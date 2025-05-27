These 5 Linen Closet Organization Mistakes Are Costing You Space and Losing You Time

Every spring, I make the switch from heavier, cozy, warming fabrics to linens that are light and airy. And since this calls for a swap in towels, bedding, and other textiles, I end up doing a total deep dive into my linen closet.

But it shouldn't take nearly emptying a cupboard to find what I'm looking for, and that's where linen closet organization comes in. While it's good to know how to sort this space, it's just as important to know what not to do.

Speaking of, here are five typical faux pas you should avoid to get the most out of your linen closet.

1. Arranging Bedding Without Order

DO INSTEAD: Organize your bedding based on size and style. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

D'Nai Walker, founder of D'Clutter by D'Nai, tells me that one of the worst mistakes you can make when storing bed linen is loading it into a closet without a proper plan.

"When bedding is not sorted by size, it becomes a mess when it's time to change the sheets," she says. "I suggest either keeping each set of sheets in the room they belong to or storing them in labeled bins."

Giving your linen closet a seasonal tidy is especially important to ensure that your preferred linen is front and center when you need it.

D'Nai Walker Social Links Navigation Founder of D'Clutter by D'Nai D'Nai Walker is a professional organizer and the founder of D'Clutter by D'Nai. Whether it's decluttering a cluttered closet, streamlining a chaotic schedule, or simply creating a sense of order in an unruly space, she believes that everyone deserves to live in an environment that supports their well-being.

2. Overcrowding With Excess Linens

DO INSTEAD: Only store relevant textiles in a linen closet and relocate the rest. (Image credit: Liz Dutton. Design: Greg Dutton Studio)

"When it comes to linen closets, it’s incredibly easy to hoard extra sheets and bonus towels 'just in case'," says Amalie Ankersen, co-founder of Ankersen Drake. "However, this leads to overcrowding and disorganization."

In such cases, I recommend learning how to declutter your closet for recovered space and a storage room that doesn't cause overwhelm at every look. Plus, it can also help to know how to fold a fitted sheet since they tend to take up more room than expected.

Trust me, these simple changes will make your linen closet an organized dream.

Amalie Ankersen Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Amalie Ankersen is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Arabella Drake, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces. Driven by a desire for more creative freedom and a deep-rooted love for interiors, she transitioned from the corporate world to focus on home organization and styling. Hailing from Denmark, Amalie has an innate understanding of the concept of "hygge" and the importance of creating a cozy and highly personalized environment. She strives to understand her clients' vision of an ideal home and tailors her approach accordingly.

3. Absence of Zoning

DO INSTEAD: Find a way to zone your linen closet for maximum efficiency. (Image credit: Jonathan VDK. Design: Atelier Bond)

"Often when organizing linen closets, I'll find that things are thrown in haphazardly, without zoning," says D'Nai. She explains that this is another typical organizational mistake to avoid. A gateway to clutter, if you will.

"If your towels are mixed with pillowcases, and your linen is not folded neatly, everything is sure to become a chaotic mess," she notes. "So, it's best to create clear zones and take the time to fold with care."

While this isn't a standard home organization trend, it's definitely worth paying attention to in every storage closet.

4. Storing Rarely Used Items in Prime Space

DO INSTEAD: Organize your linen closet in order from most to least essential. (Image credit: Kate Bowman Photography. Design: Urban Habitats)

Amalie tells me that an easy way to clutter up a linen closet is to store rarely used items in prime space. Since linen closets aren't the roomiest of spaces, every bit of real estate counts.

"The easiest to reach shelves should be reserved for items used weekly or monthly," she says. "Seasonal linens, guest towels, or spare duvets belong in harder to reach areas or alternative storage, and could even go inside vacuum bags."

Properly planning your closet organization and prioritizing essentials will make life so much easier.

5. Lack of Labeling, Baskets, and Risers

DO INSTEAD: Introduce stylish closet organizers that streamline the space. (Image credit: Tom Ferguson Photography. Design: Sequence Studio. Stylist: Holly Irvine)

"Without clear labelling, whether it’s tags on baskets or shelf dividers, it becomes harder to quickly identify what’s what," says Amalie. "This leads to rummaging, resulting in a mess. Thoughtful labelling ensures effortless access and helps maintain order, especially in busy households."

Additionally, she points out that tall shelves without added infrastructure waste vertical space. "Stackable baskets or risers help create order and prevent piles from toppling when you remove just one item," she says.

This Mini Bluetooth Label Maker from Amazon is ideal for visual inventory. And you can also make the most of a small closet by introducing a couple of these Clear Display Risers from Amazon.

FAQs

How Many Towels Should Be in a Linen Closet?

"In my opinion, two sets of towels per household member, plus two to three extras is plenty," says D'Nai. "Consider reviewing your linen closet each year to remove the ratty towels that are shedding and no longer feel soft or absorbent."

What Goes on the Bottom Shelf of a Linen Closet?

"The bottom shelf or floor is best for bulkier, less frequently accessed items such as spare duvets, guest pillows, or lidded baskets containing seasonal linens," says Amalie. "Opt for structured storage that protects against dust and keeps things neatly contained. These baskets are a great example, as their clear lids keep contents dust-free while still allowing for easy visibility."

Linen closets are a prime storage space to dress up your own room and ready any rooms for guests, too. So it's important to keep them tidy and ready for all occasions. And if you enjoy home projects, consider dipping into our guide of DIY closet organization ideas for a personalized touch.