These 12 Pieces of Rattan Outdoor Furniture Can 'Soften the Look' of Your Back Patio Instantly

Aside from maybe wicker, no material screams summer more than rattan. It's light, it's natural, it's durable — what's not to love? Some of my favorite memories in life are sitting on a friend's back porch, likely lounging on a set of lovely rattan furniture, chatting the night away with a glass of wine in hand.

As a material, rattan is 'lightweight,' but 'very strong and flexible at the same time,' says Grey Joyner, founder of Grey Joyner Interiors. 'It is extremely durable and can withstand snow, sleet, rain, and even the sun’s UV rays,' which is why it makes for some of the best outdoor furniture. It is a type of climbing palm harvested from the rainforests of Asia, Africa, and Australia, and is very fast-growing. 'It can be fully grown and harvested in just a couple of years unlike some types of wood that take 25 plus years,' Grey says.

Used in an outdoor setting, rattan helps 'soften the look' of the area, especially one crafted from brick or concrete. It also 'works well with a casual bohemian and tropical/beachside-inspired vibe,' or 'in a garden where it can blend with its environment.' In short — if you're looking for some new outdoor pieces this summer, rattan is a great place to start.

And lucky for you, I've highlighted some of my favorite pieces from the best outdoor furniture brands for you below. I may not have tried these couches and chairs outright, but I scoured the internet for (what I've deemed) the most stylish picks before digging deep into the reviews to back up my recommendations. Let's get shopping!

Best Outdoor Rattan Couches

Gideon Outdoor Sofa VIew at Pottery Barn Price: $1759

Was: $2199

Dimensions: 67.5" w x 38" d x 31" h The Gideon is a bigger investment, of course, but the curved and exaggerated rattan frame is, in my opinion, worth every penny. It feels 'sheltering' and 'cozy,' per its description, as a result. And the all-weather wicker promises to hold up in rain and shine. SAFAVIEH Outdoor Living Diona Patio Sectional Set - Natural/White View at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: $1142.79

Dimensions :26 in. W X 26 in. L X 26 in. D X 26 in. H This rattan sectional set boasts good reviews from customers and looks to be a great bet for the price. Sectionals are great for patios because they make for easy conversation — I can see my self sitting on this gorgeous baby for hours on end, yapping the night away. This set also includes a matching glass-topped coffee table to seal the deal. Outsunny Patio Outdoor Sofa View at Target Price: $279.99

Dimensions: 60.25" W x 36.25" D x 28.75" H This 2-person loveseat is crafted from handwoven PE rattan material that's then wrapped around a rust-resistant steel frame. The rattan is UV-resistant, as well, meaning it shouldn't get too hot and shouldn't fade in the sun (the darker color should help with that, too).

Best Outdoor Rattan Chairs

Calova Lounge Chair Visit Site Price: $449

Dimensions: 30.5"H x 28"W x 36"D The Calova Lounge Chair boasts a whopping 20 reviews on Article's website -- believe it or not, that's quite a lot for the retailer. It makes sense, though, given how chic the piece is. It's statement-making, with a frame that looks just as comfortable to sit in as it is chic and high-end. Just know that the rattan is synthetic; it shouldn't really matter, but in case it does. Rattan Outdoor Patio Cushioned Arm Chair View at Nathan James Price: $386.99

Was: $489.99

Dimensions: 30.1"H x 28.9"W x 26.1"L Nathan James is my new favorite shopping editor secret. This brand offers West Elm-like quality and design at Ikea and Target-esque prices, and I'm loving it. This specific patio chair seems like it would never last a second outside ... but that's the beauty of it. It has indoor appeal and design, but it's fashioned with everything it needs to thrive outside (weatherproof acacia wood frame, UV fade- and weather-resistant fabric, rust-proof hardware, etc.). Venice Rattan Chair View at Serena & Lily Price: $348

Was: $498

Dimensions: 2.5”W x 30”D x 35.5”H Can you believe that this rattan was steamed and bent into shape by hand? That's just one of those Serena & Lily touches I can't get enough of. To level it up further, the chair's joints are wrapped in rawhide for some extra 'tactile interest.'

Best Outdoor Rattan Furniture Sets

Joeanthony 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group With Cushions View at Wayfair Price: $629.99

Was: $939.99

Dimensions (couch): 25.6'' H X 24.8'' W X 24.8'' D I'm truly loving this 4-person seating set from Wayfair brand Latitude Run. The lighter honey color is beachy and soft, while the cream-colored cushions add a bit of tonal contrast. The chairs are great, too; just to have a bit of variety in seating. Hardesty 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group With Cushions View at Wayfair Price: $609.99

Was: $689.99 For something bit more traditional and a little less modern, we have this fabulous collection from Wade Logan, which comes complete with a coffee table, a loveseat, and two armchairs. The difference here is that the chairs do have armrests, unlike the other Wayfair selection in this section. So if that's something you crave on all your furniture, maybe stick with this one. 6PCS Outdoor Patio Rattan Furniture Set Cushioned Sectional Sofa View at Macy's Price: $556.99

Dimensions: 30” (L) x 30”(W) x 26”(H) For the price, this black rattan set, which comes with a glass-topped coffee table and ottoman, is quite the bargain. it might not be the most stylish thing you've seen today, but it certainly gets the job done. And sometimes that's all you need!

Best Rattan Outdoor Coffee Tables

Ched Folding Rattan Dining Table View at Wayfair Price: $154.99

Was: $182.99

Dimensions: 29.5'' H X 31.25'' W X 55'' L A folding table is so practical, especially when it's large enough for a meal. Make dinner time anytime with this lovely rattan-wrapped option, which comes complete with strong customer reviews and a cut-out in the center for umbrellas, if you have one. Calova Side Table View at Article Price: $199

Dimensions: 18"H x 20.5" Diameter Remember when I said that 20 reviews at Article was a lot? Well, the Calova side table (the sister to the Calova chair) has 40. Need I say more? Probably not, but I will. Aside from it's 4.8/5-star rating, the Calova's gorgeous frame is topped with light-colored acacia wood for a fabulous mixed-material moment. It's the best of both worlds -- the light, airy feel of the rattan around the sides with the practical wooden layer at the top. Mcchristian Outdoor Rattan Coffee Table View at Wayfair Price: $163.99

Dimensions: 15.3'' H X 29.5'' W X 29.5'' L Meet another customer favorite -- the McChristian table. 4.8/5-star rating across 89 reviews ... now that's a great find. It's bohemian, it's natural, it's sturdy enough for a Diet Coke on a sunny day.

How would you style rattan outdoor furniture?

Rattan is quite versatile, so you might feel spoiled for choice when it comes to styling it. But the sky really is the limit here. 'Any color or print compliments it, but I tend to gravitate towards brighter of opposite in color. So any color but brown!' Grey Joyner tells me. This helps 'show off' the beauty of the rattan.

As far as added materials go, Grey would incorporate those that are 'different in appearance' than rattan to give each texture it's 'time to shine.' Think things like 'marble, concrete, solid wood, and metal.'