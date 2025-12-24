I Asked 11 Interior Designers: 'How Do You Style a Coffee Table?' These Are Their Top Tips for an Elegant and Characterful Display

Styling a coffee table is not as simple as it may sound — there are many considerations to take into account, from the size, shape, and material of the table, to the overall look and feel of your space. Plus, there is a fine line to tread between curated and chaotic.

As the focal point of most living rooms, how you style your coffee table says as much about your personal style as your sofa. It's not all about the latest coffee table trends, either; the decorative elements that you choose should not only be visually appealing but also be part of the storytelling of your space.

To help you get this right, I asked some of my favorite interior designers to share their best advice — these are their top tips to style a coffee table the way a designer would.

1. Don't Over-Style It

Image 1 of 2 When you're working with a sculptural coffee table, let it do the majority of the talking. (Image credit: Simon Bevan. Design: Meraki Design) If the coffee table is a statement piece in itself, you mustn't over-style it. (Image credit: Simon Bevan. Design: Meraki Design)

Eris Koutsoudakis, co-founder of Meraki Design, approaches styling a coffee table by first establishing how the table will be used. "It should feel relaxed and intentional, never overly styled," she says. It should look effortless, rather than staged.

"We like a balance of form and function; pieces that feel curated but still leave space to live. Negative space is just as important as what’s on the table," Eris explains.

I asked Eris if she mixes up her coffee table styling, either seasonally or generally, but she explained that rather than restyling it, she evolves it. "A small shift like changing a book, adding a seasonal branch, or swapping an object is usually enough to refresh the table without it feeling contrived," she explains.

Top Styling Tip?

"Edit ruthlessly," Eris says. "Fewer, well-chosen pieces will always look better than trying to fill the surface. If in doubt, take one thing away."

Is There One Piece of Decor You Always Use?

"Not a specific item, but there’s almost always something tactile and handmade," Eris explains. "A ceramic vessel, a stone bowl, or an object with an imperfect quality. These pieces add warmth without feeling decorative for the sake of it."

2. Mix Materials

Image 1 of 3 It all comes down to a few key pieces that work in perfect harmony with one another. (Image credit: Design: Studio Calvagno) The coffee table styling brings this whole space together. (Image credit: Design: Studio Calvagno) Honing in on a color theme is another way to add interest to your coffee table. (Image credit: Design: Studio Calvagno)

Interior designer and founder of Studio Calvagno, Filippo Calvagno, doesn't overthink styling a coffee table. "I tend to follow my instinct, using objects that are already in the house or are often used," he explains.

I love the sustainable home approach to coffee table styling and Filippo's careful consideration of color within his arrangements. "I like to create a mix of materials and vary the heights to make the composition more interesting," he says.

Filippo doesn't often restyle his own coffee table, either. "I tend to get quite set on what’s on there, and it usually stays the same for a long time. I may switch items out occasionally, but they often become part of the overall setup," he explains.

Top Styling Tip?

"Focus on using objects with different shapes, heights, and materials to keep it visually interesting," says Filippo. "Place a favorite coffee table book on it — one you don’t mind getting a few marks on. It should feel like a collection of your favorite items.

"I’d also suggest not adding too much, so it doesn’t feel cluttered, and each piece has space to shine."

Is There One Piece of Decor You Always Use?

"I love using a good candlestick on a coffee table, as it adds height and creates a nice focal point," says Filippo.

3. Add Something Sculptural

Image 1 of 2 I'm obsessed with this perfectly-styled trio of irregularly-shaped nesting coffee tables. (Image credit: Mark Durling. Design: Alana Marie Interiors) The coffee table styling is in perfect balance with the overall look and feel of the space. (Image credit: Mark Durling. Design: Alana Marie Interiors)

"Coffee tables themselves are an excellent opportunity to add something sculptural into your living room," says interior designer Alana Marie, founder of Alana Marie Interiors.

"If the coffee table is a statement, then the styling should be pared back, e.g., an interesting vase with some beautiful flowers. If the coffee table is quieter, then I like to layer it with books, trays, and florals," she says.

It always comes back to the table itself — how you style it will vary, depending on the coffee table size, style, and shape (more on that to come).

Top Styling Tip?

Simply put: "Less is more," she advises.

Is There One Piece of Decor You Always Use?

"Flowers! They always bring a coffee table to life!" Alana says; and I couldn't agree more. I love fresh flowers and foliage the most, but you can get some pretty wonderful artificial options these days, too.

