I've Just Taken Up Home Pickling — So IKEA's Brand New Kitchen Collection Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time
Pickled pears, radishes, and onions — oh my! Get your pickling pantry in order with these surprisingly fashionable accessories
The dog days of summer often stir up a bit of creativity. What activity or new hobby can you try to fill the long days of sunshine? For me, that activity has become pickling. Not only does it completely upgrade your ingredient kitchen, but the process is surprisingly aesthetically pleasing, too. Bright pink radishes, purple onions, the glistening glass of the jars...
"I went to a cool wine bar in Biarritz recently where every shelf was lined with pretty jars of pickled produce," Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin tells me. "The way the light would catch them — ah, it was so beautiful. Almost too good to use."
And, of course, the design writer in me had to take the visual appeal of pickling to the nth degree, sourcing the most stylish jars and containers to do it. Well, turns out IKEA was one step ahead of me. The brand's latest KÖSSEBÄR collection includes jam jars, bamboo vegetable drying racks, and even a stylish apron to wear while working.
And just like all the best IKEA products, the collection blends practical with pretty. Below, I've curated a few of my favorite pieces, as well as other stylish pickling accessories I found (because new hobbies are always better when they look good, too)
I've never thought of having a vegetable drying rack before, but this two-tiered bamboo piece has convinced me it's now a necessity. It can be used to preserve summer berries, fruits, and herbs. Or simply as a decorative storage item on the worktop. Need something with a lid? IKEA's collapsible bamboo fruit basket is another favorite.
If you're into pickling, odds are that you are also considering trying your hand at making jam. In that case, you'll need a stylish jam jar, obviously. You can keep the spoon in, even when the lid is on, or hang it on the side as a decorative detail. Though it's made for jam and marmalade, this ceramic piece is also perfect to fill with sugar or salt.
I'm sure it won't take long until I advance my pickling into growing or harvesting my own vegetables to cure. And for that, I'll need a stylish basket for gathering my fresh produce. You could even take this woven basket along with you to the garden or market to fill with berries, fruits, and vegetables.
Half the fun of any hobby is setting the scene. Have you sourced your vegetables from the fancy grocery store? Will your jars look curated once on the shelf?
These are the details that matter, and to help, I've sourced six more of my favorite pickling (and pickling-adjacent) products.
This handmade stoneware fermenting crock in green is a beautiful piece of kitchen equipment for those who love making sauerkraut, kimchi, and pickles at home. Made in the Netherlands, this stunning crockpot is created by hand, meaning it will add a unique touch to your practical and stylish kitchen essentials.
Labels only get better when a little color is introduced. Something about this primary color pack feels very in line with pickling, in my opinion, but Flying Tiger also has a pastel pack if that's more your style. Mark the date you pickled for reference, or write a note to someone you're gifting.
Ever since I saw IKEA include the vegetable basket in its pickling collection, I've been obsessed. You can even use a basket like this as an elevated way to store your jars post-pickling. This basket from ABASK is simply stunning and made from Willow wood.
In the mood for more activities to do in the summer sun? Next up, I've got my eyes on these Ninja Creami alternatives so that I can make homemade ice cream, smoothies, and iced desserts to stay cool.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.