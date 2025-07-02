5 Trends for Home Swimming Pools That Make for Cool Dips, but Even Cooler Landscape Design

Sometimes, the only relief from a sweltering summer day is a refreshing plunge into a swimming pool. But they aren't just there to provide relief from the heat, or as a spot for the kids to splash around in; swimming pools can be a stunning design addition to your outdoor space, especially if you incorporate one of our favorite swimming pool trends of the year/

Gone are the days of uninspiring, rectangular, neon-blue swimming pools; we're ushering in a new era of swimming pool ideas, where design, wellness, and functionality are held in equal importance.

Nowadays, our swimming pools are just as beautiful as the rest of our thoughtfully designed garden. Trends in naturalistic, sustainable design are beginning to permeate the world of swimming pools, and we're in love with the results. Here are some of our experts' favorite trends in swimming pool designs to embrace this summer.

1. Natural Pools Are in

"At our Holocene House, we embraced recycled timber, raw concrete, and lush greenery to create a pool environment that feels like a fully integrated extension of the landscape rather than a conventional standalone element," says Clinton. (Image credit: Michael Lassman Photography. Design: CplusC Architects + Builders)

If there's one swimming pool trend that is taking over the world, it's undeniably the rise of the natural pool. This wellness-led approach to outdoor swimming embraces sustainability and is a welcome contrast to the harsh, neon blue pools of the past.

"Natural Pools are so much more than a body of water to swim in," comments Hannah Miller from Ellicar Natural Pools and Gardens.

"While conventional pools are covered most of the year, a natural pool changes beautifully throughout the seasons," she explains, "Clients who opt for a pool-side cabin can sit in comfort and enjoy the view year-round, and by incorporating dining, relaxation, cooking or fitness zones next to the water, they can enjoy the sounds of bubbling water, the beautiful reflections on the surface and the joy of wildlife as they fully embrace outdoor living."

Unlike traditional pools, a natural swimming pool has value far beyond the summer months. It brings harmony to your outdoor space, functioning beautifully within the natural surroundings rather than in stark opposition.

The concept of a natural pool is multidimensional, referring not only to the absence of chemicals in the water but also to its ecological benefits. This label also applies to the design of your pool and the materials you use.

"The integration of highly sustainable natural swimming pools surrounded by recycled and natural materials-based architecture that provides a seamless indoor-outdoor transition, embracing sustainability, is the swimming pool architecture of the future," says Clinton Cole from CplusC Architects.

To recreate this look in your own back garden, Clinton suggests, "Starting with materials that age gracefully — locally sourced timbers, recycled hardwoods, natural stone, and off-form concrete."

Moving beyond materials, consider how your pool interacts with the surrounding planting in your garden as well.

"Incorporate native planting around the pool to soften the edges and enhance biodiversity," says Clinton, "Design the pool to sit comfortably within the site’s natural contours and consider using solar heating and rainwater harvesting to make it more sustainable."

2. Integrated Pools

"Stepping inside, we strategically placed a tall narrow window in the living room that looks directly down the length of the swimming pool. This intentional framing of the view, combined with extending the frame of the window to meet the floor level, makes you feel like you're at one with the water, even when indoors," says Jessica. (Image credit: Shannan McGrath. Design: Hindley & Co)

"One of our favorite swimming pool trends this year, and every year for that matter, is integration," comments Jessica Agoston Cleary, from Hindley & Co.

Integration doesn't just mean a sunken pool that blends with the floor; it goes beyond this. It's about how the pool interacts and blends with the rest of your garden and your home.

"With an in-ground pool, of course, it's literally integrated into the site, but what takes integration to the next level from an architectural perspective is to consider how the house relates to the swimming pool and vice versa," Jessica explains. "Not just in terms of creating a seamless flow from the living spaces out to the swimming pool, but also integrated through moments where glimpses of the shimmering, calming water are captured from inside the home."

Designing your home around your water feature allows you to benefit from the positive psychological effects water has on the mind. Looking out your window and seeing a beautiful pool, even if it's too cold to swim in it, instantly makes you feel more relaxed. It's an elevated approach to indoor-outdoor living.

"Whether you're in the pool or beside it in summer, or curled up in the living room in the middle of winter, looking out at it — water has strong calming and soothing abilities. In the fast-paced world we live in, harnessing and embracing these qualities is priceless and timeless," says Jessica.

3. Petite Plunge Pools

"The pool is in the inner city suburb of Darlinghurst, Sydney, and the design team has integrated the pool into the design of the house with a full-length window from the living room," says Jeremy. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Modify Homes)

Pools have long been considered a luxury reserved for those with ample outdoor space, but this year, experts are predicting a shift towards more accessible and approachable pool designs, ideal for those with limited space.

"A smaller pool can transform a property into a wellness retreat, without requiring a major renovation or a large backyard space," comments Karen Larson, co-founder of Soake Pools.

A smaller, plunge pool offers the opportunity of luxury, even in small urban gardens, as seen in Modify Homes' inner-city garden project.

"This design and build hinged around reorienting the kitchen and living spaces to the external spaces and at the same time giving the external courtyard a lift by removing an overbearing large pool in place for some external living space, a smaller pool, and pockets of curated landscape," explains Jeremy Unger, from Modify Homes.

Adding a small, circular plunge pool to this garden provides the same opportunity for a relaxing daily ritual offered by a larger pool, while allowing for more outdoor space to enjoy.

"Beyond aesthetics, plunge pools offer year-round usability, holistic health appeal, and that ‘wow factor’ that increases property value," explains Karen.

4. Statement Making Accessories

The Tryst model from Splinterworks is strikingly sculptural, with twists and curves throughout. (Image credit: Neil Landino. Design: Splinterworks)

Your swimming pool design should not begin and end with the shape and tiling; the accessories you choose can completely transform the overarching aesthetic of your swimming pool.

In the past, a slide was simply something you added to keep the kids happy; now, this couldn't be further from the case. British brand Splinterworks is turning this childhood favorite into stunning, sculptural works of art; it's a garden statue with a function.

"Our trend would naturally be two-fold — to think about ramping up the fun factor aside from just the pool, and adding sculptural pieces to your pool that can be enjoyed all year long, way past the fun of the summer months," says Joanna Needham, from Splinterworks.

Their designs are sure to become the standout highlight of your garden, and your kids will still love them just as much.

5. Freeform Pool Shapes

"They often have dark pebble or quartz finishes instead of standard white or blue plaster, which gives the water a deeper, more reflective look, like a natural body of water. Natural sandstone or granite coping is used around the edges and paired with native or Mediterranean-style landscaping, think lavender, ornamental grasses, succulents and olive trees," says Jacob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"One of the biggest trends this year is the rise of naturalistic lagoon-style pools," says Jacob Mendrin, from Pool Care Arizona.

He continues, explaining, "These pools are designed to look like natural ponds or coves, with irregular, freeform shapes rather than traditional geometric outlines."

This trend is in line with the general move towards more free-flowing, organic, modern style and structures in design, though it's particularly effective when implemented outside.

Interior designer, Nina Takesh agrees and says: "In 2025, we’re moving away from the traditional rectangular pool and embracing more organic, sculptural forms that feel like a natural extension of the landscape," she continues, "I’m seeing a rise in vertical or amorphous-shaped pools that mimic the fluid, irregular beauty of lagoons or other natural bodies of water. It’s less about symmetry and more about creating an immersive, serene experience."

Now that we're all feeling thoroughly inspired, it may be time to turn our minds to the more practical, logistical side of things, like how you can actually plan and design a home swimming pool.