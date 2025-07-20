Sorry, but It's 2025 — These Interior Design Rules (Too Many People Still Swear By) Are Outdated and Should Be Ignored

If working as a design writer has taught me anything, it's to always stay open to new ideas, concepts, and trends. Things are so cyclical. What's an essential guideline one year could be considered an outdated interior design rule by the next. So, what should we be following in 2025?

Interior designer Amy Courtney says, "A common thread among the fading interior design rules is their emphasis on uniformity and perfection." Today, there’s a growing appreciation for the imperfect and the hyper-personal, like unlacquered hardware that patinas over time, textured wall finishes, or a thoughtful mix of old and new. "Design now leans more into character, individuality, and spaces that tell a story rather than perfection," says Amy.

There are interior design rules that can help make decorating a blank space less daunting, and then there are outdated interior design rules that will hinder more than they help. So, to sort one from the other, I asked trusted interior designers for their thoughts, and here are the rules they said to ditch (and what to do instead).

1. That Symmetry Always Leads to Style

INSTEAD: Mixing patterns and textures creates a more lived-in feel and raises the visual appeal of the room. (Image credit: Haris Kenjar. Design: Heidi Caillier Design)

The first outdated interior design rule to ditch in 2025? The idea that symmetry is important. Interior designer Michelle Murphy (from Demi Ryan) explains that, "Where strict symmetry feels overly formal, asymmetry adds movement, charm, and a more relaxed, natural energy to a room."

This extends to another outdated design rule that says everything needs to match. "Mixing styles, eras, and finishes creates a more layered, lived-in home," says Michelle.

Pattern sprinkling, mixing wood with chrome, using the tiny artwork trend to counteract typical gallery walls — these are all fabulously fresh approaches that buck the symmetrical, matchy-matchy rule in interiors.

As for my favorite way to make my decorating feel more 'unstructured'? I opt for mismatched table lamps on my bedside tables. It helps make the space feel less formal, while still feeling balanced.

Michelle Murphy Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Michelle Murphy was named Rising Star of Design in 2022, then nominee and finalist for HGTV's 2023 Designer of the Year award.

2. That You Should Stick to One Single Hardware Finish

INSTEAD: Opt for a mixed selection of finishes or finishes that have a patina. For instance, the faucet levers in this bathroom are a stunning mix of gold and bronze. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Michael Del Piero)

Another outdated interior design rule that’s thankfully fading is the idea that you can't mix metals in a space. For years, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, the standard approach was to keep all your hardware matching, with brass being the most popular metallic finish trend.

So, what's replacing brass taps now? "Mixing finishes is not only accepted, it’s encouraged. Pairing polished nickel or unlacquered brass with oil-rubbed bronze adds depth, contrast, and character," says interior designer Amy Courtney.

And on the topic of finishes, Amy adds, "There’s also a move away from overly polished, fingerprint-proof hardware." Designers are leaning into patina and imperfection. "Unlacquered and living finishes that naturally show wear and watermarks bring a sense of warmth and history, giving the space a lived-in, timeless quality," says Amy.

Amy Courtney Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Amy Courtney was born and raised in New York and Connecticut, and has over 18 years of interior design and renovation. In the past Amy has worked with top tri-state design and architecture firms, starting with childhood influence form her designer mother and carpenter father. Now, Amy owns her own design studio, Amy Courtney Design, based in New England.

3. That Wallpaper is the Only Alternative to Paint

INSTEAD: Textured wall panels instantly makes a surface more interesting. (Image credit: Maddux Creative)

Some of the best news to come out of 2025? That we're moving beyond the idea that wallpaper is the only alternative to painted walls. And while we're getting more creative with wallpaper trends (think murals, panels, and even the ceiling), I like the idea that we're pushing past paper and paint being the only option.

Textured wall finishes like Roman clay, plaster reliefs, and limewash are having a major moment, and for good reason. "They offer a beautiful middle ground: the simplicity of a single color with the depth, movement, and character that flat paint can lack," says Amy.

Decorative elements, such as the bas-relief trend, are some of the coolest ways to adorn a bare wall. "It’s subtle and adds personality while still keeping things cohesive and timeless," says Amy.

4. That Open-Plan is the Best Layout

INSTEAD: You can break up an open floor plan by incorporating creative partitions and room dividers. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: Together Design Stduio. Styling: Atelier Lab)

If you've been wondering lately whether open concept floor plans are still in style for 2025, the answer is... not quite.

While designers aren't suggesting we convert back to closed-off homes completely, the approach to open plans has been reimagined. "I believe that post-pandemic, people realized they need privacy and visual separation," explains interior designer, Alexis Vitale of Vitale Design Group.

However, there's no need to stress if your home is an open layout. The trick to elevating this look for 2025 is adding in well-defined areas. "This can be achieved by using furniture arrangement, rugs, archways, or partial walls to still give you just the right amount of separation," says Amy.

You can even zone a room with paint color to help differentiate between your kitchen, dining, and living room areas.

Alexis Vitale Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Alexis Vitale is an interior designer and the founder of Vitale Design Group. Alexis's goal is to combine the art of storytelling with timeless interior design. She specializes in custom homes and works with homeowners to bring their dream space to life.

5. That Neutral Countertops are Always the Best Choice

INSTEAD: Colorful countertops aren't only for the maximalist; they can be a refined addition to any kitchen space. (Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: McKay)

Move over boring all-white kitchens, 2025 is calling for us to upgrade our kitchen worktops to a more exciting and colorful counterpart. What does this look like? Well, a non-neutral kitchen countertop material can span anywhere from an elegant purple Rosso Levanto marble to an olive green lava stone.

"While I’ll always have a soft spot for classic white Carrara marble, we’re now seeing a shift toward more distinctive materials like soapstone or colorful marbles," says Amy. These unique worktop alternatives bring a deeper sense of texture, mood, and individuality to kitchens and even baths.

Moral of the story: don't be afraid of color, even in everyday spaces like the kitchen.

The thing about rules is they're meant for breaking. And when it comes to outdated interior design rules in 2025, that's certainly the case.

And while you're on the topic, why not consider the outdated color rules to throw out in 2025... You may be surprised by what you learn.