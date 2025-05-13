I've Been Looking for the Prettiest Pool Lounger to Buy — Here's 3 Styles I'm Tossing Up Between This Season

It's warm outside which means one thing: styling your patio space to maximize time spent in it. And what better way to do that than with a pretty pool lounger? (And no, you don't need a pool to enjoy an outdoor lounge chair.)

Well, I here to help you find the best outdoor furniture for your space and taste. Here at Livingetc, we have high standards — which means we're not interested in plastic-framed, mesh-backed chairs that will fall apart before the end of the season. We only want the good stuff: the pool loungers that are durable, weather-resistant, comfortable, and make a style statement in your space.

When it comes to outdoor lounge chairs, that means looking for markers like high-quality materials (think teak, acacia wood, or powder-coated aluminum), as well as weather- and UV-resistant cushions, and, of course, style. Does it look similar to something you'd put inside your home? No? Then, thank you, next.

Want the good news? I've done the hard work for you, and found three outdoor lounge chairs that hit this criteria and more — they've got my style editor stamp-of-approval, and now I just need to work out which one I want for myself...

Rosecliff Heights Leite 79" Long Reclining Acacia Chaise Lounge Set With Cushions $839.99 at Wayfair This set of two lounge chairs just oozes outdoor elegance. With a sturdy and durable acacia wood frame and water-resistant cushions, this set is ideal for anyone looking for sleek poolside furniture (or someone with a larger backyard). With an adjustable back, these outdoor lounge chairs can adjust to your liking or lay completely flat. There's something so effortlessly chic about pool loungers with a boxed frame — the continuity of the dark acacia wood and lack of visible legs makes this style look refreshingly modern. Simple, sleek, stylish.

Crate & Barrel The Harpen Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge by Jake Arnold $1,359 at Crate & Barrel Umm, wow. If you want to bring a touch of whimsical charm to your outdoor space, you can't go past this pool lounger from Jake Arnold's recent Crate & Barrel outdoor furniture collab. Its unique curvy frame is made from steel, finished with a weather-resistant powder-coat. Resting on top is a subtly striped cushion — upholstered in a highly durable acrylic fabric that is both fade and stain resistant. The playful twists and turns of the steel frame means this pool lounger is bound to make for an exciting addition to your patio. Plus, its subtle green shade and striped cushion invites a feeling of Old Hollywood glamour and some retro charm. What's not to love?

Rove Concepts Florian Outdoor Lounger $1,865 at roveconcepts.com In search of the ultimate modern outdoor lounge chair? Here it is. This pool lounger is basically flat to the ground — which only adds to its contemporary look. Its frame is made of powder-coated aluminum for lasting durability, while its fabric seat is finished in a UV-resistant material that won't fade overtime. As an added bonus, this pool lounger comes with a built-in ceramic side table that can be attached to either side of the chair. Offered in four different colors and finishes, this piece could easily become the style statement that will have your guests desperate for an invitation to your garden.

But outdoor lounging isn't complete without some shade to accompany it. And lucky for you, we've got a guide to the best patio umbrellas to shop this season — perfect for placing beside your new outdoor lounge chair, for an oasis you'll never want to leave.