The best candles for home: by room and scent

Buying a new candle for your home? It can be hard to decide on a scented candle for your living room, bedroom or even hallway without smelling it in person beforehand. This is where our best candles guide comes into its own – especially since we've sniffed and lit all of these candles, and we can confirm they all burn clean and emit a lovely fragrance. Good enough for us to want to buy again, and again, and again, that is...

Whether it's a candle for autumn, a Christmas candle or a fresh fragrance for lighting inside your home year-round, you will love these unique blends. To impress your guests and set the atmosphere at home. You can browse candles by scent, or shop candles by room – or keep scrolling to see them all.

You may have guessed that we have a penchant for scented home buys, so don't miss our best home fragrance guide. For more candle recommendations, as well as reed diffusers and room sprays.

Candle scents – which one should I choose?

These are the main fragrance families that you can choose from when it comes to finding a scent that's right for you. Some of these scents are better suited to specific rooms or seasons.

Floral

Floral fragrances are best for lighting in spring and summer. Usually, they contain rose and sometimes they can be overpowering. This is definitely a scent you can light anywhere in your home, from your living room to your bathroom.

Fruity

Not great for lighting in smaller rooms, fruity fragrances are usually sweet and contain ingredients such as pomegranate, lavender or jasmine. They can easily be overpowering, but on the other hand, are great for masking smells. You can get good use out of a fruity candle in any room, though we would avoid lighting in the kitchen due to a clashing of smells when cooking.

Citrus

Citrus candles are ideal for lighting year-round, and they are also great for kitchens and bathrooms. You can leave a citrus candle lit for hours without noticing it becoming too overpowering, while you might want to light them in larger spaces. Usually, citrus candles contain lime, orange and grapefruit.

Ozonic

A bit like smelling fresh washing or sea air, ozonic candles are a go-to for many who want their homes to smell lovely, but subtle. You can light an ozonic candle anywhere in your home, but we suggest placing it in a middle ground, such as a hallway.

Spicy

Best for lighting in colder months, spicy candles are usually quite strong when lit and before lighting. You will want to light spicy fragrances in larger rooms with big windows, and they usually smell quite woody, too. This normally comes from sandalwood, cedar or patchouli.

The best candles by scent

(Image credit: WoodWick)

Burn this WoodWick candle in the autumn to conjure up a cosy atmosphere inside your home. We think it makes a lovely addition to a living room thanks to its cracking wick that once lit, imitates the sound of a crackling fireplace. Not only does this candle look great with a lux wooden lid, but it smells great and even sounds great when burning.

With rich notes of redwood with sandalwood, balanced with soft amber and sandalwood clove, this unique blend is best suited for lighting when the weather is cold. It's more than apt for autumn and winter, plus it makes a lovely gift idea. Be warned: you might even find yourself buying this candle year after year. We found that when lighting our teardrop-shaped 453.6g jar, this candle burns very evenly although a little fast. It also emits fragrance almost instantly.

Poured inside a thick glass vessel and completed with a wooden lid, WoodWick candles are similar in design but most are different thanks to the wax colour. This candle, the Warm Woods scent, is grey in colour and uniquely enough it's poured in layers. You can see these layers prior to lighting the candle, as they are different shades of grey. These layers melt together to release a rich fragrance. This size is perfect for perching in the middle of a coffee table, although it does come in three options so that you can take your pick based on your living room size.

(Image credit: Noble Isle)

Noble Isle Whisky & Water Candle The best spicy candle Specifications Scent: Spicy Burn time: 45 hours Size: 200g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This Noble Isle candle is one for those who prefer stronger scents, as it even manages to make a room smell while unlit. It also comes inside a beautiful black vessel, which is golden inside and features the Noble Isle logo in small at the bottom of the glass. It's perfect for displaying on a mantlepiece. Noble Isle products are also made here, in the UK, in West Sussex.

