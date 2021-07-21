Best outdoor rugs 2022: style up your outdoor living space

The best outdoor rugs for creating a stylish garden retreat; zone your outside space with pattern, colour and texture thanks to these design-led floor coverings

A multicoloured diamond-shaped outdoor rug on a contemporary terrace
Searching for the best outdoor rugs for this summer? These beautiful rugs will make your patio seating area feel extremely cozy, as well as look better than ever. Adding textures to your alfresco dining space is sure to help tie the entire look together, and will help the transition from indoors to outdoor space smooth and seamless.

With a soft rug under your feet, sitting outside to dine or relax becomes a more luxurious activity. A thicker rug option can also help to ground lounge furniture and prevent marks, as well as provide a base for your chairs. Stylish waterproof rugs are also excellent for summertime picnics or to allow children to play on your patio area more comfortably. 

There's such a range of designs available with outdoor rugs too, from eye-catching geometric looks to more calming, subtle shades. These are the absolute best outdoor rugs out there this season, with tonnes of comfort and style packed in. Plan more elegant additions to your garden with the best garden furniture too, and create an outdoor area that will be every neighbors envy. 

The best outdoor rugs

A diamond-shpaed outdoor rug in yellow, pink and white colourways

(Image credit: Gandia Blasco)

1. Gandia Blasco Diamond Kilim Outdoor Rug Pink Yellow

Best outdoor rug for a contemporary look: a design-led garden rug made from recycled plastic

Specifications
Sizes available: 170 x 220cm, 200 x 260cm, 300 x 390cm
Colour options: 3
Type: Flatweave
Material: 100% recycled plastic
Reasons to buy
+
Design-led 
+
Contemporary
+
Made from 100% recycled plastic
+
Good range of size options
Reasons to avoid
-
An investment

This design-led diamond-shaped kilim rug will create a statement focal point either indoors or out. 

The unusually shaped design is available in three contemporary shades; nude and petrol blue, blue and green and, our favourite, the ice cream tones of the pink and yellow option - perfect for high summer living. 

There are also three different sizes on offer, including a generous 300 x 390cm option that's great for larger spaces. 

And the good news doesn't end there, as this super stylish rug is also sustainable, woven entirely from recycled PET fibres to repurpose single-use plastic and create a product that's super-soft underfoot.

A blue and white outdoor rug

(Image credit: Fab Hab)

2. FAB HAB Brooklyn Reversible Outdoor/Indoor Rug

Best outdoor rug for ethical design: in a great range of colours and sizes

Specifications
Sizes available: 90 x 150cm, 120 x 180cm, 150 x 240cm, 180 x 270cm, 240 x 300cm
Colour options: Multiple
Type: Flatweave
Material: 100% recycled plastic
Reasons to buy
+
Made from 100% recycled plastic
+
Certified by Good Weave
+
Wide range of colours and patterns
+
Wide range of sizes
+
Good value

Add cooling coastal vibes with this blue and white rug that emulates the reflection of light bouncing off rippled water.

Made by FAB HAB who specialise in creating rugs made from recycled post-consumer waste - such as water bottles and food-grade plastic containers - each rug is also certified by Good Weave, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending child labor in the carpet industry and offering education to children in weaving communities.

There's an extensive outdoor rug collection available, with everything from super vibrant coloured patterns to calming neutrals, plus a fantastic range of size options making it easy to find the perfect fit for your outdoor space, and all at great price points.

An outdoor rug with a pattern of scribbled lines and illustrations

(Image credit: Nanimarquina)

3. Nanimarquina Silhouette Outdoor Rug

Best outdoor rug for statement style: bring modern art onto the terrace

Specifications
Sizes available: 170 x 240cm, 200 x 300 cm
Colour options: 1
Type: Tufted
Material: 100% recycled plastic
Reasons to buy
+
Bring modern art outdoors
+
Made from 100% recycled plastic
+
Thicker, more comfortable hand-tufted design
Reasons to avoid
-
Limited size options
-
An investment

Designed by Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon - recognised by Wallpaper Magazine as one of the most influential creators of the last decade, and lauded as a “visionary” by Times magazine - the Silhouette outdoor rug celebrates Hayon's distinctive style, mixing loose abstract and figurative drawings into a fun and imaginative finished product. 

Speaking of the intuitive lines that create the silhouettes of faces in the rug, Hayon explains; “It’s a freehand drawing, similar to works in my sketchbooks. There are endless characters who are part of my imagination. They change and evolve, according to my interests at a given time".

Bringing modern art to the patio is also a comfortable proposition with this hand-tufted design, which uses recycled PET fibres to create a sumptuous floor covering you'll be happy to sink your toes into.

A black and white striped outdoor rug from La Redoute

(Image credit: La Redoute)

4. La Redoute THINK RUGS Indoor/Outdoor Striped Rug

Best striped outdoor rug: a graphic monochrome garden rug

Specifications
Sizes available: 120 x 170cm, 160 x 230cm, 200 x 290cm
Colour options: 4
Type: Flatweave
Material: Polypropylene
Reasons to buy
+
Lengthen an outdoor area with stripes
+
Great value
+
Good size options
Reasons to avoid
-
Not made from recycled materials

Available in three different sizes, this rectangular garden rug is perfect for small or narrow outside spaces, with the bold striped pattern leading your eye down the garden and having the effect of visually lengthening an outdoor area.

There are four different colour options to choose from; from graphic black and white to a more muted beige or grey stripe and nautical-themed blue and white.

