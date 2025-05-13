I've Been Looking for the Prettiest Pool Lounger to Buy — Here's 3 Styles I'm Tossing Up Between This Season
They bring the durability, the comfort, and the style. All you have to do is relax
It's warm outside which means one thing: styling your patio space to maximize time spent in it. And what better way to do that than with a pretty pool lounger? (And no, you don't need a pool to enjoy an outdoor lounge chair.)
Well, I here to help you find the best outdoor furniture for your space and taste. Here at Livingetc, we have high standards — which means we're not interested in plastic-framed, mesh-backed chairs that will fall apart before the end of the season. We only want the good stuff: the pool loungers that are durable, weather-resistant, comfortable, and make a style statement in your space.
When it comes to outdoor lounge chairs, that means looking for markers like high-quality materials (think teak, acacia wood, or powder-coated aluminum), as well as weather- and UV-resistant cushions, and, of course, style. Does it look similar to something you'd put inside your home? No? Then, thank you, next.
Want the good news? I've done the hard work for you, and found three outdoor lounge chairs that hit this criteria and more — they've got my style editor stamp-of-approval, and now I just need to work out which one I want for myself...
This set of two lounge chairs just oozes outdoor elegance. With a sturdy and durable acacia wood frame and water-resistant cushions, this set is ideal for anyone looking for sleek poolside furniture (or someone with a larger backyard). With an adjustable back, these outdoor lounge chairs can adjust to your liking or lay completely flat.
There's something so effortlessly chic about pool loungers with a boxed frame — the continuity of the dark acacia wood and lack of visible legs makes this style look refreshingly modern. Simple, sleek, stylish.
Umm, wow. If you want to bring a touch of whimsical charm to your outdoor space, you can't go past this pool lounger from Jake Arnold's recent Crate & Barrel outdoor furniture collab. Its unique curvy frame is made from steel, finished with a weather-resistant powder-coat. Resting on top is a subtly striped cushion — upholstered in a highly durable acrylic fabric that is both fade and stain resistant.
The playful twists and turns of the steel frame means this pool lounger is bound to make for an exciting addition to your patio. Plus, its subtle green shade and striped cushion invites a feeling of Old Hollywood glamour and some retro charm. What's not to love?
In search of the ultimate modern outdoor lounge chair? Here it is. This pool lounger is basically flat to the ground — which only adds to its contemporary look. Its frame is made of powder-coated aluminum for lasting durability, while its fabric seat is finished in a UV-resistant material that won't fade overtime.
As an added bonus, this pool lounger comes with a built-in ceramic side table that can be attached to either side of the chair. Offered in four different colors and finishes, this piece could easily become the style statement that will have your guests desperate for an invitation to your garden.
But outdoor lounging isn't complete without some shade to accompany it. And lucky for you, we've got a guide to the best patio umbrellas to shop this season — perfect for placing beside your new outdoor lounge chair, for an oasis you'll never want to leave.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
This Stunning 5-Star Bench Seat Would Honestly Look Good Anywhere in the Home — And It's On Sale Right Now
Customers have called it "high end" and "absolutely gorgeous"... and you'll never guess where it's from (hint: it's Walmart)
-
Before and After: A Space That Was Formerly a Care Home Has Become a Dream Kitchen That Is Completely Unrecognizable
Filled with luxury materials and a seamless finish, this kitchen couldn't be more different from what once stood in its place
-
This 5 Star-Rated Bench Seat Would Honestly Look Good Anywhere in the Home — And It's On Sale Right Now
Customers have called it "high end" and "absolutely gorgeous"... and you'll never guess where it's from (hint: it's Walmart)
-
'Tea Time' Is the New Cocktail Hour — And the Fashion Crowd Is Re-imagining the Tradition Through Irreverent Design
Inside the surreal, hyper-curated world of new-school high tea — where the tableware is art, pastries are props, and irony is part of the dress code
-
9 Ingredients for 'Elevated Bed Rot' — The Chicest Way to Do Nothing at All
A Diet Coke hits different in a martini stem
-
String Lights Are Over — This Outdoor Lighting Collab Is What Comes Next (and Fixes Your Backyard’s Biggest Issue)
No plugs, no problem. Pooky x The Novogratz makes a compelling case to ditch your string lights for good
-
Take a Pitcher, Make It Last Longer — This Is the Crucial Thing Your Spring Table is Missing
For spring tables with style, meet the warm-weather staple that keeps drinks flowing (and the host seated)
-
"New Prints on the Block" — Caroline Z Hurley Just Made Your Bed the Coolest Canvas in the House
The Brooklyn-based artist trades paint for pillowcases in a breezy Brooklinen drop made for mixing, matching, and musings
-
I Just Found a Stylish Wireless Pendant Light That Makes Your Garden Look (and Feel) Like a Living Room
This rattan-like pendant light is wireless and rechargeable — making it a functional and stylish choice for your outdoor space
-
I Tried Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Viscose Comforter — Is It Really Worth the Spend?
I spent two weeks back in my childhood bedroom — armed with a new comforter and high expectations — to find out