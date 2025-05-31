Where to Buy Outdoor Lighting — Sculptural Lamps, Sleek Sconces, and Pendants That Look Too Good to Be Outside

We tend to think of outdoor lighting as a necessary evil. A means to avoid tripping, or to fish out your keys from the depths of your bag. But lately, outdoor lighting has taken on a more performative role. Think: a lighting designer illuminating a gallery show, or the theatrical glow of a pop star’s world tour.

Done right, and the ambience tansforms. Your garden lighting deserves the same curated treatment.

In 2025, the lines between indoor and outdoor lighting are blurring. Floor lamps, for instance — once exclusive to interiors — now come in sculptural silhouettes worthy of any living room. Cordless, rechargeable lamps give you freedom to light where you want, when you want. Solar garden lighting? Still relevant, still smart (now smart-looking, too).

The priorities are clear: ease, beauty, sustainability. As a style editor who makes a living out of obsessively tracking these things — and being brutally honest about what’s worth buying — I’ve put together a list of the only outdoor lighting sources I’d personally consider. If I were in the market, this is where I’d shop.

Rejuvenation

If you’re investing in outdoor lighting, make it something you won’t want to swap out next season. Rejuvenation’s sculptural, timeless designs are built to last — and to keep looking good while doing it. (Image credit: Rejuvenation)

Price: $$$

Rejuvenation is where you turn when you want patio lighting with the same artful, sculptural presence you’d expect from high-design indoor fixtures. Sure, that could technically apply to any brand on this list — but Rejuvenation really is in a league of its own.

Every piece is built to last — responsibly made, ethically sourced, and crafted with longevity in mind. So while the price tags may skew higher, the payoff is permanence: replace your outdoor wall light, ceiling pendant, or pathway fixture once, and you may never have to think about it again.

Timeless but always dialed into the current moment, Rejuvenation consistently strikes that perfect design chord.

Rejuvenation Wagner Sconce View at Rejuvenation Inspired by Art Deco styles, Rejuvenation’s Wagner Sconce pairs a sweeping steel arm with a classic globe shade. It’s technically made for the outdoors, but you’ll be tempted to install it inside — which is sort of the point.

Walmart

Walmart’s garden lighting section has range — from classic lantern posts to sleek, modern sconces like the one shown here, all at prices that are equally easy on the eyes. (Image credit: Walmart)

Price: $

Walmart may not be the first place you think of for outdoor lighting — but it should be. In fact, it’s my go-to barometer as an editor: when I want to know how much something should cost, I check Walmart first.

You’ll find solar path lights, LED floodlights, even outdoor table lamps that are surprisingly chic — often identical to higher-end versions, just at a fraction of the price. And because of the platform’s massive inventory, chances are the piece you’re eyeing elsewhere is sitting here quietly, waiting to be scooped at a discount.

Free delivery for Walmart+ members (essentially the retailer's version of Prime) and easy returns only sweeten the deal. Consider this your insider tip.

IULULU Outdoor Floor Solar Light, Set of 2 $79.99 at Walmart Proof that smart design doesn’t have to come with a markup. This outdoor solar floor light pair delivers sleek, functional form at a fraction of the price — I spotted the same set listed elsewhere for more than double.

FLOS

At FLOS, design meets function in ways you don’t expect. Case in point: Almendra Arch Suspension Short 2 by Patricia Urquiola, whose modular arms pivot in 60º increments to direct light exactly where you want it. (Image credit: FLOS)

Price: $$$

If you want outdoor lighting that borders on (or is actually) collectible, head straight to FLOS. The iconic Italian brand has been setting the tone since the 1960s, with sculptural pieces that give cause to rethink what illumination can be.

Take the Bellhop Table Lamp, for example — a now-iconic, rechargeable LED designed by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby for the London Design Museum. At most retailers, this would be a one-off gem. At FLOS, it’s just part of the high-design-heavy lineup.

This is where you go not to save money, but to invest in statement lighting that no one else on the block will have — at least not yet.

Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni Gatto View at FLOS “Gatto” means cat in Italian, and while it might seem an odd name for this softly glowing table lamp, it makes more sense the longer you look. The cocoon-like resin shell is sprayed over a steel frame, creating a diffused, tactile glow that works just as well outside as it does on a nightstand.

Wayfair

There’s no one singular Wayfair "look" — and that’s the appeal. Whether you’re into Bauhaus, boho, or just want fast shipping and a good deal, this platform delivers. (Image credit: Wayfair)

Price: $–$$$

If it lives in your imagination, chances are it lives on Wayfair, too. Outdoor lighting happens to be one of the platform’s strongest categories, whether you’re after utilitarian solar lights or something sculptural and statement-making.