With immediate notes of cinnamon, this spicy candle would be ideal for lighting in colder months. It also has notes of rose and davana blossom as well as amber and tonka bean, and jasmine and orange blossom. We definitely suggest lighting this candle in a large room – perhaps a study or a living room – and you might want to only light it for a few hours at a time as it's quite strong. Though rest assured it can mask odours in the air, fast. Avoid if you are not a fan of strong fragrances.

Once lit, this candle burnt beautifully and evenly. We've lit this candle twice and the wick is yet to curl, while we did notice that it produced a lot of smoke after being blown out. This candle arrives in a very decorative box, which would make a lovely gift as it's even adorned with a bow. This scent also comes in a hand wash.

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company Geranium Leaf Candle The best herbal candle Specifications Scent: Herbal Burn time: 40 hours Size: 210g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This candle from The White Company is a lovely option for those who like their home to smell natural and herbal. It's also poured inside a ceramic vessel, complete with a lid, for an added touch of elegance. As with all The White Company candles, this one is poured in the UK, using high-quality wax.

This herbal candle has notes of peppermint geranium and Sicilian orange. It's quite subtle so as not to give you a headache or overpower a room, while we think it's a great addition to a light and airy room, or even a kitchen or bathroom.

We noticed slight tunnelling when burning this candle, but it's nothing to be worried about as this is likely due to the thinner wick that The White Company candles have. This candle also comes complete with a lid to prevent dusting. The Geranium Leaf scent also comes in a diffuser, fragrance oil, hand wash, hand cream and hand lotion.

(Image credit: Rockett St George)

Rockett St George Absolutely Flawless - Wild Pomegranate Candle The best fruity candle Specifications Scent: Fruity Burn time: N/A Size: 30cl TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Rockett St George's Absolutely Flawless candle is a subtle option for those who are drawn towards anything pomegranate-scented. It's also made of natural beeswax and rapeseed oil making it paraffin-free. This candle arrives in a matching black box to the candle – it would definitely make a lovely gift. As for the jar, this is unobtrusive in black matte with gold lettering.

This candle smells of a spring morning – pomegranate takes over, but there is definitely a hint of fresh cotton and also some smoky undertones. You can display it anywhere in your home without worrying about it being too powerful.

You'll need to keep trimming the wick of this candle to prevent tunnelling. Also, it doesn't give off any smell unless lit – this is admittedly great for smaller rooms or homes.

(Image credit: Skandinavisk)

This floral candle is unlike any other in the way that it's balanced well with a range of floral scents, some powerful and others not so much. As mentioned above, Skandivanisk candles are made from Swedish rapeseed oil and they are vegan. The lovely glass vessels they are poured into are made from 30 per cent recycled materials, while the packaging and wooden lid are FSC-certified.

With immediate notes of rose and elderflower, there's also some Lily of the Valley in there as well as the scent of blackcurrant buds. This candle somehow smells floral but very clean and it's definitely something we would be happy to have burning in our home all day long. We think it's great for lighting in spring and summer, in a hallway or living room to show the scent off to your guests.

This candle burns beautifully when lit, and it really does let off the perfect amount of scent. Sometimes, we find that floral candles can be overwhelming, but never with this one. The Rosenhave scent also comes in a reed diffuser form as well as hand cream form.

(Image credit: SCANDINAVISK)

Skandinavisk Fjord Candle The best fruity floral candle Specifications Scent: Fruity, Floral Burn time: 20 hours / 50 hours Size: 65g, 200g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon

This Skandinavisk candle is one of our favourites, mostly due to its subtle scent, gorgeous vessel and the fact it burns beautifully. It's also worth us mentioning that Skandinavisk candles are, impressively enough, made with vegan Swedish rapeseed wax. The glass jars they are poured into are made from 30 per cent recycled materials, while the beechwood lid is made of FSC-certified wood. All packaging is FSC-certified, too, and decorated using natural colour dyes.

