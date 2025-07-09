I've Got 20+ Sets of Bed Sheets in My Linen Closet — These Are the Bedding Organizers I Swear By to Avoid Chaos
Too much bed linen and you run the risk of it getting muddled up, meaning you lose matching pillowcases and the right size sheets. Here's how I keep my (quite frankly) massive collection in check
If you've clicked into this article, your first question might be: why on earth does anyone need that much bed linen? Yes, I've got well over 20 sets and, no, I'm not running a hotel.
However, what I do have is a partner who is a stylist, and who also reviews bedding as part of what he does for a living, so in my linen closet, you'll find at least one set of sheets from anyone and everyone who sells (good-looking) bedding. At risk of a sheet avalanche at any moment, I've turned to an ever-increasing number of bedding organizers to make storing it work for us, so in the extremes, I've learned some good lessons.
These organizers offer a way to keep different bedding sets together, in neat piles, while keeping them fresh, so they're ready for Sunday bed sheet changes and for guests arriving. That means only being able to find one pillowcase out of a set is a thing of the past.
These are the best options for organizing your bedding, with my advice for how to store bed linen in them to maximum effect.
These bedding organizer bands are such a simple way to help keep bedding sets together, without having to invest in bulkier storage that has to be able to fit within certain shelves. While, in a household that doesn't have a lot of different sized beds, being organized by size isn't always the most helpful, you can buy simpler elastic organizers and add your own labels. Basically, you need to know what is inside the bands, without taking the bands off and unfolding everything to find out.
Stackable storage means you can make the most of the height of your linen closet, but stacking boxes upon boxes of bedding that you need to unpack from storage to find out what's in each is an approach that's going to lead to a bed linen mess. These stackable storage shelves, which come in a pack of 4, are ideal because not only can you access them from the front, but the drawers also pull out. The limitation is how much you can get in each one, but it's really well suited to storing things like flat or fitted sheets.
This bed linen storage box has gone viral many times online, and for good reason. They're like the aesthetic pantry storage jar of the linen closet world, and will tidy up what can sometimes be a messy fold when it comes to things like duvet covers and sheets. "I really like the concept but feel it’s only realistic for those who already have very tidy closets and know how to fold a fitted sheet like a hotel housekeeper," says home organizer Kayleen Kelly, but it's something to aspire to.
I love a vacuum bag for storing bedding, however, the majority that you'll buy from the store flattened out into shapes that aren't particularly useful for storing in compact spaces, and they're often hard to stack. This vacuum bag, however, is a more sensible proportion. Yes, it's a bit of a pain if you want the one thing that's at the bottom of the bag as it stores much more than a standard vacuum seal bag, but it also forms your bedding into a cube, which makes it much easier to store efficiently in the long run.
What's my number one rule of a good bedding organizer? You need to be able to see what's inside. This stops rummaging, and let's you know exactly where everything is at a glance. If you like a more structure storage approach, such as these storage boxes, the peek a boo window is a must. Just don't overstuff them. ""Overstuffing can lead to creases, which can be difficult to remove, and can reduce air circulation, potentially causing musty odors," says Angela Rubin, a professional cleaner.
This is going to be controversial, no doubt, but I'm not a fan of underbed storage, especially for something like sheets, which you need access to at least once a week. It's difficult to navigate, and depending on what kind of bed you have, it can come at the expense of a beautiful bedroom. If you do need to keep bedding under there, wheeled storage is a waste of space, and always opt for sealed storage if it spends most of its time out of sight. Keep it simple, but make sure the clear window faces whichever way you access it. For a lift-up bed mechanism, for example, choose the above style, which has windows on top.
Yes, for a household of two, the amount of bedding I own might be extreme, but if you've got a couple of kids or more, it's not long before you'll find yourself nearing the same number of sheets in your own home. Though extreme in number, these lessons apply to organizing linen closets of any size to keep things in order, fresh, and ready to refresh your bed at a moment's notice
Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.