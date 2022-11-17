Should I invest in cast iron cookware? These are the pros and cons to consider before you buy

How much did you envy your Grandmother's cast iron cookware growing up? The familiar sight of steamy saucepans on the stove in bright bold colors is one of those nostalgic memories many of us share, and a similar sight in adulthood is instantly reminiscent of home comforts. But if you haven't inherited those hand-me-downs (trust us, they last forever), is cast iron cookware worth the investment?

If you're anything like me, the older you've become the more you've learned to appreciate good quality kitchenware. Cast iron pots, pans and dishes are a reliable staple in so many households, and for good reason. They're versatile, durable, long-lasting, and have incredible heat retention compared to other materials in the kitchen. And yet, there are certain rules when it comes to cleaning them you'll need to get your head around, as well as some directions as to what you can and can't cook in them. They also don't come cheap, either...

To help you decide if cast iron cookware is the right investment for a modern kitchen, we've asked some experts in-the-know why they think it's a worthy contender for your kitchen Christmas list (or your pay-day splurge). Here's what they had to say.

Why should you invest in cast iron cookware?

1. It has great heat retention

Not only does cast iron cookeware look right at home in a rustic farmhouse kitchen, but one of the biggest advantages it has from a practical perspective is its ability to retain heat. Unlike finer-material pans like aluminum or copper, the heat level doesn't fluctuate with cast iron so it's a great option when you're cooking with high heat. Since cast iron pans are so thick, you'll probably notice that your pans take longer to heat up on the stove, but once they're hot, they stay hot!

'Cast Iron’s heat retention qualities make it a joy to cook with, removing the need for high temperature settings and helping you to preserve energy and cook more efficiently,' says Sarah Savery-Smith, brand director and cookware expert at ProCook (opens in new tab). 'What’s more, cast iron works perfectly on all hob types and can be placed in the oven.' This makes it perfect for casseroles and stews since you can transfer your pot right from the hob into the cooker.

2. It's long lasting

There's nothing more annoying than forking out money for a brand-new frying pan only to have to throw it out 6 months later because it's ruining your meals having lost its non-stick coating. Thinner pans tend to become misshapen over time, too, since they're not very durable. Luckily, cast iron cookware promises to last much longer. Treat them right, and they could last you a lifetime.

'When cared for properly, cast iron is an extremely durable and hard-wearing material,' says Sarah. Here's the thing - cast iron technically isn't non-stick since doesn't have a coating like Teflon added to it. However, they develop a non-stick surface over time as fats build up and bond to the metal, making them extremely hard-wearing.

3. They're multi-functional

The kitchen is a place of multitasking. When we're cooking a meal for the whole family, we're always on the lookout for any ways to shortcut the process and save time, and cast iron cookware allows you to do just that. Cast iron dishes, like those iconic Le Creuset pans your grandmother probably had on display, can be used in the oven as well as on the hob.

As Sarah explains: 'Cast iron is a great investment for your home, particularly when it comes to one-pot meals where you can save on cupboard space and washing up. No longer solely associated with casseroles and stews, the cast iron casserole can be used for so much more thanks to its durability, hob-to-oven and oven-to-table capabilities, From baking bread and sweet desserts, to grilling on a BBQ and making soups.'