As an editor, I return to Wayfair for the sheer volume, of course — but also the wealth of verified reviews, which often come with candid customer photos that make vetting a breeze. From garden path lighting to waterproof chandeliers to porch sconces in every finish under the sun, it’s all here.

Fast shipping, easy returns, and everything you need to light up your backyard.

Bay Isle Home™ Outdoor Sepherina Rattan Pendant Light $345.99 at Wayfair If your patio is missing that one piece to make it feel intentional, this might be it. The woven shade and sculptural drop give resort energy without forcing the theme. At under $400, it’s one of those rare finds that feels like a massive splurge (but, delightfully, is not).

Lumens

If you’re into design, Lumens is a must-bookmark. Expect a mix of heritage lighting houses and emerging talent — plus exclusives like this Hoist LED Wall Sconce by RBW you won’t find anywhere else. (Image credit: Lumens)

Price: $$–$$$

Floor lamps, post lights, grand outdoor chandeliers — if you need something stunning to illuminate any area outside, Lumens likely has it. The site’s name is a pretty clear giveaway: this platform’s lighting assortment is vast. Thousands of in-stock, ready-to-ship pieces span nearly every style, material, and function.

What makes Lumens especially shoppable is its smart filtering system — the sidebar lets you narrow down your search by style (think: Art Deco, Bauhaus, Scandinavian, Tropical, even Whimsical) so you can zero in on your exact vibe — or discover a new one.

Prices range high to higher, but hidden gems and limited-time deals are there if you dig.

Artkalia Akira LED Outdoor Floor Lamp $593.30 at Lumens Not quite a lamp, not quite a sculpture — this one straddles the line in the best way. Inspired by public monuments, the Akira’s geometric volume and clean glow make it feel more site-specific installation than standard backyard lighting.

QVC

QVC has the basics covered — from motion-activated flood lights to traditional path lights — often at a price that makes upgrading feel pretty painless. (Image credit: QVC)

Price: $

QVC is a surprise hit for outdoor garden lights. From solar-powered path lights to sculptural statement pieces, the assortment is both broad and budget-friendly — and well-aligned with the ease and playfulness dominating lighting trends for 2025.

Case in point: this metal plant stand with an LED ball light, which doubles as sculpture and source of light. Or this set of solar flood light bars, a no-brainer for lighting driveways and dark corners.

All of this is to say: don’t underestimate QVC. Your next great piece might already be in your cart — with change to spare.

Garden Reflections Outdoor Solar Floor Lamp Plant Stand View at QVC It’s not just a lamp — it’s also a planter. This solar-powered garden light from QVC does both jobs: it charges by day, lights by night, and holds your favorite leafy companion year-round. No wires, no energy bill, no problem.

Pooky

In 2025, good outdoor lighting is mobile. Pooky gets it, offering stylish, often-customizable cordless designs that are built for backyards but chic enough for your indoor table too. (Image credit: Pooky Lighting)

Price: $$

The British lighting brand you’ve long admired from afar has officially landed stateside — and it’s just as good up close. Pooky is known for its creative, occasionally eccentric designs, and its outdoor lighting collection follows suit, offering the kind of highly customizable sconces and cordless lamps that don’t feel like they belong outside (this, of course, I mean as high praise).

Expect elevated finishes like antique bronze, charming lampshades, and rechargeable garden lights that bring the indoors out — without ever taking themselves too seriously.

Always chic, always shockingly affordable.

Pooky Lighting Holleder Cordless Table Lamp $175 at Pooky Pooky’s famous cordless lamps find an outdoor treatment — and a punchy update — via the brand’s recent collaboration with The Novogratz. Available in four base finishes and a wide range of shade styles, it’s an upbeat, customizable pick for lighting outdoor tables big and small.

Amazon

Next time you stock up on pantry staples, throw in some outdoor lighting. Amazon’s fast delivery and endless inventory make it one of the most surprisingly solid garden lighting destinations out there. (Image credit: Amazon)

Price: $–$$

It might not be the first place you think of for stylish outdoor lighting (after all, you can also buy cereal and socks there), but Amazon is a sleeper source — especially if you know how to dig.

From solar-powered path lights that don’t scream “solar,” to smart flood lights that actually look sleek, the options are endless — and often well-reviewed, with real photos and the kind of brutally honest commentary editors like myself love.

If it exists, it probably exists here in ten variations, with Prime shipping to boot.

Mancra Solar Pathway Lights, 8 Pack View at Amazon They don’t look solar — and that’s exactly why they’re great. With a sleek silhouette and surprisingly powerful 900mAh battery, these smart-sensor pathway lights do the most with the least. Eight for under $50? Add to cart now and think later.