This candle is the perfect blend of fruity and floral, with notes of apple and pear blossom, orchard fruits and redcurrants. It's lovely and subtle so as not to overpower a small room, and we suggest lighting it somewhere in the centre of your house, to allow the scent to flood through your home.

Once lit, this candle gives off an impressive amount of subtle scent. We noticed minimal tunnelling after burning, while the wick has curved around after several uses, meaning it's ready to be trimmed. The burn is quite even, so you could definitely reuse the lovely glass vessel. If a candle isn't for you then this scent, Fjord, also comes in reed diffuser form.

(Image credit: Nomad Noé)

Nomad Noé Hero in Niani Candle The best ozonic yet warm candle Specifications Scent: Ozonic, Warm Size: 220g Notes: Vanilla and tonka bean TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Nordstrom Check Amazon

This creamy candle from Nomad Noé smells as good as it looks—it's fresh yet warm and also inviting, and it has a long burn time of 55 hours. Housed inside a beautiful porcelain vessel, with a mint green lid, this candle will make a statement no matter where you choose to place it. We would suggest lighting this candle in a hallway or entryway due to its fresh yet warm properties.

It's inviting and awakening, thanks to its creamy vanilla and toasted tonka bean notes. It's also nice and sweet, without being too overpowering—which can be hard to find.

This candle is hand-poured in the US, surrounding a 100% cotton wick. Its fragrance, however, was crafted in Grasse, in France. It's both vegan and cruelty-free. Oh, and it's made using a blend of vegetable waxes. It also arrives in a decorative mint green box, making a lovely gift for a birthday, baby shower, or even for Christmas.

(Image credit: Neom)

Neom Organics London Real Luxury Scented Candle The best floral yet fresh candle Specifications Scent: Floral, Fresh Size: 75g/185g/420g Notes: 20hrs/35hrs/50hrs TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon

We're big fans of Neom fragrances, especially their Real Luxury scent when it comes in candle form. Why do we like it so much? You can light this floral fragrance year-round, to refresh your rooms and imbue your home with a floral yet sumptuously subtle fragrance that also looks as luxurious as it smells. Hence its name...

Scented with 100% natural fragrance, this candle is a unique concoction of 24 of the purest essential oils, with lavender, Brazillian rosewood and jasmine at its forefront. It's designed to help you relax and unwind, which is why we think it's perfect for perching inside a living room or bedroom.

Housed and hand-poured inside the classic Neom glass vessel, you can select from three size jars with a burn time of up to 50 hours. We're speaking from experience when we say that this candle boasts an even burn, all-around – even the three-wick size. Though you might need to trim your wicks quite frequently as they tend to curl. The best part? Neom candles are made using 100% natural wax for peace of mind when burning candles inside.

The best candles by room

(Image credit: Skandinavisk)

Skandinavisk Lempi Candle The best candle for hallways Specifications Scent: Floral, Fruity Size: 65g, 200g Notes: Peony and rose, strawberries and mosses TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

When we claim that this might be the best floral candle we have ever smelt, we mean every word of it. We suggest lighting this candle in a living room, home office, or bedroom to bring the outdoors in and add a sweet aroma to your home. It's made using rapeseed wax with a cotton wick and poured into a recycled glass vessel, complete with a beechwood lid. It offers a very even burn, while it's even suitable for vegans and it goes without saying it will look gorgeous on display in your home.

It's simply ideal for lighting in spring or summer seasons, with notes of popular flowers such as peonies and roses – as well as strawberries to add the sweetness, and mosses to bring an earthy mix to this blend.

It comes in two sizes including a mini and a large. We obviously recommend the larger size, but the mini is great if you're not 100% sure if you'll love the scent. This scent also comes in a reed diffuser form, if that's more your go-to.

