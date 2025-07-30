5 Pots and Pans Storage Mistakes You're Probably Making That Will Cost You Both Space and Efficiency

When introducing new cookware to your kitchen cupboards, there are a couple of boxes besides culinary efficiency that need ticking. Nowadays, style, lifespan, and multi-purpose requirements also need to be fulfilled.

Since quality cookware, the kind that can turn into heirlooms, isn't always a double-digit price tag away, it's important to learn how to store pots and pans in a small kitchen. And, in the process, also study what not to do.

Don't worry! There are only a couple of common storage mistakes you must steer clear of, so let's get into it.

1. Forgetting to Categorize and Edit

DO INSTEAD: Always start by purging and categorizing what remains. (Image credit: David Butler)

Professional organizer Daryn Daniels tells me that one of the most common mistakes people make when organizing any space is skipping the first step. If you want to create a true organization system through your kitchen storage, she recommends starting by categorizing and editing.

"When it comes to organizing pots and pans, this means starting by taking out every pot, pan, and lid you own. Yes, every single one, so you can easily eye your collection," she says.

"Once it’s all out, take a look at each item and decide if there’s anything that you’re ready to part with. This is a great time to get rid of those scratched-up pans that have seen their better days, the unused wok you got as a wedding gift in 2001, or anything else you just don’t use."

And before you bring your pan storage ideas to life, Daryn suggests categorizing them, too. By arranging your pots and pans by use, style, or size, you'll have a better idea of how to store them efficiently.

Daryn Daniels is a professional organizer and the founder of She Cleans Up Nice, a full-service home organizing company based out of Portland, Oregon. She specializes in creating stylized solutions that bring joy and ease to the spaces you love. When she's not color-coding closets, you can find her wandering the local thrift store, listening to a podcast, with an iced latte in hand.

2. Stacking Instead of Slotting

DO INSTEAD: Store pots and pans sideways with the help of slotted organizers. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: One Wolf Design)

"Instead of storing your pans in a way that takes up an entire large cabinet, or stacking them one on top of the other, like a Julia Child version of Jenga, try storing them vertically," she suggests.

"This is a great way to make use of those funky, narrower, but deep cabinets that are in a lot of homes. By installing standing dividers, you can create custom-sized, individual slots that your pans slide right into."

I recommend kitchen pan organizers like these Chrome Dividers for Cabinets or these White Kitchen Storage Shelf Separators from Amazon.

Aside from storage benefits, Daryn explains that eliminating the need to move all your pans in order to get to one makes it easier to put them back. In turn, she finds that this technique gives you a better shot at long-term, maintained organization.

3. Neglecting the Option for Custom Shelving

DO INSTEAD: Introduce custom solutions into your kitchen for perfectly stored pots and pans. (Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

According to Daryn, an easy storage mistake to make when it comes to your collection of pots and pans is not customizing when you can. And if you're organizing a small kitchen, avoiding this one mistake will make all the difference.

"If you have shelving that’s adjustable, move it around. Better yet, make a trip to your local home improvement store and have extra shelves cut, so you can add more," she says.

"Since pots and pans can vary so much in shape and size, adding shelving, or moving around what you already have, is a super simple way to create exactly what you need. No need to struggle working your stuff into a space that can be easily tailored to work for you."

If you prefer buying ready-made shelving, this HAY Sea Korpus Shelf is perfect for smaller pots. And if you have other cookware serving dishes in your space, leave them on display with this minimalist Lager Wall Shelf by FERM Living will let your culinary accessories shine.

4. Popping Your Pots and Pans up High

DO INSTEAD: Gently rehome your pots and pans in the lower cabinets. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

"When it comes to deciding where to put your pots and pans, the lower the better," says Daryn. And if you're placing your heavy cookware on higher shelves, this storage mistake can also be a safety hazard.

"However, because things tend to be hard to reach and easy to lose track of in the back of those deeper lower cabinets, I highly recommend installing a pull-out drawer or tiered shelf."

These Kitstorack Pull Out Extendable Cabinets from Amazon will help you navigate your pans with ease. And Daryn adds that storage like this can also be a great way to add kitchen shelving if your current space doesn't have it.

5. Tossing the Lids in with Your Cookware

DO INSTEAD: Split your lids from your pots and pans for strategic storage. (Image credit: Simon Whitebread Photography. Design: Shantala Mack Interiors)

"Lastly, let’s talk about lids! One of the quickest ways to derail the organization of your neatly ordered pots and pans is by haphazardly tossing in all the lids," she says.

"Implementing a lid organizer allows for them to be filed upright in your drawer or cabinet, so they don’t just look nice, but they’re easier to access as well. If you’re tight on space, then opt for an organizer that adheres to the inside of the cabinet door."

Daryn finds that organizing your pan lids in this way makes great use of an otherwise dead space while keeping everything in one place. If, like me, you love chrome decor, bring metallics into your storage via this VARIERA Pot Lid Organizer from IKEA or this Joseph Joseph Drawstore Rack.

FAQs

Is It Safe to Store Pots and Pans Under a Sink?

While you can technically store pots and pans under a sink, it's generally best not to. Since this storage space is particularly prone to leaks and excess moisture, it can affect your pans over time and lead to a shorter stove life.

So if you are organizing your cookware in lower cabinets, try to keep the cabinet directly underneath the sink free from items you cook and serve in. Instead, use this space to organize your designer approved cleaning products and tools.



Another way to make pots and pans storage far easier to manage is by investing in multi-purpose cookware that you can reach for while experimenting with a myriad of recipes. And one that's stylish, too, of course.

My current favorite? This Our Place x Brigette Romanek collaboration.