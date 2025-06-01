4 Luxury Kitchen Materials That Experts Would Never Recommend You Use If You're Worried About Maintenance (and What to Go for Instead)

They say that beauty is more than skin deep, but have you ever considered that the same could be said for your favorite luxury kitchen materials?

Of course, I won't deny the importance of a beautiful, modern kitchen. But should this come at the cost of functionality, or, more importantly, your sanity? After all, kitchens are designed to be lived in, to be used, and enjoyed, not to be constantly preened and scrubbed at.

But we get it, it can be hard to turn away from the alluring beauty of a shiny steel worktop, or an enchanting slab of marble, and we'd be lying if we said we've never made a decision based more on lust than logic. But your kitchen design is not the time nor the place to make these impulsive, looks-first, functionality-second decisions.

While these luxury materials may look great, our experts suspect that you'd quickly come to regret including them in your kitchen design. So, to help steer you in the right direction, the experts have shared the luxury kitchen materials that they would never recommend you use, plus some helpful alternatives.

1. Polished Marble

"Quartzite offers a similar aesthetic with far more durability — it’s elegant, natural, and far better suited for the wear and tear of everyday kitchen use," says Nina. (Image credit: Stone World London)

Starting with the most glaringly obvious answer, marble is a material that is as loved for its beauty as it is hated for its sensitivity. Opting for a marble kitchen is a textbook example of placing form over function. Sure, it may look stunning, but is all the upkeep worth it?

Interior designer Nina Takesh certainly doesn't think so, as she explains, "One luxury material I typically steer clients away from in the kitchen is polished marble. While it’s undeniably beautiful and timeless, it's also incredibly porous and prone to staining, etching, and scratching, especially in high-traffic areas like countertops or islands. I’ve seen clients fall in love with the look, only to be disappointed when a glass of wine or squeeze of lemon juice leaves a permanent mark."

The porous nature of the material leaves it highly vulnerable to any staining, meaning one accidental spill could leave marks that last a lifetime. But with the right treatment, you can mitigate the chances of disaster.

"The likelihood of experiencing issues with your marble is all down to day-to-day maintenance," explains Urvashi Agarwal, creative director at Stone World London. "Marble is usually sealed at the time of installation by a fabricator, and then we recommend wiping up any spills when they happen (to avoid acidic substances from sitting and reacting with the surface) and to use very simple cleaning products."

She continues, explaining, "The key things to avoid are anything that will strip the marble, such as a bleach-based cleaner or any cleaning products containing citrus. A great day-to-day cleaning product is Fairy Liquid and a sponge or Cif."

Microfiber cloths work a charm with gentle dish soap to tackle stains on your marble countertop, and we love these MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Amazon.

Opting for a softer finisher, like a honed or leathered marble countertop, will also help minimize the risk of stains and scratches. Though if you're looking for something more risk-free, it may be best to consider a marble alternative.

"For those that are still apprehensive on the use of marble, natural quartzite is an excellent alternative with some beautiful choices with varied veining and color options. Colors like Taj Mahal, Fusion, Bianco Eclipse, and Macaubas have been very popular in recent years," shares Urvashi.

SERAX Kelly Wearstler Dune Marble High Bowl £369 at Selfridges For all the elegance of marble, without the upkeep, invest in some beautiful stone kitchen accessories. This marble bowl would make a particularly glamorous display for your citrus.

Urvashi Argarwal Creative director at Stone World London Stone World was founded in 1990, by urvashi's parents, Shekhar & Bina, sparked by the fortuitous sale of Verde Guatemala marble tiles. Despite venturing into an unknown territory, their passion for stone was instant and long-lasting. The founding ethos of the business has always been to deliver quality material & service to clients. They can proudly say that they have the largest selection of stone in London.

2. Unlacquered Brass

"Brushed brass, satin gold, and French gold finishes give you that warm, golden tone people crave, but they're sealed, consistent, and far easier to live with," says Judi. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Twinning Design and Roundhouse Design.)

"Unlacquered brass has become the darling of luxury kitchens. It's got that soulful, heritage look — warm, understated, evocative of a well-loved European home," says Judi Cooper, from Kitchens Inside Out.

This antique-style brass kitchen idea has become increasingly popular over recent years, offering a romantic touch to any kitchen design.

