I Saw Rattan Lights at All the Hottest Beach Clubs While on Holiday — Here's How I'm Recreating the Look in My Garden

Much to the shock and dismay of many a millennial, there's no denying that this summer, boho is back, in a big way. And these rattan outdoor lights might just be my favorite interpretation of the trend.

Just take a look at any popular beach club on the Euro Summer hit list, and you'll be sure to find at least one effortlessly chic rattan light fitting blowing in the wind. And though they can be seen in a wide variety of shapes and finishes, one thing is for sure: this is an outdoor lighting trend with international appeal.

In Greece, I spotted structured rattan shades hanging over every dining table; the material mirrored by the woven placemats sat beneath them. While on the coast of Spain, they took on more irregular, natural forms, including many modeled after the jellyfish found en masse in water. Though I must admit, they look far more appealing with tentacles made of wicker than they do when spotted lurking in the waves.

Cox and Cox Outdoor LED Tapered Rattan Pendant £37 at Cox and Cox This small rattan light fitting has all the boho appeal we've been searching for in our garden lighting, as well as plenty of functional benefits to boot, and, just when you think it can't get any better, it's currently on sale. This pendant light is entirely solar powered, so you don't have to worry about any wires or installation complications. Hang it from a tree, pergola, or any other structure and provide your garden with a soft glow come evening. The natural wicker material takes on a more structured form in this design, making for a modern boho trend.

These lights offer a super-relaxed, laid-back elegance that oozes luxury, without ever looking like you've tried too hard — exactly the vibe I'm hoping to create in my garden. So you best believe I've spent every hour since touching back down in the UK tracking down all the best rattan outdoor lights available, and I'm letting you in on my top finds.

If you're as obsessed as I am with making your outdoor area resemble one of the uber-cool fashion beach clubs you've been stalking on Instagram, a rattan shade is a great place to start.

But that by no means has to be where it ends; we've found plenty of beach club-style outdoor furniture to add to your setup. Who needs Ibiza when you've got a beach club in your back garden?