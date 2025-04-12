The Best Rechargeable Lamps Have No Cords, but Loads of Style — Here's Our 12 Favorite for 2025

Good lighting can make or break a room. A space that was once tarnished by the harsh shine of an overhead light, can be made completely new with the magical glow of a lamp. The only thing holding us back? Pesky power outlets, or a lack there of.

But in 2025, the problem of cords is a thing of the past — yes, cordless, portable, rechargeable lamps are the future. Dreaming of a lamp in the middle of your kitchen island? Or a small book lamp to cozy-up your bookshelf? What about by the bath? The best rechargeable lamps make even the most outlandish ideas feasible.

There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping this lighting trend, though. Style, of course, is important, but so are things like battery life, recharge time, and dimmability. But we know researching those specs can be boring, so we've done the hard work for you. Below, find 12 of the most stylish, most spec-ed out, and best rechargeable lamps on the market right now.

(Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

FAQs

How Do I Know If a Rechargeable Lamp Will Be Good?

"The battery is in many ways the most important part. It determines the recharge speed, the potential brightness of the light, and the length of time the light lasts," says lighting expert and Lights & Lamps founder, Niki Wright.

But the bulb is also important. A rechargeable light will be LED but you always want to ensure it is dimmable and warm. Nothing's worse than a harsh white light ruining your room's cozy aesthetic. "At full brightness, these kinds of lamps are a very functional source of lighting but being able to dim a rechargeable lamp will also increase the time between charges," adds Niki.

However, what makes a rechargeable light stand out is ticking the technical boxes while also emphasizing the aesthetic. "Using natural materials such as marble and wood keeps your lamps looking aspirational, design lead, and anything but techy!" she says.

Niki Wright Social Links Navigation Lighting Expert UK-based lighting experts Niki Wright and Scarlett Hampton founded Lights & Lamps to bring innovative, design-led lighting to the UK lighting market. Niki and her partner have over 25 years of combined experience in designing and developing lighting and interior collections for the British high street.

How Long Do Rechargeable Lamps Last?

How long your rechargeable lamp lasts depends on how long you use it, how bright of a setting you have it one, and the type of bulb your lamp comes with.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When shopping for the best lamp, keep in mind that, "On average lamps are used for 3 hours a day so a good battery should last long enough for 3-4 evenings (that's around 9-12 hours at full charge) and plenty long enough for a late afternoon and evening of entertaining," says Niki.

Can You Use A Rechargeable Lamp While It's Charging?

Just like a speaker or your smartphone, keeping a rechargeable lamp plugged in at all times may impair its battery life. Using a rechargeable lamp while it's charging also "defeats the object of portability," adds Niki. "It is worth noting we always recommend running the battery right down between charges and ensuring a full charge before the next use."