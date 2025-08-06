I Saw Rattan Lights at All the Hottest Beach Clubs While on Holiday — Here's How I'm Recreating the Look in My Garden
Rattan shades seem to be the most significant trend in outdoor lighting this summer, so here's how to bring the look to your back garden
Much to the shock and dismay of many a millennial, there's no denying that this summer, boho is back, in a big way. And these rattan outdoor lights might just be my favorite interpretation of the trend.
Just take a look at any popular beach club on the Euro Summer hit list, and you'll be sure to find at least one effortlessly chic rattan light fitting blowing in the wind. And though they can be seen in a wide variety of shapes and finishes, one thing is for sure: this is an outdoor lighting trend with international appeal.
In Greece, I spotted structured rattan shades hanging over every dining table; the material mirrored by the woven placemats sat beneath them. While on the coast of Spain, they took on more irregular, natural forms, including many modeled after the jellyfish found en masse in water. Though I must admit, they look far more appealing with tentacles made of wicker than they do when spotted lurking in the waves.
This small rattan light fitting has all the boho appeal we've been searching for in our garden lighting, as well as plenty of functional benefits to boot, and, just when you think it can't get any better, it's currently on sale.
This pendant light is entirely solar powered, so you don't have to worry about any wires or installation complications. Hang it from a tree, pergola, or any other structure and provide your garden with a soft glow come evening.
The natural wicker material takes on a more structured form in this design, making for a modern boho trend.
These lights offer a super-relaxed, laid-back elegance that oozes luxury, without ever looking like you've tried too hard — exactly the vibe I'm hoping to create in my garden. So you best believe I've spent every hour since touching back down in the UK tracking down all the best rattan outdoor lights available, and I'm letting you in on my top finds.
This bohemian design is aptly named after the go-to destination for soul-searchers and beach-lovers. With swooping, curved lines and a rugged, natural look, this lampshade oozes laid-back Bali coolness and makes the perfect addition for a modern garden. It is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and comes without a light source so you can fit it with an LED or solar bulb.
This clever lantern design features a discrete solar panel on the top of the product, which works using a built-in sensor that recognises the surrounding environment and turns itself on and off accordingly, so no energy is wasted during sunlight hours. The attached handle makes this design easily transportable, as well as offering a means with which to hang the lantern.
This gorgeous outdoor ceiling lamp is made using banana fibres, making for a highly durable finish. We love the rustic, care-free look of the cross-hatched design. This light would be perfect in any outdoor kitchen or hung above your outdoor dining area.
Portable, rechargeable table lamps have undoubtedly become one of the biggest trends in outdoor lighting this year, and it's not hard to see why. They are supremely convenient and can instantly elevate your outdoor dinner party setup. This scalloped-edge rattan version has a classic, but modern feel to it.
The beautifully bulbous body of the Garota floor lamp finds its inspiration in the form of the sea urchins found littered across the Mediterranean coast. The woven polyethylene globe acts as a shell, protecting the bulb lying in the middle, and casts a warm, diffused glow across your garden area.
If you're as obsessed as I am with making your outdoor area resemble one of the uber-cool fashion beach clubs you've been stalking on Instagram, a rattan shade is a great place to start.
But that by no means has to be where it ends; we've found plenty of beach club-style outdoor furniture to add to your setup. Who needs Ibiza when you've got a beach club in your back garden?
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.