I've Just Taken Up Home Pickling — So IKEA's Brand New Kitchen Collection Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time

The dog days of summer often stir up a bit of creativity. What activity or new hobby can you try to fill the long days of sunshine? For me, that activity has become pickling. Not only does it completely upgrade your ingredient kitchen, but the process is surprisingly aesthetically pleasing, too. Bright pink radishes, purple onions, the glistening glass of the jars...

"I went to a cool wine bar in Biarritz recently where every shelf was lined with pretty jars of pickled produce," Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin tells me. "The way the light would catch them — ah, it was so beautiful. Almost too good to use."

And, of course, the design writer in me had to take the visual appeal of pickling to the nth degree, sourcing the most stylish jars and containers to do it. Well, turns out IKEA was one step ahead of me. The brand's latest KÖSSEBÄR collection includes jam jars, bamboo vegetable drying racks, and even a stylish apron to wear while working.

And just like all the best IKEA products, the collection blends practical with pretty. Below, I've curated a few of my favorite pieces, as well as other stylish pickling accessories I found (because new hobbies are always better when they look good, too)

Image of a table from above that is covered in different pickling supplies. There are several jars, different types of vegetables, and bottles of vinegar.

Cooking, in any capacity, has a level of aesthetics to it. Leaning into that makes the process more enjoyable and creative.

(Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Half the fun of any hobby is setting the scene. Have you sourced your vegetables from the fancy grocery store? Will your jars look curated once on the shelf?

These are the details that matter, and to help, I've sourced six more of my favorite pickling (and pickling-adjacent) products.

