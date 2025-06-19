27 Storage Ideas for Every Space in the Home — The Ultimate Guide to Storing Your Life in Style in 2025

Without a doubt, storage is one of the most important aspects of your home. It can make or break a space and, when done right, can add value to your home and transform how you live in it. From built-in designs to double-duty furniture pieces, your storage ideas are the first step to creating a happy home environment.

"Storage is the backbone of every well-designed home," says Cara Woodhouse, founder and creative director of Cara Woodhouse Interiors. "I truly believe that when your home is organized from the inside out, it brings a sense of clarity and calm that empowers you to move through the world with greater ease and confidence."

When it comes to planning your home storage ideas, the key piece of advice, according to professional organizer Liz Aitken, is to declutter your home before you start. "By doing this, you will know exactly what you need to find storage for. There is little point investing in storage, which can be expensive, for things you don't need anymore. Knowing the size of the prize, as they say, is an excellent starting point."

So, whether space is tight, or you have a lot of stuff (or both), these storage ideas for every space in the home are designer- and organizer-approved and will inspire you to find new ways to store your life, in style.

1. Make Every Inch Count

By maximising every available nook and cranny, you can ensure your guests don't arrive into a cluttered mess. (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

First impressions count, so carefully considering your entryway storage ideas is a must. The entryway above features several of our favorite storage solutions, from built-in shelving, and cupboards, to the use of baskets and hanging storage.

"It’s no secret that I love wicker baskets," says interior designer Marie Flanigan. "If you’re looking for aesthetically pleasing and functional storage in any room, these are always my go-to accessories."

Plus, they are a cost-effective accessory. I love this AM.PM Raga Rectangular Wicker Basket on La Redoute, and this Cotton Wall Storage Basket from H&M to recreate the look (above).

2. Storage Within Storage

Image 1 of 2 I don't think mudrooms get cooler than this. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Gunter & Co) And just like that, the extra storage is concealed. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Gunter & Co)

This is one of the best mudroom storage ideas I've seen. Storage within storage for items that don't need to be accessed all the time, though still within very easy reach.

"My favourite thing about this boot room is that every member of the family has their own cubby, but hidden behind the panel with the hook is a secret door to further shoe storage which is a genius way, in my opinion, of having quick accessible shoe storage at low level and more longer term shoe storage behind because who doesn’t have more than four pairs of shoes," says Irene Gunter, creative director of Gunter & Co.

"It’s a very simple way of making it very clear where everyone's dedicated area is. There’s also a little cupboard above each individual partition, and that’s where we imagine people will keep handbags, rucksacks, gym bags, etc, and then we’ve got much bigger cupboards in the same room where you might store things like wellies, cricket bags, tennis bags.

"We’re always noticing when it comes to kids, extracurricular activities come with a lot of kit, and it’s not great having to store that in their bedrooms, so having it near the door, easily accessible in a boot room is a really nice solution."

I couldn't agree more — and that pink and green color scheme? Perfection.

3. Take Advantage of Unused Wall Space for Hanging Storage

Whether you use a peg board or not, wall hooks and mini floating shelves are perfect for hanging up a range of items that may not otherwise have a home. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Atelier RO)

Don't underestimate the power of hanging storage. Particularly useful for entryways, mudrooms, and hallways, wall hooks are one of the great ways to use vertical storage, particularly in smaller spaces where floor space is at a premium.

"Going up instead of out creates more space, especially in closets or small rooms," says Barbara Metzel, owner and lead organizer of Professional Organizing Plus.

I love these black mango wood wall hooks from H&M and these foldable wall hooks from Amazon for a flexible, stylish design.

"I often use the inside doors or cupboards for extra hanging space," says Manuela Hamilford, founder and creative director of Hamilford Design. "Incorporate LED lighting to keep a polished look and keep it practical."

SONGMICS' Over-Door Storage Organizer on Amazon is a great option for the inside of closet doors to make use of otherwise wasted space.

H&M Marble Hook £6, Was £9.99 at H&M Also available in black, and with a 4.8/5 star rating, these marble wall hooks are a cost-effective way to add style and additional storage to your space.

4. Keep Storage Hidden for a More Streamlined Look

What's storage, and what's not? You'll never know... (Image credit: Gunter & Co)

"Full-height paneled bespoke cabinetry also works fantastically well in a hallway," says Irene Gunter. "In this Chelsea townhouse (above), a wealth of coat and shoe storage is hidden behind the timber paneling.

"The beauty of this slatted design is that you can’t immediately see what’s storage and what’s not. In addition, timber is a longer-term solution than painted walls, which get scuffed quickly."

