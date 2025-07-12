I'm Convinced These 'Rich Colors' Are the Secret to Making Your Home Look More Elevated, Expensive, and Eye-Catching

"Rich" is regularly used as an adjective to characterize colors in the design world. As a design writer, I often catch myself using the descriptor — 'the rich, chocolatey brown walls,' 'the richly layered palette.' But what does that actually mean? Are there specific 'rich colors', or is it just about how you decorate with them?

When we describe a color as rich, we're not necessarily talking about how expensive it is, but rather that the level of saturation and depth conveys a sense of luxury and opulence. A forest green velvet lounger with oxblood side tables? That's a rich color palette. When it comes to decorating, it's all about embracing the drama and mood that rich colors carry, whether you're styling a studio flat or a spacious penthouse.

To better understand how to decorate with color like this, I spoke to interior designers and color experts about what defines a rich color and why we're so drawn to these shades. Here's what they shared.

What are Rich Colors?

This room is full of heavily saturated and rich colors, but rather than feeling overwhelming, the balance created helps them coexist harmoniously. The warm oranges brighten the darker blue, and the pops of gold anchor it. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Atelier RO)

Before we dive into the luxurious world of rich colors, let's start with the basics: what is a rich color?

Amy Krane, an architectural color consultant and host of the design podcast Let’s Talk (paint) Color, explains that, "colloquially it's used to describe a combination of often dark and somewhat saturated (but not too much) colors."

These colors create an immediate and strong visual impact that draws the eye, which happens to be perfectly in line with the boldness of contemporary interior design trends.

But it's worth noting that rich colors aren't to be confused with dark colors. "Rich colors are those that evoke strong emotions and visually set the tone of a space. They are not necessarily bright or dark; rather, they are complex, layered, and full of character," explains interior designer Oksana Zavarzina of Lake and Walls.

Examples of rich colors include jewel tones like emerald green, amethyst purple, and ruby red. Also in this category are deep wine, terracotta, mustard yellow, dark chocolate brown, and even rich charcoal gray.

Oksana Zavarzina Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Oksana Zavarzina is a Russian interior designer who founded design studio, Lake and Walls, with her business partner, Evgeny Shevchenko, in 2016. Lake and Walls creates interiors, architecture, and furniture for creatively minded clients. With extensive experience in design, management, and procurement, they provide services from project consultation to full implementation.

How to Decorate with Rich Colors

The bold, darker yellow pops in such a bright space, while the dark green in the marble offers a harmonious counterpart from certain vantage points. (Image credit: Studio Duggan)

When it comes to decorating with saturated colors full of richness, color drenching is one way to maximize the impact. Imagine how sophisticated an office or powder room would look coated in Farrow & Ball's Hague Blue, or dining room walls painted in a romantic oxblood red — rich, refined, and sure to turn heads.

However, using rich colors for your paint inspiration isn't the only option. "Unless you’re really trying for high drama in a room or it’s a really dark room you want to create a luscious cave in, I would use these colors sparingly," says Amy.

For instance, "rich hues would look amazing as a sofa color," she adds. "They would be fantastic as part of a pattern in curtains. They would be great in a den or a library on the walls with saddle colored leather seating."

Rich colors would even work beautifully as an unexpected trim color, especially in less-used or communal spaces, such as a mudroom or hallway.

Amy Krane Social Links Navigation Color Expert Amy Krane is an architectural color consultant who was trained by the founder of the International Association of Color Consultants/Designers of North America, Frank Mahnke. She regularly contributes to interior publications on all things color and is the host of the design podcast, Let's Talk Paint Color.

The mustard yellow sofa shows how rich colors can anchor a space. (Image credit: Design: Lake and Walls)

Oksana recommends choosing one rich color and using it boldly on a statement piece. "In our living room, that’s an ochre sofa," she says. "We surrounded it with neutral walls and added just a few rich accents like burgundy cushions."

Another key to decorating with rich colors is mixing in textures such as velvet, silk, wood, linen, and metal. Combining different finishes can make rich colors feel deeper and more multidimensional. Then you can balance these heavier and more intense features with neutrals.

"Warm grays, beige, cream, and white tones give rich colors room to breathe and prevent the space from feeling too heavy," says Oksana.

And, like always, "paying attention to the natural light in the room, how you'll use the room, and the proportion of rich colors in the room will determine your success," adds Amy.

Decorating with rich colors can be tricky, but pulling it off comes with a high reward — in fact, I have a feeling it's the secret to making your space look and feel more elevated and expensive.

Want to know the most expensive-looking rich color? For that, you need to meet Phthalo Green.