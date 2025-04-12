The Best Rechargeable Lamps Have No Cords, but Loads of Style — Here's Our 12 Favorite for 2025
Want a lamp to style on your kitchen counter, on your bookshelf, or even in your garden? These portable, pretty, and plug-free lamps are the answer
Good lighting can make or break a room. A space that was once tarnished by the harsh shine of an overhead light, can be made completely new with the magical glow of a lamp. The only thing holding us back? Pesky power outlets, or a lack there of.
But in 2025, the problem of cords is a thing of the past — yes, cordless, portable, rechargeable lamps are the future. Dreaming of a lamp in the middle of your kitchen island? Or a small book lamp to cozy-up your bookshelf? What about by the bath? The best rechargeable lamps make even the most outlandish ideas feasible.
There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping this lighting trend, though. Style, of course, is important, but so are things like battery life, recharge time, and dimmability. But we know researching those specs can be boring, so we've done the hard work for you. Below, find 12 of the most stylish, most spec-ed out, and best rechargeable lamps on the market right now.
This rechargeable lamp is so chic it's hard to believe it's portable. Marble has also been a hot trend this season, especially Calacatta, which makes up this lamps base. An instant classic, this table lamp oozes refined sophistication. Niki Wright, founder of Lights and Lamps says it's one of their best-sellers, adding "Valli is elevated further by the use of Italian Viola Calacatta marble and an eye-catching reversed scalloped linen shade."
Did someone say unexpected red theory? This red bobbin lamp from OKA is the perfect piece to show your playful side. You can instantly elevate a living room idea or, since we are going cordless, pop this lamp in the middle of your bookshelf. There is a USB-C charging cable included, and the lamp takes about five hours to fully charge. After that, you can regulate how long the battery lasts with the dimming switch. The bonus feature? This rechargeable lamp is suitable for indoors and outdoors, but we just remember to take it back inside when not in use.
The Cenare lamp by Lights & Lamps is a perfect addition to any room or tablescape — it's traditional meets modern in all the best ways. The dark bronze base tapers to a warm linen shade and is topped with a bronze finial. The model also includes an LED light and is easily charged using a USB-C cable provided. Lights & Lamps also promises a charge that lasts more than 8 hours and an included dimming switch, so you can create the moody ambiance of your dinner party dreams. Niki says, "Cenare is an elegantly simple little bronze lamp perfect for restaurants and dining tables."
John Lewis' iconic Mushroom table lamp is now offered in a rechargeable and dimmable style. Made from robust steel, this mushroom-shaped LED table lamp has three different brightness settings operated by a touch button. The lamp is rechargeable and will last up to eight hours on a full charge. Great for cozy evenings, or adding a chic detail to any entryway, living room, or kitchen. Burnt orange is a color that feels cozy in just about any room. If orange isn't your color, it's also available in a taupe yellow and silver.
This rechargeable lamp from Tom Dixon is for all you Space Age Interior lovers. The chrome metallic finish transforms this lamp into an art piece in itself. A few of the stand-out features are an included bulb, an integrated dimmer, an approximate five-hour battery charging time, and a battery operating time of about 8-10 hours. Oh, and its stunning style.
What is a good lamp, if not a little playful? The Wisplight Rechargeable Table Lamp offers both convenience and style, featuring a sleek, portable design with a 40-hour battery life. The green, iron base adds that perfect pop of color — a bit unexpected, but there are plenty of colors that go with green, making it easy to style. The included acrylic shade mirrors a mushroom lamp in design but with an elevated edge. With this rechargeable lamp, you will get a USB-C charging cable, a touch dimmer switch, a five-watt LED built-in bulb, and a 40-hour battery life.
What I love about this rechargeable lamp from The White Company is its timeless design. The metal base adds a bit of texture while the linen shade softens the look. The lamp recharges via a USB-C port, and there is a six-hour maximum run time after a full charge (it requires 2.5 to 3 hours to fully charge). I can see this light providing a chic, ambient glow for reading before bedtime to chats in the kitchen. The natural, neutral color scheme makes it easy to pair with a range of different interior styles.