Incorporating modern wall paneling ideas into your design will ensure your storage is concealed for spaces or items you don't wish to have on display.

5. Choose an Oversized Credenza

Use a statement sideboard that both complements your space and your storage potential. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

A large credenza is a great way to create additional storage space, while also complementing your design style.

"Credenzas provide a great deal of added storage space," says Kim Armstrong, owner and principal designer of Kim Armstrong Interior Design. "If your room is large enough, you can use one up against a wall, use one as a sofa table, or use one as a media cabinet," she continues.

Store an array of miscellaneous items out of sight, such as extra glasses, books, toys, or even use it as a dedicated place for your vinyl storage.

SO'HOME Corven Fluted Mango Wood 3-Door Sideboard £1,099.99 at La Redoute UK Size: 150 cm x 40 cm x 75 cm Made of mango with with brass handles, this sideboard brings both style and generous storage, that would work within any design style. With adjustable internal shelving and gorgeous fluted doors and curved top, it would make a great storage piece for any space.

6. Use the Space Under the Stairs

Create an 'extra room' vibe, including additional storage, by using the space under the stairs. (Image credit: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

All too often, the potential of under-stairs storage ideas is forgotten, leaving wasted space and a missed storage opportunity in the home.

Whether used as part of a complete built-in storage design, or created as part storage, part additional function (as seen in the creative space above), it is a great nook to incorporate extra storage.

"Under-stair storage is perfect for smaller spaces, and personally, it's something I've always loved, says Faiza Saqib, Livingetc's renovation editor. "Growing up in my mum's home, we had a little under-stairs storage compartment, which was often used to store bulky kitchen appliances. Out of sight, out of mind, right?

"We'd often go back to the storage space when we needed our bulky appliances to cook up a special meal. It's also a great pantry idea, and if you're feeling a little adventurous, you could also add a lovely little refrigerator for all your essentials."

7. And Passageways

Add interest (and storage) to your hallway ideas with display shelving. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

This space, designed by Nina Maya of Nina Maya Interiors, is a stylish hallway storage idea that is a design statement as much as it is a storage solution.

“Typically long and narrow, hallways are best served by storage that’s shallow and either well disguised — such as with flush doors or drawers with a push-to-open function, and in a color or material that blends with the other walls — or that is mirrored," says Livingetc's content director, Lucy Searle.

"Floor to ceiling works, but options that are dado height and include a display shelf on top can work well too.”

An oft-overlooked storage space in the home, passageways offer great opportunities to maximize storage with great design.

8. Bring it In With Alcove Storage

Alcoves don't need to be awkward; use them to your advantage for stylish storage. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design Maison August; Atelier Ochre)

Make your alcove shelving a focal point, and not an afterthought.

"An unused space in your home can easily become an invaluable place to neatly store your things without protruding into your living space," says Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL.

Paint or tile the alcove for a space that punches as much as it packs. "Tiling storage elements like recessed shelves in a bathroom, a tiled splashback with a ledge, or even a tiled kitchen alcove is both practical and design-led," says Camilla Masi, interior designer at Otto Tiles & Design.

"It adds texture, is easy to clean, and gives the space a bespoke, built-in feel. I love to play with contrasts such as pairing plaster walls with a glossy Zellige-clad niche.”

9. Design a Storage Window Seat

My goal in life is to one day have a window seat — the joy of joys. (Image credit: Design by Lisa Staton)

"Building in storage into a window seat is a no-brainer — otherwise, you're just creating dead space in your home," says our editor, Hugh Metcalf. "The best approach to take is to think about what you want to store before you decide on what mechanism you'll use for your window seat storage.

"Lifting seats are most common, but not always easy for access, whereas if you want to be able to access items stored in your seat more easily, you could opt for simple cupboard door openings, especially when you're not contending with a dining table in front of the window."

Window seats are a brilliant, multitasking piece of furniture. They don't have to be built-in, either — a freestanding ottoman bench up against a window can do just the same job to provide both additional seating and storage.

Oliver Bonas Loha Green Velvet & Rattan Ottoman £595 at Oliver Bonas Size: H 53cm, W 100am, D 44cm The Loha Ottoman storage bench is a statment, multifunctional furniture piece serving elegant boho vibes. Upholstered in a luxe green velvet with rattan cane cutout detailing it boasts both stylish seating and practical storage. Obsessed.

10. Turn a Door Into Storage Space

This hidden door is functional (and incredibly cool) storage at a whole new level. (Image credit: Ben Gebo. Design: Georgantas Design + Development)

Luke Arthur Wells, design writer and interior stylist, explains that this style of door can work incredibly well in living rooms, or even hallways to conceal a media room, snug, or even an office. But incorporating this design into your space does require careful consideration.