Steel Lighting Co.

For outdoor lighting with old-school grit and new-school polish, turn to Steel Lighting Co. — a family-owned LA brand known for marrying rustic lines with lasting durability. (Image credit: Steel Lighting Co)

Price: $$

“If walls could talk, they’d ask for us,” reads the tagline — and honestly, they might be right. Steel Lighting Co. is beloved for its durable, powder-coated 18-gauge American steel fixtures, built to brave the elements without sacrificing style.

Expect timeless barn-style sconces and pendants alongside more whimsical options — like subtly flower-shaped silhouettes that read as retro, but also very 2025.

This is lighting that feels equal parts hardworking and high-design, which is exactly what the best outdoor setups should be.

Steel Lighting Co. Highland Park View at Steel Lighting Co An outdoor wall light with just enough flourish to keep things interesting. The Highland Park dome brings a soft edge to the brand’s signature steel, nodding to vintage forms whilst keeping things sleek.

FAQs

What Kind of Outdoor Lighting Should I Buy?

You might not know this, but in some U.S. states — like California — outdoor light fixtures must be energy-efficient or Dark Sky certified to help reduce light pollution. There may also be local regulations or homeowners’ association rules governing what types of fixtures you’re allowed to use, so always check before installing anything.

Beyond that, outdoor lighting follows many of the same principles as indoor lighting. “You might find you don’t need as much ambient lighting for your yard,” says Hugh Metcalf, Livingetc‘s editor. “You don’t want to flood your outdoor space with light at nighttime, as not only will this attract bugs, it will disturb other wildlife too."

"Instead," Hugh continues, "think of how best to use accent lighting to highlight the best design features of your yard after the sun has gone down while providing a safe passage across the space too, as well as subtle task lighting for the likes of outdoor dining tables, so you’re not sat in darkness when dining out late.”

What’s Better for Outdoor Lighting — Solar or LED?

It depends. “Both solar and LED lights have their perks, and the best choice really depends on your needs,” says Lucy Brunsden, marketing manager at Pooky Lighting.

“Solar lights are perfect for those who are energy-conscious and places with lots of sunlight,” she explains. They’re low-maintenance, easy to install (no wiring required), and environmentally friendly. But there’s a caveat: “They may not be as bright and can struggle on cloudy or rainy days,” Lucy notes — making them a bit less reliable in more overcast climates.

LEDs, on the other hand, are brighter and more consistent. “They last longer, making them a great choice for areas that require reliable, high-quality lighting all year round,” Lucy adds. They’re also energy-efficient, so if you’re aiming for a sustainable setup, you’re still covered.

Bottom line: If you live somewhere sunny and want fuss-free lighting, solar garden lighting might be ideal. If your skies skew gray, LEDs are likely the better bet.

What’s a Good Amount of Lumens for Outdoor Lighting?

It depends on the type of lighting you’re working with. Accent and pathway lights, for instance, are smaller and require far less brightness. “Anything between 100–200 lumens is usually enough to gently guide the way or highlight features without being overpowering,” says Lucy.

For patios, decking, or general ambient lighting, she suggests going a little higher: “Aim for 300–500 lumens to create a soft, welcoming glow that’s perfect for relaxing or entertaining.”

And if you’re after something more high-powered — security lighting or task lighting, for example — you’ll want to go higher still. “You’ll want to go higher, typically around 700–1300 lumens, depending on the space,” she adds.

What Outdoor Lighting Styles Are Trending for 2025?

As mentioned earlier, if it looks good in your living room, there’s a good chance you’ll want it outside too. Increasingly, we’re done compromising on style just because we’ve stepped outdoors.

“In 2025, outdoor lighting is all about color and design-forward choices,” says Pooky's Lucy Brunsden. “As we embrace more fun, vibrant outdoor spaces, we’re seeing a rise in subtle pops of color — think soft blues, greens, and even bold yellows and pinks. While traditional brass and bronze fixtures continue to hold their charm, there’s a growing demand for playful, yet refined hues to brighten up the outdoors.”

Functionality is trending, too. “Rechargeable lighting is taking center stage as a cost-effective and versatile option,” she adds. “From pendant lights hanging gracefully from trees to table lamps seamlessly moving between indoor and outdoor spaces, and portable lanterns that can follow you throughout your garden or patio, rechargeable lighting is the perfect way to add dynamic interest and flexibility to your outdoor setup.”

You’ll find both — bold color and effortless portability — in abundance at the retailers listed above.



While you’re already outdoors — physically or mentally — take it one step further with our edit of the best outdoor furniture. It’s a comprehensive guide to what’s worth buying, where to find it, and the backyard furniture brands that matter most in 2025.