"You'll see it in all the right places: high-end showrooms, glossy magazine spreads, the kitchens of people who seem to live in a constant state of golden hour," Judi continues, "But here's the quiet truth you don't hear enough: it's a high-maintenance relationship, and most people aren't ready for the commitment."

While there's an undeniable appeal to this kind of luxury finish, unless you're prepared for plenty of upkeep, it may be best to avoid these accents.

"Unlacquered brass is what's called a 'living finish.' That means it changes. It darkens. It spots. It collects fingerprints, water stains, and general evidence of life within days. Not weeks — days," Judi highlights.

The speed with which this material gathers signs of wear is an off-putting factor for most — you have to really commit to embracing it. However, some may enjoy the way the surface gradually changes, reflecting your use of the space.

"If you're the type who finds beauty in that kind of natural aging, that organic patina that tells a story, then it might be a love match. But most come to regret it. They imagine elegance, and they get something that, frankly, can look a little unkempt," Judi advises.

Completedworks Set of 3 Wall Hooks in Brushed Brass £335 at completedworks.com Instead, opt for smaller brass accessories, like these gorgeous, crumpled wall hooks. Perfect for your aprons, or oven gloves, or just as a decorative piece of wall art.

3. Stainless Steel Countertops

If you still want the look offered by stainless steel, try using the material for your cabinets instead of your counters. (Image credit: Sean Fennessey. Design: Tamsin Johnson)

When it comes to deciding which kitchen countertop material is best for your luxurious kitchen space, understanding the maintenance required of each material is of utmost importance. While we love the industrial-chic look of a stainless steel kitchen countertop, the upkeep is... less appealing.

"Metal countertops are a popular choice for an industrial, yet elegant look, but they are not the best material for countertops," states Diana Viere from ITALKRAFT.

"While metals like stainless steel are durable, they are not scratch-proof, and over time, scratches and dents may form from daily cooking," she explains.

Over time, these small scratches and dents will accumulate, creating a finish that feels miles away from the shiny counters you had originally imagined, making it a luxury kitchen countertop material to avoid.

"They are also very difficult to keep clean as fingerprints, smudges, and water spots are highly visible on the surface,” Diana continues.

If you're prepared for the upkeep, or already have a stainless steel countertop, frequent, mild scrubs and gentle cleaning solutions will be your best friend in maintaining a smooth, streak-free surface; and if you want some extra shine, try finishing with a steel surface polish, like this GLEAN Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish Spray at Amazon.

zarahome Monochrome Touch Table Lamp £39.99 at zarahome.com Instead of committing to a full stainless steel island, get the look with this rechargeable table lamp instead. We love the way these look tucked in to your coffee cupboard, or perched in the middle of your island.

4. Exotic Woods

A light oak is a durable, sustainable, and beautiful option for a wooden kitchen design. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

"As a designer, I always avoid using exotic woods in kitchens," says interior designer Lexie Saine.

Beyond issues of maintenance and durability, another key aspect to consider when looking at luxurious kitchen materials is the sustainability of the material in question. With many high-end, luxury materials, part of their appeal may come from their exclusivity, and the potentially dubious means with which they were sourced. Plus, with so many innovative sustainable materials to choose from, there's really no need to opt for a material that is to the detriment of the environment.

"While materials like zebrawood or wenge can look stunning, they’re simply too sensitive to humidity and heat, and they come with major sustainability concerns," explains Lexie.

"These woods can warp, crack, or discolor over time — not ideal for a hardworking kitchen environment. I much prefer to reserve them for more controlled spaces, like a luxury closet or a custom dresser, where their dramatic grain can really shine without the risk of damage," she explains.

However, this is not to say wood is not an acceptable material for kitchen designs; in fact, we've come to love the retro wood-drenched kitchens of late, so long as they are constructed of a durable, sustainable option.

"In kitchens, I lean toward beautiful, durable alternatives like FSC-certified domestic hardwoods or engineered veneers that offer both style and stability," says Lexie.

As Judi says, "Luxury shouldn't feel like work. Especially in the kitchen, where you're already doing enough."

By avoiding these tricky materials, you're already well on your way to designing a truly luxurious kitchen, and one that you won't be afraid to live in. If you're still on the hunt for inspiration, we love these unique kitchen color ideas.