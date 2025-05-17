Your Choice of Outdoor Sofa Can Completely Change Your Space — Here's 6 Styles That Set the Right Tone
These outdoor garden sofas are so design-forward, you might even be tempted to style them indoors...
When the weather gets warmer, your patio suddenly becomes your living room (or at least, it should). That's why the furniture pieces you pick for this space deserve to be selected with just as much care and attention as you'd spend on those inside. But the one that calls for the most consideration? Your outdoor sofa.
An outdoor sofa is really just the same as the one in your living room — only outdoors. In both spaces, it's a key feature — it's big and can control the entire design of the space, and, on top of that, it's a piece that gets a lot of use.
Since the best outdoor furniture blends indoor and outdoor living, don't feel like you have to commit to a poky, plastic design anymore. No, these days, an outdoor sofa can blend durability with comfort and style. They're plusher, prettier, and pieces you can be proud of.
Remember, your patio isn't just the space outside of your home, it is your home, so decorate it just as you would anywhere else. To help you set the right tone in your outdoor area, find six stunning outdoor sofas to shop below.
If you want to create a modern atmosphere in your patio that mimics the look of your modern living room, opt for an outdoor sofa like this design. Its sleek powder-coated aluminum frame promises durability, and its UV- and water-resistant cushions ensure utmost comfort. Its overall design will add a stylish look to your patio and maintain the level of modern flair that you've curated indoors.
In my opinion, stripes are a mood boosting pattern and striped outdoor furniture is all the rage right now. Just look at this garden sofa by Joss & Main. Unlike other outdoor sofas, this one is covered in a fabric — which, yes, could cause some hesitation. But, it's a Sunbrella fabric, so you can rest assured it will stay clean and withstand weather for years to come. On top of that, this garden sofa is actually modular, so you can split it apart or rearrange it to fit your space.
This outdoor sectional was made for ultimate relaxation. Its low-set seat puts a modern twist on outdoor furniture and will bring a sophisticated style to your patio design. With its mahogany wood and aluminum frame, it's durable and strong and comes complete with comfortable fabric cushions that feature a contrast trim, as well as bolster-style back cushions for a more contemporary look.
Rope is such a summertime detail that works perfectly for furniture designed for an outdoor space. On this outdoor sofa, the durable woven rope detail around the steel frame creates a textured look, while the seat is made from sturdy acacia and topped with weather-resistant cushions. The subtle, rounded shape and light coloring of this sofa add to its organic nature, making it a great choice for a contemporary backyard.
This outdoor sectional will give your indoor sofa a run for its money. Its design is long and low — a trend that we've been loving for furniture right now. It's made from strong acacia that'll age gracefully while maintaining its durability. On top, the couch features foam-padded, weather-resistant cushions that ensure utmost comfort. The perfect choice for those looking for stylish corner seating or a shape to zone their space.
This outdoor sofa is effortlessly elegant. It features an aluminum frame that's covered by woven wicker, which wraps along the back and curves on top of the armrests. As for the cushions, they're made from foam covered in Olefin — a strong fabric that is ideal for outdoors because of its exceptional durability. As an added bonus, this sofa comes with a matching ottoman — with the cushion on, it can serve as a footrest, but take the cushion off, and you'll have a sleek coffee table for your patio.
FAQs
The best material for outdoor sofas?
It's important to do lots of research before choosing your outdoor sofa. Think about the climate where you live and what types of weather you frequently experience. This will help you decide what material is best for your sofa (and all furniture, really).
"In general, materials like teak, resin-coated wicker and rattan, powder-coated aluminum, and wrought iron are going to be solid choices for outdoor sofa frames," interior designer Kathy Kuo explains. These materials guarantee durability and longevity. They can also be used to create very stylish pieces of furniture for your outdoor space.
As for seat cushions, look for fabrics that are water- and UV-resistant. Sunbrella is a tried-and-true choice when it comes to outdoor cushions, Kathy attests.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
If possible, it's best to choose outdoor sofas where seat cushions can be easily removed and brought inside for off-season storage. This way, they can maintain their fresh and clean appearance year after year.
How to style an outdoor sofa?
Treat your patio like your living room, and position your sofa in a place that makes sense for the flow of the area — perhaps against a wall, fence, or maybe somewhere that will help to zone a more open-plan area.
In terms of styling, Kathy says to "Approach outdoor sofa styling the same way that you would your indoor sofa — with intention and personality!"
Throw pillows can instantly update an outdoor sofa, and you could even add a blanket basket to make it feel more like a living room inside.
If you're now sold on a garden sofa, you might also want to complete the look with one of our favorite outdoor pool loungers or outdoor bar carts for the ultimate hosting oasis.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Clerkenwell Design Week 2025 Starts Tuesday — These 6 Inspiring Activations Are on My Must-See List
As the 14th edition of the London festival approaches, I've found the installations sure to make your tour of the event fun, entertaining, and unusually joyful
-
5 Things You Should Definitely Thrift For Your Living Room Styling
It can be overwhelming to know what to look for when thrifting homewares, so I asked experts for the best things to source for your living space
-
Sorry, Bedroom Chairs, but Smart People Store Their Next Day's Outfit on Valet Stands — These Are the Only 6 You Need to Shop
I recently discovered valet stands, and they are the perfect finishing, organizing touch to a closet. Now that I know, I can't believe I've been missing out.
-
What Is a Purse Bowl? This Is the Latest Trend to Streamline the Organization of Your Purse’s Contents in a Far More Clever Way
This TikTok trend allows you to fashion every purse you own without forgetting the contents from your everyday bag, keeping them organized for the morning rush.
-
Outdoor Bar Carts Will Be the Star of All the Best Summer Soirées — These Are My Top 4
For flexible entertaining, a bar cart is an easy way to elevate your hosting game this summer
-
Looking for Entryway Furniture for Small Spaces? Easy — There's Only One Thing You Need
Don't clutter your space any further with unnecessary furniture. A console table can capture form and function, while saving spaces and adding style
-
Yes, There's a Difference — And This Is the Best Silk Bedding to Prove It
No shiny imposters. This is the silk bedding worth slipping into
-
I've Been Looking for the Prettiest Pool Lounger to Buy — Here's 3 Styles I'm Tossing Up Between This Season
They bring the durability, the comfort, and the style. All you have to do is relax
-
This 5 Star-Rated Bench Seat Would Honestly Look Good Anywhere in the Home — And It's On Sale Right Now
Customers have called it "high end" and "absolutely gorgeous"... and you'll never guess where it's from (hint: it's Walmart)
-
'Tea Time' Is the New Cocktail Hour — And the Fashion Crowd Is Re-imagining the Tradition Through Irreverent Design
Inside the surreal, hyper-curated world of new-school high tea — where the tableware is art, pastries are props, and irony is part of the dress code