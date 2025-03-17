7 Home Organization Trends for 2025 That Will Help Keep Your Home Uncluttered This Year

There's more ways of organizing than you'd imagine when it comes to how you get your home in order — and with plenty of different concepts out there, there are bound to be home organization trends to follow. And, as of 2025, there's so much to look forward to in the organization space.

We're talking chic, multi-functional, strategic storage solutions that keep our homes looking immaculate from wall to wall. Keen to find out exactly what the professionals are loving this year, I reached out to them to put together a list of the top home organization trends of 2025.

So whether you're type A or simply looking to take measures when it comes to easy home organization ideas and towards a cleaner environment, here's what you can do to get one step closer to your dream living space while being totally on-trend, too.

1. Storage That Doubles as Décor

"Decorative storage — like woven baskets, sleek modular shelving, and stylish ottomans with hidden compartments — is becoming a key part of home design," says professional organizer Meaghan Kessman. "I love how this approach keeps spaces looking polished while still being completely functional."

If you're wondering how to make your storage look more expensive, investing in good-looking organizers, crafted with multi-functional usage in mind is the easiest trick in the book.

And yes, although this trend is not necessarily all brand new, its importance to interior stylist organizers in the design world has skyrocketed. After all, why settle for blah organizers where you could have stylish statements?

2. Digital Decluttering and Paper-Free Living

In this digital day and age, virtual decluttering needs more attention. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Smac Studio)

With the rise of smart home technology, home organizer Di Ter Avest finds that digital decluttering is becoming just as important as physical organization.

"More people are transitioning to paper-free systems and opting for cloud storage instead of filing cabinets," she explains. "Plus, people are opting for digital planners rather than traditional notebooks.

"Households are also implementing smart home tech to keep track of inventories, automate to-do lists, and streamline everyday tasks. Reducing paper clutter helps create a cleaner, more efficient home while making important documents easier to access and manage."

So now's the time to level up your home office organization game and go as paperless as you possibly can.

3. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Organization

Sustainability can be adopted in all spaces — and storage is no exception. (Image credit: Zara Home)

"More and more people are leaning towards alternatives to plastic bins in the form of eco-friendly alternatives like bamboo drawer dividers, recycled glass containers, and fabric storage baskets," says Meaghan. "Not only do these look beautiful, but they’re also better for the environment — an easy win for anyone looking to create a more thoughtful home."

Di also finds that 2025 will witness a noticeable shift toward eco-friendly and repurposed storage solutions. "Upcycling furniture for storage will also become more popular," she says. "As homeowners look for creative ways to give old items new life rather than purchasing new pieces.

"This trend emphasizes mindful consumption —choosing long-lasting, high-quality storage solutions instead of constantly decluttering and replacing items."

4. A Wellness-First Approach

Home organization as a way to unwind? I can get behind that. (Image credit: Sharon Litchfield. Design: Brianna Hughes Interiors)

"Increasingly, people are recognizing the deep connection between an organized home and overall well-being," notes Di. "This approach goes beyond decluttering and embraces systems that promote mental clarity, physical health, and daily productivity."

Instead of viewing organization as a one-time project, Di finds that this trend promotes an ongoing, mindful lifestyle that supports home and personal health. In fact, her 'Organize Yourself Healthy' initiative promotes just that.

"Organizing with wellness in mind means creating functional spaces that encourage healthy habits," she says. "Such as setting up a kitchen that makes nutritious eating easier, designing a dedicated self-care zone for relaxation, and implementing daily organizational habits that reduce stress."

I find that an organized space encourages productivity and promotes a sense of calm — which is why even adopting something as simple as easy home organization ideas can make all the difference.

5. Smart, Hidden Storage Solutions

Concealed storage offers a clean finish that's tough to beat. (Image credit: Round Three Photography. Design: Osborne Construction)

"I always say that the best organization solutions are the ones you don’t even notice," says Meaghan — and if you ask me, I'd be remiss to disagree.

"Built-in storage is getting smarter, from pull-out pantry shelves to hidden compartments in kitchen islands and even storage tucked under seating," she adds. "These solutions keep things accessible but out of sight, making spaces feel open and serene."

Hidden storage ideas are always worth considering. And even more so now, with homes becoming the go-to spot for hosting.

6. Customized and Personalized Storage

Embrace bespoke storage solutions made for your space and your space alone. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio. Stylist: Claire Delmar)

"One of the biggest shifts I’m seeing is a move toward organization that fits individual lifestyles," says Meaghan. "Instead of a cookie-cutter system, homeowners are designing storage solutions that work for their specific needs.

"Whether that’s a pantry with labeled zones for meal prepping or a closet designed around a capsule wardrobe. The best organizing systems are the ones that make everyday life easier!"

When it comes to storage mistakes to avoid, one of the most common errors is to adopt organization hacks that simply don't fit your space. In such cases, it's better to pick and choose the tips that work best for your home.

7. Minimalism With a Purpose

Name a better duo than intentional organization and minimalism. (Image credit: STUDIOMINT Design Group)

Meaghan rightly points out that the idea of 'less is more' is still going strong. However, she finds that now it's all about being intentional with what you keep.

"Instead of just decluttering for the sake of it, people are curating their homes with items they truly use and love," she explains. "This makes maintenance easier and helps create a home that feels calm and effortless to manage."

It's no secret that decluttering and minimalism go hand in hand. And in turn, this concept of living does have the potential to result in a well-organized home. However, let it be known that practicing both organization and decluttering with intention is the key to a consistently tidy space.

Regardless of your budget, home square footage, and sense of style, each and every one of 2025's home organization trends is perfectly versatile and easy to adopt. It's all about organizing with intention and prioritizing both style and tidiness in every space.

And as long as you have us, you'll always have plenty of fashion-forward recommendations to help you achieve the put-together home of your dreams. Until next time!