(Image credit: ESPA)

ESPA Restorative Candle The best candle for bathrooms Specifications Scent: Herbal, Fruity Size: 200g Notes: Rose Geranium, Orange, Lavender, Palmarosa TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

ESPA's Restorative Candle is one of the best aromatherapy candles you can buy. In other words, it's super relaxing and it will help you unwind after a long day. With calming scent notes, it's even hand-poured and it's made using essential oils. Poured inside an elegant white glass vessel with a metal lid to keep dust at bay, this ESPA candle both looks and plays the part. We say to light it inside a bathroom, though be careful as it can be a bit powerful.

This candle gives off a comforting yet relaxing aroma, thanks to its notes of lavender, of which are blended nicely with sweet oranges to make it slightly herbal. On top of that there's rose geranium and palmarosa for good balance. It's undeniably sweet, so it's definitely a candle you'll want to burn early spring to late summer.

This ESPA fragrance definitely has an odour-repelling power, and it's nice and fragrant to mask smells. It's also made of 100% natural wax and it's suitable for vegetarians, as well as FSC-approved. We say to use its lid as a protective plate when lighting, to protect your surfaces. All ESPA candles also come inside a lovely box, ready to gift.

(Image credit: Slab Lab)

Slab Lab Scented Candle Fog The best candle for your living room Specifications Scent: Warm and floral Notes: Chamomile, clover honey, bergamot Size: 240g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £25 at Trouva

The warm yet delicate Slab Lab scented candle is a delightful burn for a cold evening – no matter the season. It also offers an even burn, with a 40 to 45 hour burn time, while it is made using coconut and rapeseed wax. Housed in a grey glass jar with a decorative white label, this Slab Lab candle arrives in biodegradable and compostable packaging, as the boxes are made from paper pulp and printed with soy or vegetable oil. They arrive surrounded by void fill which is biodegradable, too – just run it under your tap.

With a warm base of vanilla and tonka bean, blended with delicate notes of chamomile, clover honey, and bergamot. English pear and freesia also subtly come through once lit. It's without a doubt a unique aroma.

This candle is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. It's made using a GMO-free wax and is also paraben, phthalate, and paraffin-free.

(Image credit: Scentered)

Scentered Sleep Well Candle Refills The best bedroom candle Specifications Scent: Herbal Size: 220g Notes: Lavender, chamomile, palmarose, ho wood, bois de rose, geranium TODAY'S BEST DEALS £34.95 at Scentered

Scentered's 100% natural candle refills are a great find for those who hoping to be more eco-friendly. They come housed inside a compostable coffee cup, and the idea is that you remove them from their packaging and burn these candles in your own 220g glass vessel, which in turn, you reuse again and again. This makes for essentially zero waste, while you can reuse the same glass over and over again. Wave goodbye to single-use candle packaging.

This eco candle is packed with fragrance, while it gives off an undeniably therapeutic scent that would make a lovely addition to a bedroom. Everything from lavender to chamomile, palmarosa, ho wood, Bois de rose and geranium is used to fragrance this candle. These candles are sweet, although this is balanced well with patchouli, clove and ylang-ylang.

These Scentered candle refills come in a pack of two, while they are made with 100% natural wax, mixed with essential oils, and they are vegan-friendly. Delivers an alluring blend to relax your body and quiet your mind. It also has a 35-hour burn time, while these candles are not recommended for use in pregnancy.

What is the best brand of candles?

We think that the best brand of candles is Skandinavisk. Not only is this brand eco-friendly, but their candles are beautifully presented and they each smell unique yet powerful. They also burn very well boasting minimal tunnelling, and they have lots of available scents to choose from. We also highly rate candles from The White Company and ESPA, for being high quality and elegantly designed.

How to look after your candle?

Upon first burning of a candle, you'll want to keep an eye on it for a good few hours. Do not blow it out until the wax has evenly melted and has reached the sides – this is to prevent tunnelling. You should do this as best practice each and every time you light a candle. Never light a candle for a few minutes and blow it out.

You might want to invest in a candle snuffer to extinguish your candle safely and tidily. Using a wick trimmer can help prevent tunnelling and should be used whenever the wick of your candle begins to curl.