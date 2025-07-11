What Are the Different Types of Tiles? Use This as Your Glossary When Planning Your Bathroom Renovation

Tiles are an exciting way to add color, pattern, and design to a project. But what type of tile to use? While you might gravitate to a particular color, shape, or layout, it’s crucial to know what the tile is made of.

Different tile materials have various practical advantages that are definitely worth knowing about, as they can have a big impact on the feel and texture of your bathroom tiles.

“As a bathroom designer, I always say the right tile can completely transform a space, not just visually but how it feels to use every day,” says Tyler Stubbings, designer at Ripples. “Each material brings something different to a design, so the choice comes down to the balance of practicality, maintenance, and the overall look you want to achieve.”

For example, what on the surface appears to be real marble might be a porcelain lookalike. And what’s the difference between a cement and ceramic tile? If you’re in the market for a bathroom refresh, consider the following 10 types of tile.

1. Porcelain

Earn your stripes with these pastel porcelain tiles. (Image credit: Ca Pietra)

Porcelain tiles are a super popular choice in today's bathroom tile trends, thanks to their durability, slip resistance, and low porosity. Porcelain is fired at higher temperatures and greater pressures than ceramic tiles, making it denser, harder, and more water-resistant.

That’s not all. You can choose from a variety of looks that mimic natural stone, wood, and concrete. That means you get superb design flexibility and top-notch performance, but without the upkeep.

“Porcelain has become a staple in bathrooms for good reason,” says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. “It’s dense, non-porous and exceptionally hardwearing, which means it won’t stain, warp or fade with use. Unlike natural stone, it requires no sealing or specialist cleaning products, so it’s ideal for busy households or rooms with high humidity.”

Design-wise, you can run the same porcelain tile across floors and walls to give a bathroom architectural cohesion.

“It is also a good choice if you’re installing underfloor heating, as it conducts heat efficiently,” adds Grazzie. “Its only real limitation is that it lacks the irregularity and warmth of a hand-cut stone or artisan glaze and can often need a specialist tiler to install, but for a modern, low-maintenance bathroom, it’s hard to beat.”

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade and at leading tile and stone brand, Ca’Pietra, she heads up creative, oversees product collections and the company’s distinctive brand.

2. Ceramic

Make a statement with glossy ceramic wall tiles. (Image credit: Mandarin Stone)

For bathroom walls, ceramic tiles are a go-to decorating solution. In the ceramic vs porcelain tiles debate, ceramic is lighter than porcelain and easier to cut, and tiles come in a huge range of formats, from slim finger mosaics to scallops and squares.

“They tend to be lighter and easier to cut than porcelain,” says Tyler, “and often come in beautifully glazed finishes that can add a decorative touch to any bathroom.”

So, if you want to know which bathroom tile is easiest to clean, with wall tiles that reflect the light, ceramic is a win-win with the experts.

“The key with ceramic is to think about scale and proportion,” adds Grazzie at Ca’ Pietra. “A highly reflective glazed tile in a small format can bring real energy to a compact bathroom, while a large format tile in a matt finish will feel more restful.”

Tyler Stubbings Bathroom Designer Tyler is a bathroom designer at Ripples showroom in Bishop’s Waltham in Hampshire. With a background in interior design from the KLC School of Design, she brings a refined understanding of materials, layout and spatial flow to every project.

3. Marble

Marble tiles are just marble-ous for the bathroom! (Image credit: The Vawdrey House)

You can’t beat marble for an instant hit of high-end luxury. Marble tiles add wow factor in bucketloads with their striking colors and natural veining — from gorgeous green marble bathroom ideas to pink and everything in between. But they are timeless too, so you can rest easy, knowing your investment won’t go out of fashion in a couple of years.

Like all natural stone, marble is unique, so you’ll get a bathroom packed with character and individuality — something that man-made tiles struggle to replicate.

Marble is a type of tile that is also naturally cool underfoot and an elegant choice in both contemporary and traditional schemes.

That said, marble is porous, so sealing is essential — maybe annually in the bathroom — and take care to avoid acidic cleaners, which can damage the stone’s surface.

“Marble isn’t the right fit if you’re after a completely maintenance-free surface,” adds Grazzie at Ca’ Pietra, “but, for many, that’s part of the appeal, as it changes as it ages.”

