Spice Storage Ideas — 8 Chic and Clever Ways to House Your Collection of Aromatics

As someone with an overflowing kitchen of spices, I can say for certain that my love for aromatics has proven to be both a boon and a bane at times. The former allows all of my culinary side-quests to come out in full flavor, and the latter is a clutter of spices that often find themselves taking up precious counter space.

With kitchen storage in my charming yet compact studio being quite limited, I'm constantly on the lookout for strategic ways to store my spices. So I have collated a list of top-tier tips from home organization experts that will solve any spice storage problems in a clever way.

Pull-out spice racks, magnetic jars, and dedicated, divided drawers are just a few of the brilliant ideas on offer. And if you've gone this long sacrificing your love of spices for want of avoiding spice clutter, this will change the game for good.

1. Multi-Tiered Organizers

You can't go wrong with deep cabinets and multi-tiered organizers.

Amber Kamat, founder of It's Not Complicated Organizing, tells me that multi-tiered organizers are an excellent way to maximize vertical space inside a cabinet.

"Spices are often stored in identical jars, which makes it difficult to see labels or identify contents when they're all on a single shelf," she explains. "A tiered design elevates the jars in a stair-step fashion, making everything clearly visible and easy to reach, especially those at the back."

She also points out that the key benefit of investing in a quality multi-tiered spice organizer is that you avoid the classic issue of forgotten spices in the back, minimizing waste and saving time during cooking.

In the name of strategic kitchen organization, I recommend bringing home this Extendable Spice Jar Rack from ProCook. The bamboo finish is so stylish, and the extendability makes it a versatile organizer that'll shift with you from kitchen to kitchen.

2. Door-Mounted Spice Racks

Make the most of free vertical space with over-the-door organizers.

According to Amber, one of the most underutilized areas in a kitchen is the inside of cabinet or pantry doors. "Door-mounted spice racks capitalize on this vertical surface, transforming what’s typically dead space into a functional and easily accessible spice hub," she notes.

"This is especially valuable in small kitchens or homes with limited storage. The key advantage is that it expands your storage capacity without sacrificing shelf or drawer space."

By lining your spices vertically, she explains that labels and contents are fully visible, unlike in crowded shelves or drawers. "These kitchen organizers make it quick and easy to grab exactly what you need while cooking," she adds. "So no more digging through cluttered containers or stacked jars."

If you're looking for a sleek option, try this Over-Door Organizer from John Lewis or this 8-Tier Adjustable Rack from Amazon.

3. Pull-Out Spice Racks

Whether you DIY your pull-out spice rack or have it built in, this is one kitchen feature you won't regret.

"Pull-out spice racks are one of the most high-end, custom-feeling solutions for organized kitchens," says Amber. "Often built directly into a base cabinet, they're typically in narrow 3" to 6" gaps that would otherwise go unused.

"This type of spice storage blends effortlessly with your kitchen cabinetry, preserving a streamlined, custom-built aesthetic. When closed, it looks like any other cabinet. When opened, it reveals a perfectly organized spice system."

Instead of letting those few inches go to waste, she recommends investing in a pull-out spice rack to turn them into a high-functioning, high-capacity storage zone.

"A good design tip is to install next to the stovetop or prep area for ultimate cooking convenience," she says. Having lived in apartments void of a pull-out spice rack and now having the luxury of one in my current space, I can say for certain that it's an absolute game-changer.

If you're not interested in building a custom tray, you can always try this spice storage pullout hack. Or treat your kitchen to this Pull Out Spice Rack from Amazon.

4. Magnetic Spice Jars

Keep your spices off your counter and mounted instead with magnetic jars.

Professional organizer Di Ter Avest tells me that magnetic spice jars are an underrated contemporary storage solution that frees up counter space in moments. "These are perfect if you're tight on space or just love a modern look," she says.

"Magnetic jars stick right to your fridge or a metal board, making them super easy to grab while you're cooking. So you won't have to dig through a cabinet to find what you're looking for."

She finds that this convenience can save you time and make your cooking process more efficient. "Plus, some of them look like a mini art installation," she adds. "Just be careful not to use many different colors or shapes because that could cause visual clutter."

As one of the best organizers for small kitchens, I recommend this Magnetic Spice Tin Set from Amazon. They come in a set of 12 and feature sifting holes that make spicing up your dishes a breeze.

5. Lazy Susans

Whether you're serving spices or stowing them away, lazy susans are a reliable go-to.

When it comes to things you'll find in most super-organized kitchens, lazy susans are at the top of the list. A brilliant invention for cluttered kitchens, these mobile storage stations allow you to reach for the spice you need with just a spin.

