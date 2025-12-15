'Magic Corners' Are the Answer to Your Kitchen Cabinets' Blind Spots That Are Totally Underutilized

Bye-bye, blind spots! This genius buy will save you from losing any more of your kitchen items to the dreaded corner cabinet

large modern kitchen with blue cabinets and marble surfaces
(Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Cor Domi)
Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Advice

It's hard enough to keep your kitchen cabinets organized at the best of times, I feel like I'm constantly crashing and clattering around my cupboards, creating a make-shift orchestra of pots and pans. But this task becomes a thousand times trickier when you're faced with the dreaded corner cabinet.

Seriously, though, has anyone ever figured out a good way to organize a corner cabinet? It feels to me that no matter what, there will be a secret blind spot that I'll never be able to access fully, with who knows what hiding out there.

I've tried out all the hacks, from smart stacking tips to the lauded lazy Susan approach, but none of them has quite worked out for me. Either they feel too messy, or they take up too much space, or they just straight up don't work. So when I saw this post from DemoToDreams showing off her new magic corner, I was immediately on the hunt for one for myself. And the Highdecora Kitchen Cabinet Magic Corner Organizer was there waiting for me. With its smooth pull-out mechanism and roomy capacity, it was a no-brainer purchase, and it should be for you, too.

Shop Alternatives

I'm always on the hunt for more organized kitchen Amazon buys, but you can't rely solely on your gear, as the saying goes, you also need to have an idea - these tips for how to organize a kitchen are a good place to start.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.