4. Limestone

Lay tumbled limestone tiles for a modern rustic look. (Image credit: Quorn Stone)

If you thought that limestone tiles were just for kitchen floors, think again. Limestone and other natural stones like travertine can add so much warmth and texture to your bathroom. The soft, earthy tones of limestone make it the perfect type of tile for spa bathroom ideas.

“Natural stone brings a wonderful sense of character and calm to a bathroom,” explains Isabel Fernandez from Quorn Stone. “Every tile is unique, with tonal variation that adds depth and interest to the space. We recommend choosing a tumbled finish for a more tactile, lived-in feel, particularly underfoot.”

Like marble, limestone is a tile material that needs sealing and a bit more upkeep, but the character is definitely worth it.

Isabel Fernandez Director Isabel is director at Quorn Stone, a family business specialising in natural stone and porcelain tiles with nine UK showrooms. She has extensive expertise within the industry, with insights on latest trends and comprehensive product advice.

5. Encaustic Cement

Matt encaustic tiles are a charming touch to a space. (Image credit: Otto Tiles & Design)

Encaustic cement tiles are made using a centuries-old technique that involves hand-pouring colored pigments into a mould, then compressing the tile under high pressure and leaving it to cure.

There’s no glaze involved; the color comes from the cement itself, which gives them a soft, matt surface and beautiful, powdery finish.

Cement tiles come in a range of striking patterns, which makes them a great alternative to bathroom paint or wallpaper.

“What I love about them is how they age over time,” says Damla Turgut, creative director of Otto Tiles & Design. “They pick up a natural patina that just gets better with wear, especially in high-traffic bathrooms. Encaustic cement tiles are perfect for people who want color, but in a way that feels quiet and grounded, and they also offer a natural anti-slip resistance.”

Cement tiles are generally quite thick, typically 1.6cm to 2.2cm thick, with 1.8cm being the most common thickness. So you’ll need to factor this into your modern bathroom ideas.

But look out for newer, slimline encaustic tiles around 30% thinner at 1.2cm thick. This makes them lighter and more suitable for vertical applications, such as bathroom walls, or where weight is a consideration, like upstairs floors.

All encaustic cement tiles, regardless of where they are used — walls or floors — must be sealed before and after installation and maintained regularly.

Damla Turgut Creative Director Damla is the founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design, an international decorative surface brand known for its expressive use of color, pattern and traditional tile-making techniques.

Claybrook Old Havana Cabanas £2.97 at claybrookstudio.co.uk Color: Blue and White

6. Zellige and Bejmat

Zellige and Bejmat tiles create a gorgeous Moroccan look. (Image credit: Bert & May x Fired Earth)

There’s been a lot of talk of Zellige and Bejmat tiles for the bathroom — but what exactly are these types of tiles?

Well, both are handmade Moroccan tiles made from a special clay in the Fez region of Morocco. They are shaped and glazed entirely by hand and then fired in traditional kilns.

“No two tiles are exactly the same, so you’ll see slight variation in thickness, shade, and surface texture, which creates that incredibly reflective, jewel-like effect when laid,” adds Damla at Otto Tiles. “It’s this imperfection that gives both tiles their charm.”

And the difference between the two? Zellige tiles are small, usually square, and glazed. They have a slightly uneven surface and a high-shine finish that catches the light beautifully.

“I’d always recommend having minimal space between tiles and using an Almond colored grout on lighter tile colors to really let the shape and tone of each tile come through,” adds Damla. “I think Zellige is best suited for bathroom walls and tile-drenching wet rooms.”

Bejmat tiles, on the other hand, can be glazed or unglazed and are thicker with a more rustic feel.

“They’re often rectangular and add incredible depth and tactility to a bathroom scheme and look fantastic on a floor!” she adds.

Otto Tiles & Design Moroccan Dusty Pink Zellige Tile £119 at ottotiles.co.uk

7. Terracotta

Terracotta floor tiles are not just for the kitchen. (Image credit: Ripples)

Made from fired clay, terracotta tiles add a natural warmth and depth to a bathroom that’s hard to beat. You might be used to seeing it for kitchen flooring, but terracotta works so well in the bathroom too — if you know how.

“In a bathroom, terracotta works especially well in homes with a rustic or Mediterranean aesthetic,” says Grazzie at Ca’ Pietra. “It is important to know that terracotta is naturally porous, so it must be sealed properly, particularly in wet zones, and even then it will show some patina over time, but that is very much part of its charm.”

