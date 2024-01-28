4 Overlooked Storage Spots that are Saviors for Small Spaces – 'They've Helped me Maximize Every Inch!'

Getting organized in the new year can be difficult, even more so when you're tight on space. Without a large attic or garage to fall back on, a small home can quickly feel cluttered and disorganized, which is why it's important to maximize the space you do have already.

In a smaller home, you have to be creative with your storage space. Whether that's utilizing multipurpose furniture or adopting a clever layout, it all plays a part in making the most of the space you have. Fortunately, there are many clever ways to maximize some hidden spots in your home that allow you to keep your space clearer and tidier.

Here we speak to professional organizers who shared their top four suggestions for overlooked storage spaces, ideal for people limited on space. They really help you maximize every inch of your home so that you don't have to rethink your storage and opt for that costly renovation, after all.

1. Under the bed

(Image credit: IKEA)

One area of the home that is constantly overlooked for its storage potential is under the bed. Your bed is one of the largest pieces of furniture in the home, meaning the area underneath is simply wasted space.

Using affordable storage boxes can quickly transform the area into ample under-bed storage. 'Under the bed storage containers are designed to accommodate the shallow dimensions and will protect items from collecting dust while also keeping each category contained,' says Lisa Ruff from the NEAT Method. 'This space can be used to store less frequently accessed items like out-of-season clothing, guest linens, spare blankets and more.'

All the things you don't know where to store can be kept here, so don't neglect this hidden space. The best part is you won't even notice it's there, so it won't disrupt the stylish design of your modern bedroom.

2. Wall space

(Image credit: Heather Talbert. Design: Jo Lyle & Co)

The one thing guaranteed in any home is four surrounding walls. It's easy to overlook them, but our walls can be used for more than just hanging art - professional organizer Ira Njoroge says that this space should be seen as an opportunity for storage. 'Vertical space is a valuable asset, and utilizing it effectively can make a significant difference,' he says.

Even when it comes to vertical storage, people often overlook the spaces above eye level, but Ira says this is a mistake too. 'In my experience, I have found that utilizing wall space is crucial in small spaces,' he notes. 'Installing floating shelves above doorways or windows provides an excellent solution.' It can also be a great solution for organizing frequently used items such as keys or kitchen utensils thanks to the likes of pegboards or even adhesive strips (like these from Amazon).

3. The back of doors

(Image credit: PLUCK)

Another place frequently overlooked as a storage location is the back of doors, a space that's particularly useful when it comes to the kitchen or closet organization. 'With the help of an over-the-door rack, this space is perfect for storing almost anything,' says Lisa. 'From hats and shoes to spices and canned goods the list is pretty much endless.'

Over-door storage solutions (like this one from Target) are an affordable way to add more storage to your space. 'When it comes to small spaces, creativity and resourcefulness are essential,' says Ira. 'One often overlooked storage spot that I frequently recommend to my clients is the back of doors.' The space is so versatile and can be utilized in a number of ways. Not only is it easily accessible, but it also provides valuable storage space without encroaching on the limited floor area regaining some of the precious floor space you're likely lacking.

4. Under the Sink

(Image credit: Rett Peek. Design: MeetWest)

'Most people are underutilizing the full height of their under sink cabinet with a single row of baskets,' says Lisa. This space below your bathroom or kitchen sink is ideal for storage as it's otherwise wasted, and Lisa recommends maximizing the space by using modular drawers that stack for ample storage.

Equally, you can also buy specially designed carts that provide lots of storage if you're without a cabinet. 'These are my absolute favorite because they can really hold anything and they are easy to move around since they have wheels,' says Toula Adu from BizzyBee Organizing. In a bathroom, you can use it to store everything from cleaning supplies to toiletries.

Next time you're struggling for space, try these four tricks to organize your belongings and make your home feel bigger.