"This simple rotating tool can become a beautiful, functional element of a modern kitchen when thoughtfully integrated," says Amber. "Lazy Susans are a timeless kitchen tool that’s been reimagined for today’s design-conscious home cook

"At their core, they offer 360° accessibility. Plus, paired with modern materials and styling, they are both practical and chic. They are perfect for corner cabinet organization or deep pantry shelves and even countertop displays when styled well."

The IKEA SNUDDA Lazy Susan is a stunning choice for in-cabinet organization. However, I'm also obsessed with this Marble Lazy Susan from The White Company.

6. Glass Spice Bottles

Ditch your plastic bottles for glass spice jars that elevate your culinary space.

"Uniform glass jars, especially clear ones with minimalist labels, create a luxe, intentional look that’s both tidy and beautiful," says Amber. "Glass containers are the best option for storing spices, as they help preserve freshness and prevent flavor transfer."

There's just something about a row of crisp glass jars that instantly elevates your pantry. Not only is it one of the best ways to organize your spices, but it also allows you to identify one aromatic from the next.

This Spice Jar Set from Zara Home comes with six stunning glass spice jars with ceramic lids. Also included is an acacia wood stand to house your spices in a totally chic way. Also on my wishlist are these Izaan Spice Jars from nkuku, which are crafted from sustainable mango wood and come with adorable matching spoons for serving.

If you tend to stray away from plain glass and prefer a touch of color, this Small Glass Jar from H&M features a dusky green hue that's perfect for spices on display.

7. Multi-Spice Boxes

One box with all your favorite spices will make cooking less stressful and more organized.

A staple in most Indian homes, multi-spice boxes are an underrated spice organizer that kitchens of today are missing out on. Typically, these spice boxes tend to fashion built-in compartments for direct spice storage.

However, they also come with mini spice jars that sit within the box itself. What makes them special? Well, if you have a vast collection of spices, this box can host the aromatics most commonly used.

And if you have a stylish wood spice box, you can also get away with leaving them on display. This Wooden Spice Box from Amazon features 12 removable compartments and one compact spoon.

However, if you're looking for a more classic take, let me put you on to this Handcrafted Brass Spice Box from Amazon that fashions a gorgeous gold finish.

8. Divided Drawers

Dedicated spice drawers with dividers will keep your jars in place.

Amber tells me that divided drawers offer a low-profile, visually clean solution for spice storage. "By moving spices off the counter or out of upper cabinets, you preserve open visual space in the kitchen while maintaining easy access," she says. So in the debate of drawers vs cabinets for spice storage, the former reigns supreme.

"It’s ideal for kitchens that embrace minimalist or contemporary design principles. A key benefit of drawer organizers is that everything is hidden until needed, creating a seamless, clean countertop aesthetic."

She recommends laying them out in drawers with spices stored label-side up in rows, allowing you to see every label at a glance. "And it’s not just efficient, it’s satisfying to look at, too," she adds.

"A drawer setup is ergonomically superior to digging through an upper cabinet, especially for anyone who wants a more accessible experience. One pull and your whole spice collection is in view, waist-level and ready to use."

These Bamboo Drawer Dividers from Amazon are extendable and easy to adapt to any kitchen. And if your kitchen's color palette favors a darker wash, this set of Drawer Splitters, also from Amazon, will fit right in.

FAQs

Is it Better to Store Spices in Plastic or Glass Jars?

"As a general rule, glass containers with airtight lids are your best bet," says Di. "They keep moisture out, preserve the flavor longer, and are easy to clean. Plus, the clear ones let you see what's inside, while amber or dark glass protects the spices from light — great if they're stored out in the open."

What is the Most Efficient Way to Store Spices?

Although counter-top spice organizers keep your aromatics at arm's length, they can lead to a kitchen that unintentionally comes off as cluttered. So stowing your spice collection away within cabinets or drawers are ideal for a culinary space that looks perfectly tidy at all times.

How do You Store Spices so They Don't Clump?

Clumped spices are a common problem in most kitchens, and the key culprit is moisture. While moisture in a kitchen is tough to avoid, air-tight containers can help you overcome this problem. I also recommend adding a couple of raw rice grains into your spices to keep any intrusive moisture from clumping your spices.

At the end of the day, there are plenty of options to store your spices efficiently, and most of these ideas are versatile enough to make do in any kitchen, regardless of size and style.

But a spice organizer is one of the top organizers that no home should go without. So pick the storage that's compatible with your culinary space and make whipping up meals easier than ever.