Some homeowners see this as a drawback, others as an asset; it depends on how you feel about materials ageing visibly.

In terms of what colors go with terracotta tiles, they pair beautifully with aged brass, plastered walls, and muted colors.

8. Terrazzo

(Image credit: Otto Tiles & Design)

With its playful mix of colors and embedded stone chips, terrazzo tiles are having a renaissance in the bathroom.

Terrazzo is made by binding marble, stone, or glass chips into a concrete or resin base, then polishing the surface to reveal a confetti of color and texture. With a striking look, terrazzo tiles are hardwearing, water-resistant, and relatively low maintenance.

“It’s incredibly durable and adds a fun, contemporary edge to a bathroom scheme,” adds Tyler at Ripples.

Lots of companies use off-chips or surplus pieces of stone in the terrazzo mix, making it a sustainable option too.

Do remember that terrazzo tiles can be quite heavy, so it’s important to check your subfloor is suitable, particularly in older homes.

“It’s a strong visual statement, so we tend to pair terrazzo with minimalist cabinetry and clean-lined sanitaryware to avoid competing textures,” adds Grazzie at Ca’ Pietra.

9. Reclaimed Tiles

Consider reclaimed tiles for an authentic bathroom. (Image credit: Bert & May)

When it's time to remodel your bathroom, consider sourcing a job lot of reclaimed tiles — no one likes waste after all.

You can find small batches of reclaimed encaustic tiles, salvaged from countries like Spain, to create a one-of-a-kind, authentic mood for your bathroom.

Steeped in history, reclaimed tiles showcase the beauty of natural weathering and wear, so if you’re after a crisp and pristine look, this isn’t the right tile for you.

Alternatively, some brands like Bert & May recreate the antique colors and aged patina of a reclaimed tile but in a new format.

10. Glass Tiles

Shine a light on glass mosaics for the bathroom. (Image credit: Fired Earth)

Don’t dismiss glass as a type of tile that's dated. In fact, today’s generation of glass tiles comes in a range of gorgeous shapes and finishes to reflect light and shade around your bathroom. Think frosted glass mosaics in watery shades or metallic glass Metro tiles for a luxe visual treat.

Mosaic glass tiles generally come on a mesh backing, so they’re easy to install. But do be aware that glass can easily scratch, so you need to take extra care when handling and installing it.

“Glass tiles are often used for feature walls or splashbacks,” adds Tyler at Ripples. “They reflect light beautifully, helping to brighten smaller spaces and add a sense of depth.”

Ivy Bronx Guillermina Glass Mosaic Tiles £7.73 at Wayfair UK

FAQs

What Is the Most Popular Tile for Bathrooms?

Porcelain tiles are a popular choice for today’s bathroom. This manmade material combines kaolin clay, finely ground sand and feldspar. Some porcelain tiles are made from a percentage of recycled materials which is another plus point. Porcelain tiles are also durable, low-maintenance, water-resistant and come in an incredible range of designs, from marble effects to wood, concrete, onyx and patterned tiles. Saying that, ceramic tiles will always be a good choice for bathroom walls. But for a lived-in feel, encaustic tiles and Zellige and Bejmat tiles will create tactile surfaces with a unique appearance.

Whatever type of tile you choose, it’s essential to ensure it’s waterproof and suitable for shower rooms, splashbacks, or cladding a bath. For bathroom flooring, ensure that the tiles are safe and slip-resistant. Beyond that, the choice is vast. Consider how you want your bathroom to look: clean and modern, or warm and lived-in. This will have a significant impact on the tile material you choose. And don’t forget tile size and price.

“When selecting tiles, it’s important to consider texture, color, scale, and format,” says Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House. “Varying the scale of the different tiles can add depth and visual interest to a space. For a more understated look, using the same tile but in different orientations to create borders and rows works well to add subtle interest.

"If you fall in love with a tile but it’s pricey, think about where you could use it in a small area – like behind a basin, inside a shower recess or as a framed feature panel,” she adds. “You can then pair it with a more affordable tile to balance the cost while still achieving the look that you desire.”

For more inspiration, we explore the different tile shapes you can incorporate into your next bathroom renovation project and how to avoid making one of the mistakes that make your bathroom tiles look cheap.