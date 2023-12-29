The 5 Metallic Finish Trends Interiors Designers Want you to Know About for 2024

Despite being the jewelry of a room, our hardware rarely receives the credit it so deserves. A cabinet handle, towel ring, or switch plate may be a tiny detail in the grand scheme of a greater room, but these accessories can contribute a lot toward a space.

As we head into the new year, you may want to brush up on the latest hardware trends that are set to dominate 2024. Besides some enduring classics, designers say there are some more unusual styles coming out of the woodwork that reinvent traditional materials in a more contemporary way, and there's also a great deal of diversity among them.

'I've never seen so much diversity in design and range of trends - for want of a better word - trending at one time,' says Giles Harwood of Joseph Giles. 'Makers and designers are getting more and more clever at interweaving different materials and textures into products.' Keen to find out more? Here are five intriguing hardware trends designers will be using during our next circle around the sun.

1. Brushed brass

(Image credit: Studio McGee)

The inclusion of brushed brass here is unlikely to take you by surprise, but it's not set to go anywhere in 2024. Brass accents were a defining look for 2023, and designers say aged brass hardware will still prove popular throughout the year ahead, especially in the case of kitchen and bathroom faucets.

'Warm metallic tones like brushed brass can add a touch of luxury and sophistication to your kitchen,' explains Tom Revill , interior design expert and co-founder of Plank hardware. 'They complement warm wood tones beautifully and are on-trend in contemporary kitchen designs.' Pair with brushed brass cabinet knobs or cup pull bars for a timeless look, and embrace the unique patina that forms over time.

2. Stainless steel

Stainless steel might be a material you associate purely with practicality, but designers are finding new ways to use it that pair style and function. In terms of whereabouts in the home it's making an appearance, it's stainless steel kitchens that are stealing the show. Methods of modernizing this material include steel backsplashes and steel Butler sinks, the likes of which have been cropping up across the celebrity sphere, with everyone from Tom Brady to Oprah Winfrey incorporating the idea into their spaces.

'Stainless steel is a cool, neutral base for contemporary-feeling spaces – like those we came to love in the noughties and is a modern touch that contrasts against warm wood tones,' notes Tom. 'We would recommend pairing stainless steel hardware with lighter, white oak kitchen cabinets. In addition to your work surfaces, let stainless steel hardware feature on your kitchen cupboards and utility cabinets, to create a cool and clinical first impression.'

3. Colorful, cast metal cisterns

(Image credit: @homeofboyce and Emily Howden photography)

You probably don't spare much thought to your toilet cistern, but this small element of your plumbing can have a real impact on the overall look and feel of your bathroom. Recently, there's been a move toward emphasizing - rather than disguising - this practical detail, with colorful cast metal versions coming through.

'We have found the demand for colored cisterns is increasing all the time,' says Paul Dwyer of Thomas Crapper, a company that offers a bespoke color service for their iconic cast metal cisterns. 'As well as bright colors, polished brass has remained a firm favorite as this allows the homeowner to have a statement cistern but still be creative with the wallpapers or tiles.' The glint of the polished brass cistern really brings life to the powder room seen above, adding a heightened level of luxury through a means you probably never considered before.

4. Organic shapes

After a year when bold wavy squiggle shapes dominated many hardware designs, Emma Joyce at Riobel reckons more organic, imperfect shapes will prevail in 2024. She points out that recent color trends have pointed toward warmer, more nurturing, and soulful spaces. 'This translates to more tactile surfaces and organic shapes in our hardware,' she says. 'Designers are increasingly looking at colors and silhouettes inspired by nature, hence the lack of unnatural edges and over-the-top details seen in 2023.'

In a similar vein, Emma adds that matt - rather than gloss finishes - are still preferred for a bathroom, a decision which 'diffuses the light and creates a gentle ambiance'. 'Our brassware blends natural curves with crisp sculptural lines, offering a natural and tactile form,' she adds.

5. Ornate details

(Image credit: Nate Sheets. Design: Kobel + Co Interiors)

In direct contrast to organic forms, traditional ornate designs are also making a comeback. 'Originally seen in ornate, spherical-shaped furniture legs during the 17th century, the bobbin motif has regained popularity over the past year, often on bar stools, mirrors and picture frames,' explains Tom. 'In 2024, we’re taking it up a notch and welcoming the striking bobbin motif on finer kitchen details, such as cabinet hardware.'

This is the perfect embodiment of old meets new, demonstrating the cyclical nature of trends, and how there's always scope for a classic design to be reworked for a contemporary crowd. 'The resurgence of the bobbin interior trend can be credited to a forever-growing appreciation of vintage styling, as well as its ability to add a touch of playfulness to homes,' Tom adds.