Cafe-core kitchens and breakfast nooks are my absolute favorite aesthetics. Who doesn't love to brew a cup of joe or indulge in a delicious dinner in a space that feels like dining out? Plated with antiqued brass, this compact table lamp from Soho Home is fully portable, so you can enjoy its warm glow in any part of the room. The soft pleated shade paired with the brass base makes this little lamp feel like chic restaurant-inspired lighting. A chic glow for date nights or romanticizing your mornings, if you will. It charges with a USB-C to USB-A lead, so it can be placed anywhere without trailing wires. The full charge will last 6.5-8 hours.
Pooky has become one of the leading brands for rechargeable lamps, with the release of its Genesis cell (a rechargeable bulb that is interchangeable between select products). The cell takes five hours to charge and will last about 9 to 17 hours depending on brightness settings and length of use. This means you can enjoy a soft, lamp-light glow through evening hangouts and beyond. But, my favorite aspect is the sleek, white marble stand with the brushed gold base — très chic.
For every outlandish lamp, we need a tried and true classic to keep things sophisticated. This Chukka lamp from Pooky Lights is a refashioned version of the brand's best-selling, cord-on Chukka lamp. Once again Pooky's rechargeable Genesis light bulb, allows this table lamp to be styled anywhere. It takes 5 hours from empty to charge and will then last 9-17 hours depending on the brightness setting. Plus, you can can pick from a plethora of shades so you are sure to get a lamp that works in your room.
I am all about a conversation-starting piece, and I gasped when I saw this portable table light from Abask. Though the price tag is a bit higher than other rechargeable lamps, this lamp is more like buying an art piece that will last you a lifetime. The design comes in several different colorways and has a battery life of up to 24 hours of continuous light on a full overnight charge, and 12 hours on a 3-5-hour charge. Murano glass lighting is sure to make a style statement. Style this lamp on a coffee table or even as part of your tablescape setting.
It is hard to beat the classics, and if classic is what you are looking for this LED table lamp from John Lewis is the perfect score. You can easily incorporate this rechargeable lamp on any bookshelf, bedside table, or bar top. As for it's features, it has three different brightness settings operated by a touch button, USB charging cord, and it will last for up to 11 hours on a full charge. Take it wherever you need it.
FAQs
How Do I Know If a Rechargeable Lamp Will Be Good?
"The battery is in many ways the most important part. It determines the recharge speed, the potential brightness of the light, and the length of time the light lasts," says lighting expert and Lights & Lamps founder, Niki Wright.
But the bulb is also important. A rechargeable light will be LED but you always want to ensure it is dimmable and warm. Nothing's worse than a harsh white light ruining your room's cozy aesthetic. "At full brightness, these kinds of lamps are a very functional source of lighting but being able to dim a rechargeable lamp will also increase the time between charges," adds Niki.
However, what makes a rechargeable light stand out is ticking the technical boxes while also emphasizing the aesthetic. "Using natural materials such as marble and wood keeps your lamps looking aspirational, design lead, and anything but techy!" she says.
UK-based lighting experts Niki Wright and Scarlett Hampton founded Lights & Lamps to bring innovative, design-led lighting to the UK lighting market. Niki and her partner have over 25 years of combined experience in designing and developing lighting and interior collections for the British high street.
How Long Do Rechargeable Lamps Last?
How long your rechargeable lamp lasts depends on how long you use it, how bright of a setting you have it one, and the type of bulb your lamp comes with.
When shopping for the best lamp, keep in mind that, "On average lamps are used for 3 hours a day so a good battery should last long enough for 3-4 evenings (that's around 9-12 hours at full charge) and plenty long enough for a late afternoon and evening of entertaining," says Niki.
Can You Use A Rechargeable Lamp While It's Charging?
Just like a speaker or your smartphone, keeping a rechargeable lamp plugged in at all times may impair its battery life. Using a rechargeable lamp while it's charging also "defeats the object of portability," adds Niki. "It is worth noting we always recommend running the battery right down between charges and ensuring a full charge before the next use."
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
