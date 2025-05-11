10 Garden Lighting Ideas to Illuminate Your Outdoor Space in Style When the Sun Goes Down
From ambient glows to dramatic uplighting, discover ten creative ways to light every corner of your outdoor space
The time is ripe and the weather is perfect for spending time in the garden. But this happy activity can feel a bit dull if your outdoor space isn’t properly prepped. And the most important element that makes any outdoor area shine — literally and figuratively — is the lighting. Yes!
Beyond a well-manicured lawn, you need thoughtfully designed garden lighting to make the space usable, practical, and inviting. Interestingly, garden lighting isn’t limited to outdoor bulbs and solar lights. There are plenty of creative ways to illuminate your greenery — think uplighting for trees, outdoor chandeliers, string lights, and more.
We asked landscapers and garden designers for their best tips, so if you're ready to turn your modern garden into the showstopper of your home, these ten garden lighting ideas are a must-see.
1. Go for String Lights
There are many backyard string light ideas you can use to illuminate a large portion of your garden, both easily and stylishly. Drape them around branches, stretch them across trees, or cluster them on bushes for a magical effect. During the holidays, they can even enhance your outdoor decorations.
“For the outdoors, much like indoors, you need three layers of lighting: ambient, task, and accent,” advises landscape and garden designer Karen Rogers, founder of KR Garden and Planting Design.
These Waterproof Solar String Lights on Amazon are a great shout, and beyond fairy lights, consider using spike spotlights to provide ambient lighting in planting areas.
Karen Rogers' KR Garden Design offers a full-service landscape, garden, and planting design consultancy for clients seeking gardens that are both practical and stylish. Based in London and Hampshire, KR Garden Design works on landscaping projects ranging from small urban spaces to large residential and country gardens.
2. Or Hanging Lanterns
Hanging lanterns — suspended from a post, a tree branch, or strung between two corners of the garden — can add charm and ambient light to your outdoor space, garden, or patio lighting ideas. Position them at varying heights to create depth and visual interest.
Beyond their aesthetic appeal, hanging lamps are effective at illuminating larger areas, making it easier to navigate and spot potential hazards. In homes with children and pets, having lighting that’s out of reach is also a smart safety choice.
“The lighting, which was selected by the landscape architect, was designed to carry through the home's architectural language,” says Kevin Lichten of Lichten Architects. “We recommend keeping the lighting, hardware, and outdoor fixtures in the same style as the home’s exterior for a cohesively designed outdoor space.”
Lichten Architects founder Kevin Lichten has been creating beautiful environments for almost thirty years. The firm works exclusively for individual owners, building fantastic homes and having a special sensitivity and love for historic buildings. Lichten Architects also designs private social organizations with a portfolio of private city and country clubs from across the nation. The firm prides itself on the visual quality, craftsmanship of the executive, practicality, and value of each project.
Product Dimensions: 36.5x15x15cm
This large outdoor LED lantern would be a stylish addition to any outdoor space — the black rattan finish gives it an elegant charm. The integrated LED bulb has a 30,000-hour life span, which equates to approximately three years, depending on daily use.
3. Keep it Minimal With Floor Lamps
The good news is that floor lamps and lanterns aren't just for interiors — they can be a stylish and effective addition to your outdoor setup. In a small backyard, these can provide the ideal amount of light and even add a decorative touch.
Plus, they're useful for creating cozy nooks or lighting up conversation zones. With weather-resistant designs available, these portable fixtures offer both practicality and a decorative touch to your alfresco evenings.
“Outdoor lighting creates a mood and sets the tone for enjoying al fresco spaces,” shares Heather Weisz, principal of HW Interiors. “Think sculptural silhouettes, solar-powered rattan weaves, and antique-inspired metal lanterns with oversized glass panes — perfect for adding a soft, flickering glow at golden hour.”
Driven by a lifelong passion for visual aesthetics, Heather pursued Interior Design at the Art Institute in Miami. After extensive travels and dedicating time to raising her family, she returned to focus on her true calling — residential design.
Product Dimensions: H122 x W47 x D47cm
Made of bamboo, the Okinawa has integrates solar panels, making it ideal for any outdoor space. It will automatically illuminate at dusk and stay lit for up to six hours once fully charged (average life expectancy 25,000 hours).
4. Illuminate the Trees With Uplights
Make your garden not just the heart of your home, but also the talk of the neighborhood. Illuminate the trees on your front porch with uplights, and enhance a floating garden bed with thoughtfully installed LED lights. These are especially effective if you have well-defined garden beds, sculptural trees, or neatly trimmed hedges.
“We try to be as discreet as possible in our garden lighting schemes, as overlighting is unattractive and unnecessary. In this image, you can see that the pleached trees at the end of the garden, the hornbeam trees on the right, and the multi-stem trees planted in the gravel are all gently lit from below,” explains Charlotte Rowe of Charlotte Rowe Garden Design. “We also placed a light on the wall of the water feature to spread light through the water using a specialist underwater fixture.”
We're a fan of these Waterproof Solar Ground Lights from Amazon.
Charlotte Rowe is an award-winning landscape designer with a small design team based in central London. Her gardens are known for their strong bone structure, soft planting, and attention to detail.
5. Light Up the Landscape With Solar Lights
Instead of traditional lighting that can drive up your electricity bills, consider using solar lights, strategically placed within flower beds, along pathways, or even beside the pool. These not only keep your outdoor areas visible after dark but also ensure safety as you move through the garden room or the garden office in the evening. Bollard lights and vertical posts offer a smart, formal look while remaining functional.
