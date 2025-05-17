Your Choice of Outdoor Sofa Can Completely Change Your Space — Here's 6 Styles That Set the Right Tone

When the weather gets warmer, your patio suddenly becomes your living room (or at least, it should). That's why the furniture pieces you pick for this space deserve to be selected with just as much care and attention as you'd spend on those inside. But the one that calls for the most consideration? Your outdoor sofa.

An outdoor sofa is really just the same as the one in your living room — only outdoors. In both spaces, it's a key feature — it's big and can control the entire design of the space, and, on top of that, it's a piece that gets a lot of use.

Since the best outdoor furniture blends indoor and outdoor living, don't feel like you have to commit to a poky, plastic design anymore. No, these days, an outdoor sofa can blend durability with comfort and style. They're plusher, prettier, and pieces you can be proud of.

Remember, your patio isn't just the space outside of your home, it is your home, so decorate it just as you would anywhere else. To help you set the right tone in your outdoor area, find six stunning outdoor sofas to shop below.

FAQs

The best material for outdoor sofas?

It's important to do lots of research before choosing your outdoor sofa. Think about the climate where you live and what types of weather you frequently experience. This will help you decide what material is best for your sofa (and all furniture, really).

"In general, materials like teak, resin-coated wicker and rattan, powder-coated aluminum, and wrought iron are going to be solid choices for outdoor sofa frames," interior designer Kathy Kuo explains. These materials guarantee durability and longevity. They can also be used to create very stylish pieces of furniture for your outdoor space.

As for seat cushions, look for fabrics that are water- and UV-resistant. Sunbrella is a tried-and-true choice when it comes to outdoor cushions, Kathy attests.

If possible, it's best to choose outdoor sofas where seat cushions can be easily removed and brought inside for off-season storage. This way, they can maintain their fresh and clean appearance year after year.

How to style an outdoor sofa?

Treat your patio like your living room, and position your sofa in a place that makes sense for the flow of the area — perhaps against a wall, fence, or maybe somewhere that will help to zone a more open-plan area.

In terms of styling, Kathy says to "Approach outdoor sofa styling the same way that you would your indoor sofa — with intention and personality!"

Throw pillows can instantly update an outdoor sofa, and you could even add a blanket basket to make it feel more like a living room inside.



If you're now sold on a garden sofa, you might also want to complete the look with one of our favorite outdoor pool loungers or outdoor bar carts for the ultimate hosting oasis.