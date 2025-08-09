I've Just Discovered the Concept of 'Digital Minimalism' — Now, I Want to Rid My Life of Its Virtual Clutter

We observe, declutter, and organize each and every space we spend our time in. But one overlooked corner of this routine is tech. And I'm not referring to paring back your collection (although healthy, too), but rather the tech itself.

Just as we've come to make decluttering room by room a part of our lifestyle, it's important that the devices we scroll, tap, and surf also receive a virtual cleanse. But where do you begin, why is this even important, and how can it help?

If these are the questions circling your mind, let's dive into some expert advice to better understand the concept of digital minimalism.

What Is Digital Minimalism?

Even your laptop, your phone, your tab and your TV can't (and shouldn't) escape a decluttering. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

"Digital minimalism is simplifying your digital life so it works for you, not against you," says professional organizer Meaghan Kessman. "Just like physical clutter, too many apps, emails, and notifications can create mental stress and distraction."

We know that decluttering and minimalism go hand-in-hand. So when it comes to ensuring that your home embodies minimalism in interior design and beyond, digital decluttering is essential.

"Digital minimalism is a journey and a mindset, not a destination," says Liz Fackelman of Davidson Organizing. "Similar to other types of minimalism, it requires that you have a vision, identify your obstacles, commit your resources to the journey, create and execute a plan, and maintain your success."

She explains that this virtual clutter can be too many photos or documents, or an overflowing email inbox. "Just because the digital clutter isn't impacting one's career, it doesn't mean it is any less important to address," she notes.

In theory, a clutter-free desk might just mean putting away the collage of coffee mugs and water cups, disposing of old stacks of paper, and finally sorting through the jumble of paper clips and poster pins.

But, in reality, it also includes the cluttered desktop, tablet, or phone that's sitting right by.

How to Implement Digital Minimalism at Home?

Start with your inbox, move onto your gallery and finish with your cache. (Image credit: Louise Wellington. Design_ Sandbox Studio. Styling: Holly Irvine)

According to Meaghan, the first and undoubtedly most important step to adopting digital minimalism is to delete unused apps, sort digital files into folders, and patiently clear your inbox.

"You can also create tech-free zones or digital detox corners by keeping bedrooms and shared spaces screen-free," she adds. "And I recommend setting screen limits by using timers to cut back on mindless scrolling."

She also advises unfollowing and unsubscribing from spamming brands and mailers that end up sitting stagnant in your inbox for days on end. "Reducing digital noise by curating your feeds is a great way to declutter your tech," she notes.

Digital litter might not be the most obvious under-the-radar clutter, but it's a task that can only help your productivity and clean up your virtual space.

What Are the Benefits of Digital Minimalism?

A calmer workspace, a less-stressful inbox and so much more. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: buck&simple)

Just as there are plenty of benefits to decluttering your home, purging your devices also comes with many advantages that improve your day-to-day.

"Not only does extra digital storage often cost money, but there are often financial penalties caused by someone not seeing an important email," says Liz. And digital minimalism will save you from late fees and add-on storage bills.

"A second benefit is the feeling we get when we are successful with decluttering our photos, emails, and digital documents," she explains. "We have had clients report that they feel lighter, more secure, and even joyful."

She also tells me that decluttering your tech can lead to improved decision-making skills that can benefit other areas of your life. And Meaghan agrees, saying: "You’ll feel less overwhelmed, sleep better, and have more time and space — mentally and physically — for what truly matters."

Decluttering Books You'll Want

And while we're on the topic of digital minimalism, why not take this mantra one step further and adopt some neat minimalist home office tricks for a balanced space that fuels productivity?