Weather and stain resistant, the flatweave polypropylene will withstand some outdoor wear and tear, although this garden rug doesn't claim to be UV-resistant and we would have preferred to see it being made from recycled plastic. 

A multicoloured striped outdoor rug

(Image credit: Habitat Outdoor Rugs)

5. Habitat LaVida Outdoor Stripe Rugs in Multi

Best multicoloured outdoor rug: rainbow stripes in a handtufted design

Specifications
Sizes available: 140 x 200cm, 160 x 230cm, 200 x 280cm, 230 x 250cm
Colour options: 1
Type: Tufted
Material: Polypropylene
Reasons to buy
+
Colourful and contemporary
+
Good size options
Reasons to avoid
-
Not made from recycled materials

If you want a quick fix to brighten up a lack lustre outdoor space then a colourful garden rug is the way to do it, and they don't come much brighter, or more cheerful, than this rainbow-striped number.

The tufted design is plenty thick enough underfoot to create a comfortable play area or is great for adding warmth to a paved patio, and there is also a good range of size and shape options available so you can get the right fit for your space. It's just a shame the polypropylene hasn't come from recycled sources.

A black and white outdoor rug made from recycled PET fibres

(Image credit: Ferm Living)

6. Ferm Living Way Outdoor Rug

Best neutral outdoor rug: a subtle pattern makes for easy accessorising

Specifications
Sizes available: 70 x 180cm, 140 x 200 cm
Colour options: 2
Type: Flatweave
Material: 100% recycled plastic
Reasons to buy
+
Neutral
+
Made from 100% recycled plastic
+
Matching outdoor cushions available

An easy neutral that will go with a wide range of outdoor furniture and flooring materials, Ferm Living's Way outdoor rug repurposes 292 recycled plastic bottles to make each design. 

Available in simple black and white, or the darker 'sugar kelp' brown, there is also a long and thin runner, plus a doormat sized version on offer, all offset with asymmetrical rows of fringed trim that underscore the handmade feel.

And for the full effect, you can now also match outdoor cushions to the look. Made from recycled plastic that corresponds to 55 plastic bottles and featuring plumptious feather and down inners, you will need to bring the cushions indoors during any downpours, but luckily they look just as good inside as out.

A jute-look outdoor rug with black geometric patterned edging

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde)

7. Maisons Du Monde Adjoua Beige & Black Outdoor Rug

Best outdoor rug for a natural look: a weatherproof jute-effect garden rug

Specifications
Sizes available: 120 x 180cm, 180 x 270cm
Colour options: 1
Type: Flatweave
Material: Polypropylene
Reasons to buy
+
Neutral colourway makes for easy accessorizing
+
Great value
Reasons to avoid
-
We'd like to see some bigger size options
-
Not made from recycled materials

Natural jute is a look that's ideal for the garden, providing a neutral colour palette that doesn't detract from the natural elements in the garden and makes for easy layering with a wide range of outdoor furniture. However, the organic material doesn't hold up well in moisture which can mean rolling your rug up whenever the clouds loom. 

Not so with the Adjoua rug from Maisons Du Monde which uses weather-proof polypropylene to create a - we think very realistic looking - jute-effect floor covering that can withstand the elements. It's just a shame the plastic used in its manufacture isn't from recycled sources.

Available in two size options, both of which are great value, the Adjoua features an understated black geometric pattern that runs down the length of the rug, providing interest yet keeping things simple for a laidback look.

How to choose from the best garden rugs

Materials

Most outdoor rugs are made from polypropylene, which is a synthetic plastic that is water-resistant and stain-resistant. Because this material doesn't absorb moisture it makes outdoor rugs mould and mildew resistant, so they can be left outside during a shower, although most manufacturers will recommend them being stored somewhere dry over winter.

The best outdoor rugs you can buy are options made from recycled plastic or recycled PET fibres. These repurpose already existing single-use plastics from things like plastic bottles, drinking straws and food-grade containers, preventing new materials from being extracted from the earth, and stopping single-use plastics from ending up in landfills (where they take many years to break down and in so doing leach harmful chemicals into the environment). 

Weave

Outdoor rugs tend to come in either a flatweave or a tufted design. 

A flatweave outdoor rug will be thinner and won't add as much insulation underfoot, but the bonus is that they're usually lightweight, easy to move, and because they lay very flat to the ground have less potential to be a trip hazard. The flatweave also makes it harder for outdoor debris to become trapped, so they're easy to freshen up with a quick shake or a hose down.

A tufted rug usually has a much deeper pile which makes it a more luxurious option for sinking your toes into and adding insulation to the floor, however, the deeper pile adds extra weight, so this is unlikely to be an option for picking up and taking onto the beach or the lawn. The deeper pile makes debris a bit harder to shake out, and the extra raised thickness could potentially be more of a trip hazard. 

UV-resistance

Most outdoor rugs are water and mildew resistant due to being made from non-absorbent polypropylene, but UV resistance - which determines whether the rug's colours will fade in strong sun - is dependent on the types of dyes used in its manufacture, so it's worth checking the small print to see if your prefered option comes with this added longevity protection. 

Amy Lockwood
Amy Lockwood

Amy’s eye for colour, form and composition was honed in the design studio, creating surface patterns for the interiors industry. Here she developed her knowledge of key design principles and gained a deeper understanding of how a space can influence our sense of wellbeing.


Amy’s own style is considered, contemporary and timeless, with a strong interest in contemporary craft and homewares that champion collaboration between traditional makers and innovative technologies. A belief that design must exist in balance with the natural world fuels her interest in exploring sustainable, circular, and regenerative design processes and underpins her passion for natural materials and responsible craftsmanship.