4. Group in 3s or 5s

Image 1 of 5 I like this idea of having a small central table for decorative objects over a larger ottoman. (Image credit: Aaron Hargreaves. Design: Project London) It's a perfect balance of style and practicality. (Image credit: Aaron Hargreaves. Design: Project London) "An ottoman might require a tray to provide a solid foundation on which to layer," Gemma explains. (Image credit: Design: Project London) Note the different colors and textures styled on each table. (Image credit: Aaron Hargreaves. Design: Project London) A few key, weightier elements balance this round, glass coffee table. (Image credit: Aaron Hargreaves. Design: Project London)

For Gemma Lutejin, interior designer at Project London, considering the room's surroundings and furnishings is of the utmost importance when establishing how to style a coffee table.

"Do you have brass accents, where a metal tray is appropriate? Or is the vibe more rustic, where a rattan tray will add depth and texture?" she asks. Each style of table will require a different style of decoration.



She also suggests looking to the wider color scheme of the space for those pops of color that contrast the base palette and to play with scale. "‘Tier’ your books from largest to smallest, and top with a decorative element, e.g., a ceramic or candle," she suggests.

What she advises against is aiming for symmetry in design and attempting to fill the whole surface: "Less is more. Be selective and style with purpose," she explains. "Asymmetry can be equally visually pleasing, highlighting varied heights and surfaces. Depending on the size/shape of your surface, smaller groupings might be more appropriate."

Top Styling Tip?

Gemma suggests grouping in a rule of three or five – "Selective groupings are better in 3s or 5s to avoid looking too contrived," she explains. She also suggests including greenery: "Botanical elements add natural color and are an easy, interchangeable ‘accessory’ to any coffee table/ ottoman throughout the seasons."

What you shouldn't do, Gemma says, is buy for the sake of it. "Accessory collections are far more successful when they have a personal link," she says. "Think books that align with your interests, artisanal ceramics from your holiday, and candles with scents that have meaning. Coffee tables/ottomans can become key talking points in a conversational seating layout."

Is There One Piece of Decor You Always Use?

Books. "A great way to literally elevate your accessories," Gemma says. Though she goes on to explain that just books are not enough. "Layer materials, glassware, ceramics, and metals to curate an interesting composition."

5. Have a Layered Approach

An effortlessly chic space with an effortlessly chic coffee table to match — elegantly layered and balanced. (Image credit: Design: Lara Clarke Interiors)

"I like to approach coffee table styling by layering books and accessories, thinking carefully about different heights to create balance and visual interest," says Lara Clarke, founder of Lara Clarke Interiors.

"Books are always a great starting point, with decorative objects added on top to give the table a curated but relaxed feel," she says.

It comes down to creating a solid foundation upon which to build your decorative pieces that best suit the style of your coffee table and the overall aesthetic of your space.

Lara keeps the base styling of her coffee table consistent, simply using flowers to change the focal point from season to season — decorating with flowers or foliage is a great, not to mention easy, way to refresh your coffee table without having to restyle the whole setup.

Top Styling Tip?

"Invest in some good coffee table books to stack," advises Lara. "They form the main foundation of the styling and make it much easier to build a polished look around them."

Is There One Piece of Decor You Always Use?

"Good coffee table books are always my starting point," says Lara. "I also like to include something that can hold flowers, then layer in smaller objects for texture and interest, and always finish with a candle to add warmth."

6. Focus on Balance

Sometimes, a little pot of greenery can make all the difference. (Image credit: Design: K'Arte Design)

Katerina Tchevytchalova, director at K’Arte Design, approaches styling a coffee table by considering balance in design: "Mixing height, texture, and negative space, so the table feels considered but not over-styled," she says.

"Function is key too — it has to work for everyday life, not just look good in photos. For example, if there are small children in the home, I wouldn’t use anything fragile that could easily be knocked over," she explains.

Instead of spreading items evenly across the surface of the coffee table, she prefers to work in small groupings instead. She also likes to switch up her styling — "it's one of the easiest areas to refresh without changing the whole room. I’ll often swap out objects seasonally, bringing in lighter textures and tones in summer and richer, deeper finishes in winter," she says.

Top Styling Tip?

"Less is more, so don’t be afraid to edit," says Katerina. "Fewer, well-chosen pieces will always look better than clutter."

Is There One Piece of Decor You Always Use?

"Books are always my go-to, as they instantly add height, personality and a sense of layering," Katerina explains. "I almost always include something organic, such as a small plant or a sculptural natural object.

"Scented candles are also an easy way to update the look and atmosphere of the room, especially when they’re in an interesting vessel," she says.

7. Choose Objects With Meaning

Image 1 of 2 With a larger coffee table, you can be — and often need to be — bolder with your decorative elements. (Image credit: Hamilford Design) Balancing height, color, and texture will ensure your styling doesn't become too visually cluttered. (Image credit: Hamilford Design)

"Across our projects, we keep coffee table styling quite restrained," says