One thing to keep in mind with any kind of lighting is not to overdo it, especially with solar lights, which are cost-effective and easy to overuse. An overly bright outdoor space can feel harsh and uninviting. “I think it’s best to take a ‘less is more’ approach,” says Karen. “Lighting should be subtle and highlight only specific plants or trees. There’s nothing worse than a garden that looks like a runway! Use soft lighting within the planting, and direct spotlights diagonally upward through clusters of plants. For trees, use accent lighting. There are different strengths — high-power LEDs are best for tall trees or focal points in the garden. If we’re lighting sculptures, we assess the power needed for the desired effect.”
As for pools and other water features, “we would always use a specialist lighting engineer to ensure the lights work properly with the pumps and systems,” she adds. “Many water features, such as those from Adezz, come with integrated lighting. They offer a good selection of styles, sizes, and shapes to suit various garden layouts.”
6. Add a Decorative Fixture to the Beautiful Garden Walls
Have a beautiful brick or stone garden wall you’d like to highlight? Consider adding decorative lighting that not only enhances the wall’s texture and charm but also casts a lovely, filtered glow across the space.
“Our Coach House project featured beautiful original stone detailing throughout both the interior and exterior,” says Róisín Lafferty of her eponymous studio. “We wanted to illuminate these features to ensure they could be appreciated both during the day and in the evening.
To protect the integrity of the wall, we used exposed conduit to run the cabling to the appropriate heights for the decorative fixtures. In addition to these fittings, the wall is also lit from ground level with uplighters, creating a soft, even glow.”
Founder and Creative Director Roisin Lafferty has developed an intuitive design language and essence that truly captivates and encapsulates those who experience her spaces and environments. This timeless approach brings the imagination to life in her projects worldwide.
7. Have Garden Seating? Complement It With a Chandelier
Transform your outdoor living room into a space of glamour and comfort with cozy furniture and a statement light. Yes, chandeliers outdoors are definitely trending—and homeowners looking to boost curb appeal are increasingly investing in pieces that feel timeless yet full of personality.
“I chose this stunning chandelier for its balance of beauty and functionality,” says Michelle Boudreau of Michelle Boudreau Design. “Its grand size fits perfectly within the tall ceilings and anchors the seating area, while creating a soft, contrasting focal point.”
Michelle Boudreau Design is a creative studio that offers interior design, architecture, custom furniture, lighting, and decor design services. Michelle's signature style encourages the mingling of cultures, original forms, and architectural shapes with rich, artful, unexpected details.
8. Add Color to the Garden With a Vivid Fixture
It’s easy to add a touch of color to your outdoor space — a great way to create a fresh, lively contrast against all the greenery. There are several ways to do this, but one of the great ways is by using a vibrant outdoor light!
“The blue barn light adds a cheerful pop of color while casting a soft, welcoming glow against the white brick façade,” says Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design. “That aside, you can never underestimate the beauty and ambiance of candlelight.”
Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design specializes in residential and commercial interior design as well as home and event styling. Her joyful and accessible approach to design provides clients with a gratifying experience. Mary creates elegant, eclectic interiors by mixing modern with vintage, and high art with personal treasures to create moments of unexpected beauty.
9. Firepits Can be Great Garden Lighting Features Too
Chandeliers, sconces, wall lights, and lanterns aside, firepits, too, are a brilliant way to combine warmth, light, and atmosphere in your garden. They create a natural focal point, casting a flickering glow that enhances evening gatherings with a cozy, inviting ambiance.
These are great companions for cooler nights and encourage conversation and relaxation. Whether wood-burning or gas-powered, they add rustic charm and can elevate your outdoor space into a stylish, year-round retreat.
10. Light up the Garden Steps With Soft, Recessed Lights
And finally, to give your outdoors that soft, warm glow, there's nothing better than recessed lights. These can be used for outdoor pathway lighting or to illuminate garden steps. Installed directly into the risers or along the sides of steps, these discreet fixtures enhance safety while adding a sleek, modern touch to your outdoor space.
What's also great about these fixtures is that they reduce the risk of trips or falls after dark, and subtly guide the eye through the landscape, elevating the overall design with minimal visual clutter.
FAQs
What lights are best for outdoors?
It's important to choose lights that combine durability, efficiency, and style. The best type of lights are LEDs that have a long lifespan and energy efficiency. Solar-powered fixtures are also recommended, as these are eco-conscious lighting options and work great along pathways and garden beds. For ambient and decorative lighting, consider string lights, lanterns, and outdoor chandeliers. Finally, to enhance your trees, bushes, and plants, use uplights and spotlights that will give the garden an architectural look.
Are solar or LED outdoor lights better
Both solar and LED outdoor lights are excellent options, each suited to different needs. LED lights are energy-efficient, durable, and provide consistent, bright illumination — perfect for areas requiring reliable lighting, such as entrances, or for added security. Solar lights, meanwhile, are eco-friendly, budget-friendly, and simple to install since they don’t need wiring. However, their performance depends on sunlight, which can affect brightness in overcast conditions. For the best results, consider using a combination of both to balance efficiency and convenience.
Choosing the right garden lighting is important, as it enhances the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces. Go for uplights, spotlights, or string lights to bring your landscape features into focus. To add a decorative touch to the garden, go for chandeliers. And, choose path lights to not only add depth and character to the garden but also safety. We also have a collection of designer tricks for outdoor lighting to help you make the best choice for your outdoor space.
