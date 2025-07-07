People With Great-Smelling Homes Are All Choosing These Fragrances Right Now — 5 Candle Scent Trends for 2025 You Should Know

I'm not sure if you've noticed, but home fragrance trends have taken a bit of a left turn to some degree.

Gone are the traditional notes of rose and freesia. Instead, the best-scented candle brands are drawing inspiration from homegrown produce, herbs, and even certain 'recreational' scents — but more on that later.

From vine-ripened fruit to seaside-inspired aromas, we’ve searched the luxury candle market to find the very best home fragrance trends for this year. The only trouble you’ll have is picking your favorite!

1. Tomato Leaves

Malin + Goetz are among the candle brands embracing 'tomato girl summer'. (Image credit: Malin + Goetz)

On the face of it, a tomato-scented candle seems like a hard sell, but hear us out.

We’re not talking tomato sauce vibes, rather these tomato scents draw inspiration from the earthy almost resinous smell that only a fresh tomato vine can bring. If you’ve ever grown your own tomatoes, you’ll immediately recognize the fragrance — it perfumes your hands for hours after picking the latest fruits from your vine.

In our opinion, these tomato-inspired candles are genius. Their delicate sweetness and recognizably organic smell sing of summer, without the obvious, overly sweet notes you can find in more traditional floral summer candles.

Neutral leaning, it’s a hugely versatile scent too. One that firmly deserves a place on our top scents for this year.

2. Cannabis

(Image credit: Malin + Goetz)

Controversial though it may be, cannabis fragrances are massively growing in popularity this summer. Seen in luxury perfume designers like Malin + Goetz, Loewe, and Boy Smells, hemp is certainly one of this year's hero scent trends.

Tapping into the plant’s earthy and herbaceous notes, Malin + Goetz says its cannabis scent is the key to unwinding and grounding yourself within city life. “We’ve unearthed the apothecary staple’s ability to nourish with herbaceous and verdant aromas that simultaneously ground us in awareness while allowing us to escape. Cannabis balances wild notes of bergamot, black pepper, and cedarwood with soft, floral notes of muguet and magnolia.”

For top notes, expect the unmistakable combination of bergamot and orange, topped with earthy black pepper. Then for the candle’s main body, the mid tones, Malin + Goetz team the iconic cannabis accord with muguet and magnolia. After extinguishing your flame, the base notes will start to sing. For this candle, cedar wood, patchouli, sandalwood, amber, and musk provide a heady and earthy foundation for a well-rounded herbaceous fragrance. Trust us, it’s worth trying.

3. Sicilian Orange

Chic European destinations such as Sicily set the tone for citrussy scents. (Image credit: Carrière Frères)

It’s hard to imagine summer without the heady smell of citrus wafting through your interior. Fresh and energizing, it’s the perfect scent for a summer morning. Think of how clean it will make your home feel after your obligatory weekend cleanup.

Though lemon usually takes the spotlight for fresh zingy summer scents, this year designers are favoring the sweeter, subtler notes of Sicilian Orange — especially its delicate blossoms.

Leaning into the classic summer floral scent, Jo Malone’s Orange Blossom scent is a great example of how designers are choosing to blend the fresh orange zest aroma with the sweeter offerings from its flowers. The tree’s base notes of bark form an earthy foundation for this bright scent, creating a well-rounded summer scent that never strays too far into the sweet side.

For an orange-based candle more suited to long summer evenings, Diptyque’s Oranger is ideal. Slightly spicier than others, it gives off a warmer feel of an orange tree grove without screaming Christmas. The base notes of amber in particular make this one a great addition to an evening dinner table.

4. Spearmint

Mint is a growing home fragrance trend for a cooling, fresh scent. (Image credit: Carrière Frères)

This year, it’s all about fragrances that reflect growth and freshness — in particular, spearmint.

An unmistakably strong aroma, menthol is superb at awakening the senses. Carrière Frères is a candle designer that embraces this potent herb to deliver a vivid green fragrance said to draw inspiration from North African souks.

If the scent of methol alone is too strong for your taste, look for brands that combine the fresh scent with the slightly woodier notes of eucalyptus. The fresh clean notes of the famously perfumed tree leaves will balance the slightly sharper top notes you can often find in peppermint candles, leaving you with a more delicate and calm aroma for your interior.

Spearmint is a great scent to accompany you through your working day too. Said to aid focus and concentration, it’s a great choice for lighting in your home office to get you through a heavy day working from home.

5. Strawberry

Strawberry is a fresh, but slightly unusual scent for a candle. (Image credit: Malin + Goetz)

For designer Malin & Goetz, strawberries are the key to a nostalgic and comforting fragrance, making them a candle trend in 2025. They say strawberry “connects you to a familiar place, replicating the sometimes indescribable experience of comfort, the feeling of happiness and contentment.”

“A reimagined interpretation of the garden strawberry, deconstructed and unexpected. this scent creates a comforting and familiar experience using a dynamic blend of fresh bergamot and pink pepper with warm musks, jasmine petals, and soft orris root.”

Plus, with Wimbledon in full swing, a heady strawberry scent seems the most suitable way to enjoy the lawn tennis tournament — so much so that the tournament has even created its own strawberry celebrating candle!

These home fragrance trends feel particularly appropriate for summer, with their fresh, homegrown nature. However, there's more to candle fragrances than just candle scents for summer, and we'll update our guide to the trends with autumnal and winter candle trends later in the year.