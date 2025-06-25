5 Genius Ideas Using Smart Outdoor Lighting to Make Your Garden Come Alive After Dark

The ambience of our homes is so important, but it’s easy to forget about our outdoor spaces, leaving them as an afterthought. However, entertaining and dining alfresco is one of the best things about the summer season, and often we end up spending more time in the yard than we do indoors.

Outdoor lighting is one of the most effective components when it comes to designing a garden space, specifically how you want it to ‘feel’, not just look. There are so many different and fun ways you can incorporate lighting, and using smart tech can definitely take it to the next level.

Here’s what the experts had to say…

1. Create a Light Symphony

(Image credit: Charlotte Rowe)

One of the most exciting elements of a smart lighting system is that you can control each lighting source with a central smart hub, meaning you can preset your lights turn on and off at different times, as well as control the brightness and warmth of the glow.

Charlotte Rowe, founder of Charlotte Rowe Design says, “When designing an outdoor space, we often use a switching system such as Light Symphony whereby all the lighting can be controlled by a fob or a phone. If there is already a switching system, such as Lutron in the property, we can add the garden lights onto it. It is crucial to have some kind of remote control as the client can turn on and adjust the garden lighting easily from inside, to suit their own individual needs.”

Charlotte Rowe Social Links Navigation Garden Designer, Charlotte Rowe Design Charlotte Rowe established her studio in West London in 2004 and since then has designed more than 300 gardens, terraces and landscapes in London, the UK and overseas. Originally an art historian, she worked for many years in marketing and communications before gaining a post-graduate diploma in Residential Landscape and Garden Architecture.

2. Set a Timer to Come on at Sunset

Smart tech can make your garden's usability seamless. (Image credit: Richardson & Associates)

A regular timer switch would allow you to set the time for one specific light source to turn on, however, this has to be done manually and will only work for one set of lights. Using integrated smart tech will take away the hassle and let you adjust the timing of your outdoor lighting all year round to suit the season.

“By syncing your lights to sunrise and sunset schedules, you’ll ensure your yard transitions seamlessly from day to night without lifting a finger," explains Chris Apfelstadt, Lighting Designer at Light Up Columbus. "And don’t forget the view from inside, framing your outdoor lighting to create beautiful scenes from your kitchen or living room windows makes your space feel larger and more connected."

Chris Apfelstadt Social Links Navigation Lighting Designer, Light Up Colombus Chris Apfelstadt is the CEO of Light Up Colombus. Nothing excites Chris more than a new lighting project. He looks at a dark building or property as a blank canvas and can’t wait to paint the area with light. The most rewarding part of his job is hearing a child’s excitement and wonder when they see Light Up Columbus work for the first time.

3. Use Wifi-Controlled String Lights to Adjust the Ambience

String lights may seem lo-fi, but you can find modern ones with smart capability built-in. (Image credit: Festive Lights)

String light ideas are a cozy addition to any yard. They can be hung along a fence or a patio to create a framing effect, or they can be draped above a dining area to make it feel extra warm and inviting. Syncing your string lights with smart tech means you can adjust the brightness and therefore the ambience with your phone. For example, when the sun is just about to set, you might have them lit quite dimly, but as soon as the sun goes in, you may want a brighter setting to make sure there is clear visibility.

Marven Beyersdorf, product manager at Paulmann agrees and goes on to say “the brightness of your outdoor lights has a major impact on the atmosphere. Dimmed light has a much cozier effect than bright, glaring light. Ambient lighting, on the other hand, is less important for safe path illumination; what matters here is that everything is clearly visible.”

Marven Beyersdorf Social Links Navigation Product manager, Paulmann As a Product Manager at Paulmann, Marven drives the development of cutting edge smart home and smart lighting solutions. With over 40 years of heritage, Paulmann is committed to continuous innovation, and Marven plays a key role in shaping the brand’s future focused offerings.

4. Color-Changing Smart Lights

If colored lights are your thing, smart lighting is always going to deliver. (Image credit: Paulmann)

Introduce some color and playfulness to your backyard entertaining space by incorporating color-changing smart lights. You don’t have to invest in specific lighting for this, as there are plenty of smart color-changing bulbs on the market that can be fixed to your current lights – just make sure that the smart bulb is designed and is suitable for outdoor use.

Even though the bulbs may be suitable for the outdoors, you’ll want to make sure they’ve still got an extra level of protection from the elements, which could be displaying them in a well-protected area or covering them with a lamp shade. Also, wherever you decide to place your smart bulbs, check that they are within the communication range of your smart hub, as you wouldn’t want to fix them and then have to reevaluate their position.

5. Use as Safety Lighting

Even path lighting can be smart. (Image credit: Paulmann)

A beautifully illuminated backyard is all well and good, but it’s important not to forget about the safety aspect of pathway lighting and how smart tech can make your outdoor space feel safer and secure.

“Lighting is an important factor when it comes to safety. The correct illumination of paths, whether outdoors or indoors, is very important to prevent falls. It is also vital to have good illumination when doing manual work, for example, when cooking or when doing DIY. Smart tech avoids common errors like forgetting to switch the path lights on and therefore maximizing your risk of falling,” explains Marven.



Take some of these ideas and create your own beautifully lit yard using innovative smart tech. Whether you’re wanting to create a fun-filled atmosphere for outdoor garden parties or want more of a relaxing ambient vibe, smart tech can help you achieve this through your choice of lighting.