bedside lamps with adjustable arms, allowing guests to direct light as needed."

"My favorite lighting (especially for a small space) is wall sconces," says Taniya Nayak of Taniya Nayak Design. "They're a great space saver and give off ample light."

Wason Steel Armed Sconce View at Wayfair Price: $30.99 This simple wall light manages to look vintage and modern at the same time. We love that it is dimmable, as well as the fact that it can be mounted with the bulb up or down, depending on your preference.

4. Make the most of natural light

(Image credit: LEDLightExpert.com)

Alongside your artificial lighting design, it is important to do everything you can to maximize any natural light that the room receives. "Natural light is your friend so, if possible, avoid heavy curtains and go for sheer window treatments to let in daylight," suggests Linda Haylsett.

If the room is lacking a good source of natural light, use tricks to bounce the light it does receive around the room, such as by placing mirrors opposite windows, using reflective surfaces, and sticking to paler shades on the walls that will help visually open the space up.

You should also look into how to make windows look bigger. Tricks such as hanging curtains higher and painting window frames to match the walls can all help.

5. Consider your color choices

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

It can be tempting to shun bolder colors in small spaces, with many homeowners fearing they will take over the room and make it feel claustrophobic, but there is no reason why a little color can't be used.

"Shades like soft beige, blush pink, or pale lavender can add a touch of warmth without overwhelming the space," says Linda Hayslett. "Cool tones like pastel greens or pale gray are great too — they bring a serene vibe that helps the room feel more restful."

While Linda explains that neutral colors can make a space feel bigger by reflecting more light — which is particularly useful in a small space — there are dark color schemes that aren't overwhelming.

"For a cozy touch, try adding an accent wall in a slightly darker shade, like a soft sage or misty blue," says Linda. "This gives the room character without closing it in. [And] if you’re looking to make a statement, try adding a single accent color in decor pieces, like cushions or artwork, while keeping the walls neutral."

6. Think slimline, vertical storage solutions

(Image credit: Lauren Taylor)

Whether you plan on using the storage space in your guest room for your own use — perhaps for your out-of-season clothing — or just want somewhere for your guests to be able to unpack, there are plenty of overlooked storage solutions that can be used and that are particularly useful in a smaller space.

"Incorporate vertical storage such as floating shelves or bookcase-type shelving units so guests can store their things in sight without cluttering the space," suggests Carlie Gasia. "I would also recommend purchasing nightstands with drawers for storage, especially if you can't fit a full dresser into the room.

"When it comes to furniture, be selective with your pieces," adds Carlie. "For example, a large dresser that covers most of the walking space may not be the best choice. Instead, look for thinner pieces that fit flush to the walls or can even fit into the closet, depending on the available space there."

Quincy Charging Nightstand View at Anthropologie Price: $448.00 The elegant, Mid-century design of this solid eucalyptus nightstand belies the fact that it is also highly practical, featuring two hidden power outlets and two USB outlets. It also has two handy storage drawers.

7. Take advantage of wall-hung fittings

(Image credit: Seth Caplan/DATE Interiors)

Make wall-hung furniture your best friend to help use up every inch of available space in your small guest bedroom. "Opt for wall-mounted nightstands with storage and wall sconces to draw the eye up and keep the nightstands clutter-free," says Molly Torres Portnof.

"Wall-mounted shelves or bedside tables help keep the floor space clear, making the room feel more spacious and welcoming," agrees Linda Hayslett.

When opting for wall-hung nightstands in a bid to save space, be on the lookout for some beautiful adjustable wall lights so that you won't be taking up any of their surface space.

8. Use artwork to visually expand a room

(Image credit: Level Frames)

One of the biggest guest bedroom design mistakes is failing to incorporate decorative items and artwork into your guest room. Adding these not only shows that you have put thought and effort into making the space a pleasure to spend time in — it can also help make the room feel bigger.

“A small wall space, such as the area between a door and a corner, is perfect for vertically hanging framed art, creating the illusion of expanded space," explains Danielle Castagna, a framing, photography, and home interiors expert at Level Frames. "You can mix different frame sizes as long as they're organized in a column.

“Other strategies include placing tall, slim artwork to visually enhance the height of a narrow wall, and using shelving to both display and store frames, allowing easy rotation of framed art over time," continues Danielle. "These tips not only maximize the use of space but also create a dynamic, personalized aesthetic."

9. Give your guests proper storage space

(Image credit: Tom Tailor)

There is nothing worse than checking into a hotel and finding a tiny closet or, even more frustratingly, one with a good-sized closet but no hangers.

Make sure your guests have plenty of space to store their belongings during their stay to avoid them feeling like they have to live out of their suitcases while they're with you.

While you might not have space for any extravagant walk-in closet ideas in this room, there are still plenty of ways to provide useful storage.

"Clear some closet space or drawers for your guests to unpack," says Philippa Radon, the color and design specialist at C2 Paint. "Providing hangers, a luggage rack and a space to store their belongings will help them settle in comfortably. A luggage fold-away stand gives them a place other than the floor to store their suitcase."

10. Include plenty of thoughtful touches

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

In order to make your guests feel welcomed and to give them a comfortable stay, don't forget to add a few of life's little luxuries in your guest bedroom — they need not take up any extra space and are a great way to make a guest bedroom look more expensive.

"I love collecting nice toiletry samples from all my travels to make sure the guest rooms offer all the comforts of a nice hotel room," says Ryan Austin Hagood, principal designer at r.a.d. Interiors. "This also means your guests don’t have to bring extra bags or products when staying in your cozy guest space."

"Provide a basket of snacks and water and consider including a small kettle with tea, coffee, and hot chocolate options," suggests Philippa Radon. "Other nice touches include a set of towels (make sure they are fluffy, clean, and smell yummy), along with a washcloth."

You could also look to add a couple of the best candle scents for sleep, popping a couple around the room.

"Provide a bedside lamp, alarm clock, and a selection of books or magazines — and don’t forget to provide the WiFi password," continues Philippa Radon "Add in fresh flowers. They smell beautiful, emit oxygen, and bring any room to life. If your guest has a favorite color or type of flower, this extra touch is a winner. You could also keep it simple by clipping greens from your yard and putting them in your favorite vase."

FAQs

What is the best color for a guest bedroom?

This really comes down to the space you are working with but, most importantly, personal preference: "There's no specific color that works best — just choose what you love!" says Molly Torres Portnof.

"I'm for both dark or light colors in a guest bedroom," agrees Taniya Nayak. "If the furnishings are light (such as whites and ivory), then a dark color can make the small space feel intimate and well-designed. I don't believe that there is a hard and fast rule on light or dark colors for a small bedroom."

How do you layout a small guest bedroom?

It isn't just your choice of furniture that will play a role in the final feel and look of your guest bedroom — the small bedroom layout ideas you use will also have a huge effect.

"No matter how small the guest bedroom is always try to keep walking space around three sides of the bed," advises Taniya Nayak. "Be sure to have access to an outlet near the bed too, preferably by the nightstand.

"If the only option is to have the headboard against the window, that is totally ok — if done correctly," continues Tanya. "Keep the headboard low so as not to block too much of the window and be sure to add drapery or a shade."

"Place the bed against a wall to free up floor space and opt for wall-mounted nightstands or small side tables to save on floor area," picks up Linda Hayslett. "A functional layout might include a bed with built-in storage underneath, or even a lofted bed if the ceiling height allows. Keep everything close to the walls to leave an open walkway — it makes the room feel larger and less cluttered."