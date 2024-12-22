Farrow & Ball's 'Hague Blue' is a Bold Navy That Acts Like a Neutral — Here's How Designers Use It

Dark, moody colors have been popular in this year's predictions for the new 'it' shade, as we continue to seek ways to introduce a bit of personality back into our spaces. Blue is a universally loved color that evokes serenity and peacefulness, but add some dramatic, dark undertones, and you've got yourself a space that oozes style — it's no wonder Farrow & Ball's 'Hague Blue' paint color is such a popular choice amongst designers.

The brand's ambassador and paint expert Patrick O'Donnell says it's one of the best Farrow & Ball paint colors; "Our ever-popular 'Hague Blue' is a moody shade that is a true treat in any room."

While colder shades of blue can lean too far towards the "millennial gray" territory, and dark, almost-black hues can be daunting to work with, the green and yellow undertones of 'Hague Blue' make it a color that, while deep, is still full of warmth and vibrancy.

So, if you're looking to refresh your space, adding a touch of drama that still feels totally liveable, could this be the best blue paint color for it? Below, we take a deep-dive, unearthing why designers love it so much, where to use Farrow & Ball's 'Hague Blue', and what to style it with.

What Makes Hague Blue So Popular?

(Image credit: Jamie Thomson. Design: Amy Jones, Greta-Mae)

Farrow & Ball explain on their website that this shade gets its name from the colored woodwork you often see used by the Dutch, and that, as such, it works particularly well as a trim color, "to ground skirtings or as an accent color on the walls."

Its versatility, and therefore popularity, lies in the warmth that it brings to a room — the green undertones of this timeless blue mean it works just as well in living rooms filled with plenty of natural light, as it does in darker rooms that receive very little.

"It’s a versatile color that brings depth and warmth to the room, elevating it from functional to sophisticated," says interior designer Amy Jones, the owner and designer at Greta-Mae Interior Design, who has used Farrow & Ball's 'Hauge Blue' across numerous home projects, in bathrooms, bedrooms, and living spaces.

The Best Rooms to Use Farrow & Ball's 'Hague Blue'

(Image credit: Jamie Thomson. Design: Amy Jones, Greta-Mae)

As it's a darker and more moody blue, Patrick says you can use 'Hague Blue' in most spaces, and even "in north-facing rooms because of the underlying green note making it never feel too chilly." Even though it's quite a dark color, its warm undertones make the shade less overpowering, and easier to use even in a room that doesn't get a lot of sunlight.

Just like navy blue, it's a fairly universal shade — there are plenty of navy blue living room ideas, navy blue kitchen cabinet ideas, and navy bedroom ideas, that would work using Farrow & Ball's 'Hague Blue'. It has that deep saturation that creates a sense of drama, while keeping blue's natural sense of tranquility and calm.

Other rooms you might want to consider using this darker shade of blue would be ones you want to create an eye-catching moment in. It's one of the best colors for entryways, powder rooms, and mudrooms which are generally smaller in size, and would make this shade really pop.

Amy Jones says, "We used 'Hague Blue' for the bathroom [shown above] because its classic, timeless quality beautifully complements the space. The rich, deep tone adds a sense of luxury, while creating a striking contrast to the crisp white sanitaryware."

Similar Paint Shades to Farrow & Ball's 'Hague Blue'

What Colors Go With Farrow & Ball's 'Hague Blue'?

(Image credit: Farrow and Ball)

When it comes to colors that complement Farrow & Ball's 'Hague Blue', Patrick recommends you "Always try pairing with an empathetic white, such as Old White, rather than a clean white, as it helps soften the contrast."

You want to mirror the warmth of 'Hague Blue' in its counterparts so that the color pairing melds together harmoniously, instead of creating too jarring of a contrast. Benjamin Moore's Swiss Coffee paint color is another yellow-tinted white that would be a beautiful complement to 'Hague Blue'.

As previously explained, this shade has the same dark yet warm undertones of navy blues and deep olive greens, which means it can actually act like a neutral in color schemes (just like navy blue can). That being said, and given blue's position on the color wheel — across from orange — anything that has a warmer tone will be complementary to 'Hague Blue'.

Below are a few shades to inspire you.

Colors that Go with 'Hague Blue'

How to Style 'Hague Blue' in Your Home

This cozy paint color is a dramatic but easy pairing for many different design styles. Hague Blue's nod to navy makes it a traditional, almost vintage-inspired paint color that can create a real sense of nostalgia in a room.

"This shade offers a beautiful depth that serves as a perfect backdrop for layering patterns and textures which helps add character and warmth to our spaces," describes Amy.

If your style leans more contemporary, color-drenching is always a favorite way to truly dive into a dramatic yet chic look. Painting your walls and trim in this rich blue is the ultimate way to bring a room to life and really make a statement — but one that won't overwhelm.

If you want to start with something a bit more understated, try adding a few throw pillows on your sofa or place a vase painted in 'Hague Blue' (or a similar shade) on your fireplace mantel.

Shop 'Hague Blue'-Inspired Decor

All this talk of Hague blue has me itching for a refresh. How will you decorate with this dramatic yet soothing shade of blue?