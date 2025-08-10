I've Just Taken Up Home Pickling — So IKEA's Brand New Kitchen Collection Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time

The dog days of summer often stir up a bit of creativity. What activity or new hobby can you try to fill the long days of sunshine? For me, that activity has become pickling. Not only does it completely upgrade your ingredient kitchen, but the process is surprisingly aesthetically pleasing, too. Bright pink radishes, purple onions, the glistening glass of the jars...

"I went to a cool wine bar in Biarritz recently where every shelf was lined with pretty jars of pickled produce," Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin tells me. "The way the light would catch them — ah, it was so beautiful. Almost too good to use."

And, of course, the design writer in me had to take the visual appeal of pickling to the nth degree, sourcing the most stylish jars and containers to do it. Well, turns out IKEA was one step ahead of me. The brand's latest KÖSSEBÄR collection includes jam jars, bamboo vegetable drying racks, and even a stylish apron to wear while working.

And just like all the best IKEA products, the collection blends practical with pretty. Below, I've curated a few of my favorite pieces, as well as other stylish pickling accessories I found (because new hobbies are always better when they look good, too)

IKEA KÖSSEBÄR Bamboo Food Drying Rack With Two Trays £15 at IKEA I've never thought of having a vegetable drying rack before, but this two-tiered bamboo piece has convinced me it's now a necessity. It can be used to preserve summer berries, fruits, and herbs. Or simply as a decorative storage item on the worktop. Need something with a lid? IKEA's collapsible bamboo fruit basket is another favorite. IKEA KÖSSEBÄR Jar With Spoon £5 at IKEA If you're into pickling, odds are that you are also considering trying your hand at making jam. In that case, you'll need a stylish jam jar, obviously. You can keep the spoon in, even when the lid is on, or hang it on the side as a decorative detail. Though it's made for jam and marmalade, this ceramic piece is also perfect to fill with sugar or salt. IKEA KÖSSEBÄR Harvesting Basket in Poplar £10 at IKEA I'm sure it won't take long until I advance my pickling into growing or harvesting my own vegetables to cure. And for that, I'll need a stylish basket for gathering my fresh produce. You could even take this woven basket along with you to the garden or market to fill with berries, fruits, and vegetables. IKEA KÖSSEBÄR 1L Jar With Lid £3 at IKEA This jar has an airtight lid that is essential for pickling — whether storing in the fridge or in a dry environment, you must have correctly sealed containers. I love the classic jar style with the ribbed pattern on the side. IKEA KÖSSEBÄR 13CL Jar With Lid £4 at IKEA How adorable are these mini jars for jamming? Once again, this pack of three small jars has airtight lids and a decorative ribbed pattern on the side. Serve homemade jam and marmalade, or use them to store dried spices or tea when not pickling. IKEA KÖSSEBÄR Labels, Set of 25 £1.25 at IKEA Labels may be slightly over the top, but I love that. These 24 classic-shaped labels help you mark what’s inside your jars and, more importantly, when the contents were made. Plus, if you plan to gift your pickling, you'll need a cute tag. Or adding the date!

Cooking, in any capacity, has a level of aesthetics to it. Leaning into that makes the process more enjoyable and creative. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Half the fun of any hobby is setting the scene. Have you sourced your vegetables from the fancy grocery store? Will your jars look curated once on the shelf?

These are the details that matter, and to help, I've sourced six more of my favorite pickling (and pickling-adjacent) products.

Vogue Handmade Stoneware 2L Fermenting Crock in Green £79.99 at souschef.co.uk This handmade stoneware fermenting crock in green is a beautiful piece of kitchen equipment for those who love making sauerkraut, kimchi, and pickles at home. Made in the Netherlands, this stunning crockpot is created by hand, meaning it will add a unique touch to your practical and stylish kitchen essentials. TOAST Palm Hanging Basket in Natural £49 at Toast UK This hanging basket made of palm leaf and jute takes vegetable drying to the next level. Plus, it is hand-woven in Bangladesh and part of the Fair Trade initiative, so you can feel good about where your pickling products are coming from. Flying Tiger Copenhagen Gift Tags, 4 Pieces £1 at flyingtiger.com Labels only get better when a little color is introduced. Something about this primary color pack feels very in line with pickling, in my opinion, but Flying Tiger also has a pastel pack if that's more your style. Mark the date you pickled for reference, or write a note to someone you're gifting. Anthropologie Indira Embroidered Apron £42 at Anthropologie (US) Every chef needs a good apron. This embroidered one from Anthropologie blends a neutral color scheme with a little bit of whimsy in the scalloped detailing. Plus, the green trim is kind of pickle-colored, no? Benjamin Nauleau Handwoven Willow Rectangular Basket £265 at ABASK Ever since I saw IKEA include the vegetable basket in its pickling collection, I've been obsessed. You can even use a basket like this as an elevated way to store your jars post-pickling. This basket from ABASK is simply stunning and made from Willow wood. HAY Linear Tea Towel £13.60 at Holloways of Ludlow A tea towel is essential while pickling. All the vinegar and brine mean spills will most likely happen, but that doesn't mean you can't clean up in style. Butter yellow is not only on-trend, but yellow is a bright and cheery color to include in your kitchen.

In the mood for more activities to do in the summer sun? Next up, I've got my eyes on these Ninja Creami alternatives so that I can make homemade ice cream, smoothies, and iced desserts to stay cool.

