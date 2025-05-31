Where to Buy Outdoor Lighting — Sculptural Lamps, Sleek Sconces, and Pendants That Look Too Good to Be Outside
Light your backyard like an insider with this editor-approved guide to the best places to buy outdoor lighting in 2025 and beyond — including a few surprising names worth knowing
We tend to think of outdoor lighting as a necessary evil. A means to avoid tripping, or to fish out your keys from the depths of your bag. But lately, outdoor lighting has taken on a more performative role. Think: a lighting designer illuminating a gallery show, or the theatrical glow of a pop star’s world tour.
Done right, and the ambience tansforms. Your garden lighting deserves the same curated treatment.
In 2025, the lines between indoor and outdoor lighting are blurring. Floor lamps, for instance — once exclusive to interiors — now come in sculptural silhouettes worthy of any living room. Cordless, rechargeable lamps give you freedom to light where you want, when you want. Solar garden lighting? Still relevant, still smart (now smart-looking, too).
The priorities are clear: ease, beauty, sustainability. As a style editor who makes a living out of obsessively tracking these things — and being brutally honest about what’s worth buying — I’ve put together a list of the only outdoor lighting sources I’d personally consider. If I were in the market, this is where I’d shop.
Rejuvenation
Price: $$$
Rejuvenation is where you turn when you want patio lighting with the same artful, sculptural presence you’d expect from high-design indoor fixtures. Sure, that could technically apply to any brand on this list — but Rejuvenation really is in a league of its own.
Every piece is built to last — responsibly made, ethically sourced, and crafted with longevity in mind. So while the price tags may skew higher, the payoff is permanence: replace your outdoor wall light, ceiling pendant, or pathway fixture once, and you may never have to think about it again.
Timeless but always dialed into the current moment, Rejuvenation consistently strikes that perfect design chord.
Walmart
Price: $
Walmart may not be the first place you think of for outdoor lighting — but it should be. In fact, it’s my go-to barometer as an editor: when I want to know how much something should cost, I check Walmart first.
You’ll find solar path lights, LED floodlights, even outdoor table lamps that are surprisingly chic — often identical to higher-end versions, just at a fraction of the price. And because of the platform’s massive inventory, chances are the piece you’re eyeing elsewhere is sitting here quietly, waiting to be scooped at a discount.
Free delivery for Walmart+ members (essentially the retailer's version of Prime) and easy returns only sweeten the deal. Consider this your insider tip.
FLOS
Price: $$$
If you want outdoor lighting that borders on (or is actually) collectible, head straight to FLOS. The iconic Italian brand has been setting the tone since the 1960s, with sculptural pieces that give cause to rethink what illumination can be.
Take the Bellhop Table Lamp, for example — a now-iconic, rechargeable LED designed by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby for the London Design Museum. At most retailers, this would be a one-off gem. At FLOS, it’s just part of the high-design-heavy lineup.
This is where you go not to save money, but to invest in statement lighting that no one else on the block will have — at least not yet.
“Gatto” means cat in Italian, and while it might seem an odd name for this softly glowing table lamp, it makes more sense the longer you look. The cocoon-like resin shell is sprayed over a steel frame, creating a diffused, tactile glow that works just as well outside as it does on a nightstand.
Wayfair
Price: $–$$$
If it lives in your imagination, chances are it lives on Wayfair, too. Outdoor lighting happens to be one of the platform’s strongest categories, whether you’re after utilitarian solar lights or something sculptural and statement-making.
As an editor, I return to Wayfair for the sheer volume, of course — but also the wealth of verified reviews, which often come with candid customer photos that make vetting a breeze. From garden path lighting to waterproof chandeliers to porch sconces in every finish under the sun, it’s all here.
Fast shipping, easy returns, and everything you need to light up your backyard.
If your patio is missing that one piece to make it feel intentional, this might be it. The woven shade and sculptural drop give resort energy without forcing the theme. At under $400, it’s one of those rare finds that feels like a massive splurge (but, delightfully, is not).
Lumens
Price: $$–$$$
Floor lamps, post lights, grand outdoor chandeliers — if you need something stunning to illuminate any area outside, Lumens likely has it. The site’s name is a pretty clear giveaway: this platform’s lighting assortment is vast. Thousands of in-stock, ready-to-ship pieces span nearly every style, material, and function.
What makes Lumens especially shoppable is its smart filtering system — the sidebar lets you narrow down your search by style (think: Art Deco, Bauhaus, Scandinavian, Tropical, even Whimsical) so you can zero in on your exact vibe — or discover a new one.
Prices range high to higher, but hidden gems and limited-time deals are there if you dig.
QVC
Price: $
QVC is a surprise hit for outdoor garden lights. From solar-powered path lights to sculptural statement pieces, the assortment is both broad and budget-friendly — and well-aligned with the ease and playfulness dominating lighting trends for 2025.
Case in point: this metal plant stand with an LED ball light, which doubles as sculpture and source of light. Or this set of solar flood light bars, a no-brainer for lighting driveways and dark corners.
All of this is to say: don’t underestimate QVC. Your next great piece might already be in your cart — with change to spare.
Pooky
Price: $$
The British lighting brand you’ve long admired from afar has officially landed stateside — and it’s just as good up close. Pooky is known for its creative, occasionally eccentric designs, and its outdoor lighting collection follows suit, offering the kind of highly customizable sconces and cordless lamps that don’t feel like they belong outside (this, of course, I mean as high praise).
