Is It Really Worth Spending Your Bathroom Budget on Underfloor Heating? Here's Our Verdict

There’s no feeling quite as comforting as hopping out of a steamy shower, and feeling the gentle warmth of a heated tile beneath your feet. It’s like a warm hug for your toes — pure luxury. But, luxury comes at a cost, and with underfloor heating, that cost can quickly become quite high. Which begs the question, is underfloor heating in the bathroom actually worth it?

This question will typically arise at the beginning stages of a renovation project, when you’re weighing up the luxuries you absolutely need, and the ones you could make do without. You’ve probably spent hours scrolling through different bathroom flooring ideas already, and are left with having to figure out the less-fun, though equally necessary decisions. Just as we’re here to assist with all your design-lead dilemmas, we’ve got you covered on the practical issues too.

The short answer? According to our experts, this is one of those upgrades that you really shouldn’t go without. In fact, they are practically unanimous in their belief for the necessity of underfloor heating. Though, that's not to say there aren't various aspects to consider.

Does Your Bathroom Need Underfloor Heating?

Underfloor heating can create that spa-like feeling we're striving for in luxurious bathrooms (Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: West One)

"For high-end interior design projects, underfloor heating in bathrooms is more than just a luxury — it’s expected," says Tori Young, associate director at HollandGreen. "Clients investing in premium interiors seek comfort, seamless design, and advanced technology, all of which underfloor heating offers. From a design perspective, it removes the need for visible radiators, enabling cleaner lines and more flexible layouts. It also enhances the spa-like atmosphere many clients desire, providing warmth underfoot, particularly in stone or tile-floored spaces."

Our top priority in designing a bathroom is trying to figure out how to make your bathroom feel like a retreat, and offer that sumptuously comforting spa-like feeling, and underfloor heating is a major key in unlocking that experience.

Beyond that, there are several more practical benefits to installing underfloor heating. As Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One says, "while underfloor heating isn’t a necessity, it can be hugely beneficial as it provides even heat distribution, eliminates cold spots, and enhances comfort, particularly in colder months. It is also fantastic if you have decided on a wet room style bathroom as it can help to dry any excess water from the floor very quickly."

Many popular bathroom tiling trends will naturally be cooler to the touch, which, while great in summer, can quickly become a disadvantage during cooler months. Barrie Cutchie, from BC Designs, agrees, saying, "In bathrooms, there is nearly always a floor covering that is cold underfoot — think tiles, stone and sometimes wood. By having underfloor heating, it means it is warm underfoot, which can be especially nice on cold winter mornings."

Louise Ashdown Head of Design at West One Bathrooms Showroom manager and head of design at West One Bathrooms, Louise Ashdown has built a career around creating beautiful, stylish bathrooms. As the winner of the international design and architecture award in the bathroom category, she's a trusted voice on all things design.

Underfloor Heating vs Radiators

For sleek, minimalist designs, underfloor heating is the best option (Image credit: Sharon Litchfield. Design: Brianna Hughes Interiors)

The other popular option for bathroom heating is the traditional radiator, and you may find yourself considering which method is better.

Continuing to sing the praises of underfloor heating, Tori says: "It’s especially effective in larger bathrooms, where traditional radiators can cause temperature fluctuations. Underfloor heating, however, distributes warmth evenly, ensuring comfort throughout the space."

Not only does this method allow for a more evenly distributed flow of heat, it also removes the visual obstruction created by bulky radiators. "It’s also perfect for minimalist designs, as it eliminates the need for visible radiators, contributing to a cleaner, more seamless aesthetic," explains Tori.

Barrie agrees, saying, "There are other reasons to invest in underfloor heating in the bathroom but this can also be a personal choice such as wanting to create a minimalist look by removing radiators which can take up valuable wall and floor space."

However, while it's certainly true that radiators can detract from minimalist interior design, they can also act as a design feature in their own right. As Louise says, "The main and often go-to option is a towel radiator and with new designs, colors and styles, it is now very much part of the overall bathroom design, rather than just a must have, practical item."

Looking beyond design though, underfloor heating offers far greater energy efficiency than traditional radiators, making it a more sustainable option.

Tori explains, "It aligns well with energy-efficient homes being around 40% more efficient than traditional heating methods, utilizing radiant heat technology (in other words, heating objects and people from the ground up rather than the traditional radiators which heat the air)."

Are All Floorings Compatible With Underfloor Heating?

Wood flooring will require a specialist heating system (Image credit: James Merrell)

Before going full speed ahead on your underfloor heating, it's crucial to consider whether your flooring is compatible with this heating system and what the best bathroom flooring may be.

Barrie says, "The best type of flooring to work with underfloor heating is tile and stone as they are conduct heat well."

Other materials, like wood floor types, have typically been considered worse conductors, and therefore less suited to underfloor heating. However, Barrie explains, "Advancements in HD printing have meant that you can pretty much replicate any material on a tile, including wood and marble, which means you’d be able to benefit from aesthetics and functionality. However, if you are set on a particular material, you can find suitable radiant heating systems to work with nearly any floor finish."

He continues, "Check whether your underfloor heating system is going to be compatible with the flooring you have chosen. If you are set on solid wood, you’ll need to go with a specialist system, so it is worth checking. As well as what flooring you’ve picked, it is important to look at the quality of your sub-floor."

"There is an ideal when it comes to this area of a fully-cured, fully-level concrete floor of between 60 and 75mm but this isn’t always possible. If anything, just make sure your floor is completely level," Barrie adds.

FAQs

When Can I Get Away Without Underfloor Heating in a Bathroom?

For all the benefits underfloor heating offers, there are still certain situations in which it may not be a necessary addition to your home. Louise says, "Underfloor heating can require an additional chunk of money to be added on to budgets and so it may not be the best use of resources if your bathroom isn’t used often as the installation cost may outweigh the benefits."

She continues: "There are also some properties and flooring structures where they simply cannot accommodate the system without significant modifications and you have to ask yourself the question as to whether the cost and disruption is worth it!"

As Louise mentions, bathrooms that don't receive regular usage may be fine without the addition of underfloor heating. This is also true for smaller bathrooms, that will naturally hold heat more effectively.

Tori says, "In smaller bathrooms or en-suites, underfloor heating may not be essential, especially if there’s already an effective heat source like a towel radiator. In these cases, the added cost and installation effort may not be worthwhile."

When Is The Best Time To Install Underfloor Heating in a Bathroom?

As our experts have explained, underfloor heating is not a quick fix, something you've likely discovered when researching how to remodel a bathroom. It requires a lengthy, and disruptive installation process, so it's important to take the time to consider when the right time to install is.

Louise recommends, "If you are considering underfloor heating, the best time to install is during a full renovation or when building a new bathroom as part of an extension, as installation is much easier then. It is a great option for smaller bathrooms where space is limited and where you’d rather not take up valuable floor and wall space with a radiator."

Tori agrees, saying: "The best time to install underfloor heating is during a new build or major renovation when floors are being replaced."

Additionally, you will have to decide between a water-based system, and an electric system. "Choosing the right type of underfloor heating depends on the space and its requirements," says Tori. "For whole-house heating in a full renovation, a water-based system is often the best option. However, if you’re only installing underfloor heating in bathrooms, an electric system is usually more practical, as it is slimline and better suited to existing floor levels and door thresholds."

Overall, our experts agree that for a luxurious, spa bathroom, underfloor heating is a must. But, before you can do this, you'll have to figure out what is the best bathroom flooring type.