Expect elevated finishes like antique bronze, charming lampshades, and rechargeable garden lights that bring the indoors out — without ever taking themselves too seriously.
Always chic, always shockingly affordable.
Pooky’s famous cordless lamps find an outdoor treatment — and a punchy update — via the brand’s recent collaboration with The Novogratz. Available in four base finishes and a wide range of shade styles, it’s an upbeat, customizable pick for lighting outdoor tables big and small.
Amazon
Price: $–$$
It might not be the first place you think of for stylish outdoor lighting (after all, you can also buy cereal and socks there), but Amazon is a sleeper source — especially if you know how to dig.
From solar-powered path lights that don’t scream “solar,” to smart flood lights that actually look sleek, the options are endless — and often well-reviewed, with real photos and the kind of brutally honest commentary editors like myself love.
If it exists, it probably exists here in ten variations, with Prime shipping to boot.
They don’t look solar — and that’s exactly why they’re great. With a sleek silhouette and surprisingly powerful 900mAh battery, these smart-sensor pathway lights do the most with the least. Eight for under $50? Add to cart now and think later.
Steel Lighting Co.
Price: $$
“If walls could talk, they’d ask for us,” reads the tagline — and honestly, they might be right. Steel Lighting Co. is beloved for its durable, powder-coated 18-gauge American steel fixtures, built to brave the elements without sacrificing style.
Expect timeless barn-style sconces and pendants alongside more whimsical options — like subtly flower-shaped silhouettes that read as retro, but also very 2025.
This is lighting that feels equal parts hardworking and high-design, which is exactly what the best outdoor setups should be.
FAQs
What Kind of Outdoor Lighting Should I Buy?
You might not know this, but in some U.S. states — like California — outdoor light fixtures must be energy-efficient or Dark Sky certified to help reduce light pollution. There may also be local regulations or homeowners’ association rules governing what types of fixtures you’re allowed to use, so always check before installing anything.
Beyond that, outdoor lighting follows many of the same principles as indoor lighting. “You might find you don’t need as much ambient lighting for your yard,” says Hugh Metcalf, Livingetc‘s editor. “You don’t want to flood your outdoor space with light at nighttime, as not only will this attract bugs, it will disturb other wildlife too."
"Instead," Hugh continues, "think of how best to use accent lighting to highlight the best design features of your yard after the sun has gone down while providing a safe passage across the space too, as well as subtle task lighting for the likes of outdoor dining tables, so you’re not sat in darkness when dining out late.”
What’s Better for Outdoor Lighting — Solar or LED?
It depends. “Both solar and LED lights have their perks, and the best choice really depends on your needs,” says Lucy Brunsden, marketing manager at Pooky Lighting.
“Solar lights are perfect for those who are energy-conscious and places with lots of sunlight,” she explains. They’re low-maintenance, easy to install (no wiring required), and environmentally friendly. But there’s a caveat: “They may not be as bright and can struggle on cloudy or rainy days,” Lucy notes — making them a bit less reliable in more overcast climates.
LEDs, on the other hand, are brighter and more consistent. “They last longer, making them a great choice for areas that require reliable, high-quality lighting all year round,” Lucy adds. They’re also energy-efficient, so if you’re aiming for a sustainable setup, you’re still covered.
Bottom line: If you live somewhere sunny and want fuss-free lighting, solar garden lighting might be ideal. If your skies skew gray, LEDs are likely the better bet.
What’s a Good Amount of Lumens for Outdoor Lighting?
It depends on the type of lighting you’re working with. Accent and pathway lights, for instance, are smaller and require far less brightness. “Anything between 100–200 lumens is usually enough to gently guide the way or highlight features without being overpowering,” says Lucy.
For patios, decking, or general ambient lighting, she suggests going a little higher: “Aim for 300–500 lumens to create a soft, welcoming glow that’s perfect for relaxing or entertaining.”
And if you’re after something more high-powered — security lighting or task lighting, for example — you’ll want to go higher still. “You’ll want to go higher, typically around 700–1300 lumens, depending on the space,” she adds.
What Outdoor Lighting Styles Are Trending for 2025?
As mentioned earlier, if it looks good in your living room, there’s a good chance you’ll want it outside too. Increasingly, we’re done compromising on style just because we’ve stepped outdoors.
“In 2025, outdoor lighting is all about color and design-forward choices,” says Pooky's Lucy Brunsden. “As we embrace more fun, vibrant outdoor spaces, we’re seeing a rise in subtle pops of color — think soft blues, greens, and even bold yellows and pinks. While traditional brass and bronze fixtures continue to hold their charm, there’s a growing demand for playful, yet refined hues to brighten up the outdoors.”
Functionality is trending, too. “Rechargeable lighting is taking center stage as a cost-effective and versatile option,” she adds. “From pendant lights hanging gracefully from trees to table lamps seamlessly moving between indoor and outdoor spaces, and portable lanterns that can follow you throughout your garden or patio, rechargeable lighting is the perfect way to add dynamic interest and flexibility to your outdoor setup.”
You’ll find both — bold color and effortless portability — in abundance at the retailers listed above.
While you’re already outdoors — physically or mentally — take it one step further with our edit of the best outdoor furniture. It’s a comprehensive guide to what’s worth buying, where to find it, and the backyard furniture brands that matter most in 2025.