"A bookcase door will likely require specialist knowledge, or even a bespoke system, as they're far heavier than a normal door," he says.

"If you're willing to try to DIY this style of hidden door, you can look into something called a Murphy door. If you are up for having a go yourself, you can even pick up bookshelf door mechanisms on sites like Amazon."

11. Or Use the Space Above Doorways

Go up and around doorways to take advantage of all available space. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Styling: Amy Neason. Design: Balance Interior Design)

I've said it before, and I'll say it again — make every.single.inch.count.

"Storage over a doorway is often best left to be decorative, or super functional. I've seen it as a way to conceal eyesores like AC units more stylishly, for example, but you'll want to consider that this storage is high and needs to be maintained to stop it from being a dust trap," says Hugh Metcalf.

"A design like this around the doorway is particularly clever for concealing a pocket door, without having to make structural changes to the walls."

I don't think enough people incorporate this style of storage — I'm all for it.

12. Create Extra Storage With Room Dividers

Stylish space separation with storage — try saying that again! (Image credit: Point Supreme Architects)

Room dividers are a great opportunity to create additional storage and flow by incorporating storage units that blend as much as divide spaces.

"This storage solution effortlessly kills two birds with one stone," says design writer Maya Glantz. "One of the biggest issues with open plan living is the hunt to hide storage in every nook and cranny possible, not wanting to clutter up your floor space.

"The other major issue is the lack of division between rooms. This shelved room divider solves both of these problems, seamlessly sneaking in plenty of storage, while also allowing you to create a sense of separation between spaces. Plus, it looks great."

13. Keep it Seamless With the Space

One of my all-time favorite storage designs in a living room — Jake Arnold knows what he's doing. (Image credit: Michael P. H. Clifford. Design: Jake Arnold)

I am completely obsessed with this living room storage idea, designed by Jake Arnold. Color-drenching the shelving blends the storage into the space in the most stunning way.

"Good storage should provide a place to store your belongings without compromising the design of your space, which is exactly what this built-in shelving achieves. The combination of shape, paneling, and the plum purple color adds to the visual appeal of the room," says design writer Olivia Wolfe.

"Open shelving can be a tricky storage idea to get right, but fabulous when executed as expertly as in this modern living room. My biggest tip: less is more when it comes to filling the space. Unnecessary clutter won’t achieve the same refined result."

14. Take It to the Top

One of my biggest regrets in my kitchen design is not taking my cupboards all the way to the top. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Lisa Staton)

Not taking your kitchen storage right the way up to the ceiling is such a missed opportunity — not only do you not then have masses of extra dusting to do, you significantly increase the amount of storage space you have to work with.

"I always look for bespoke storage solutions; it’s an expense, but it will add value to your property and make a big difference to the feel of a home," says Manuela Hamilford, creative director and founder of London-based interior design studio, Hamilford Design. "For example, full-height kitchen cabinets which utilize all of the space to the ceiling — storage becomes part of the architecture of the space; it looks intentional and like it’s supposed to be there.

"Furthermore, it works better practically, allowing more appliances to be concealed and leaving clear worktops and kitchen islands for entertaining."

Within the design, professional organizer, Liz Aitken, says: "I often use adjustable shelving in kitchen cupboards — it is amazing how much more you will be able to store, and have access to, if you use these."

Liz recommends IKEA and MUJI for storage boxes and often uses cupboard shelf organizers for increasing shelf space, like these LIANTRAL Kitchen Shelf Organizers on Amazon.

15. Choose Freestanding for Flexibility

There is so much to love about this freestanding storage unit — from the color to the amount of multifunctional storage it packs in — it ticks a lot of boxes. (Image credit: DeVOL Kitchens)

Whether it's budget, or space, or a bit of both, sometimes going built-in just isn't an option — and that's where freestanding storage solutions come into their own.

"Freestanding units for storage are a game changer!" says Faiza Saqib. "I currently live in a small apartment, and well, let's just say finding storage space was quite the struggle, until I got my hands on a unit that allowed me to store away my seasonal homeware, clothing, and items that I did not use in my day-to-day. Let's say the fine China only ever comes out of my freestanding storage unit once guests arrive!

"It's a lifesaver if you also have a small space like I do. And even if you do have a little extra room, a freestanding unit is the perfect way to style up and elevate your space. Want to display your fine homeware? Why not opt for a glass-fronted display cabinet? Of course, if you're not a fan of display, you can always hide things away!"

They are particularly useful in a kitchen, especially for additional door-mounted condiment and spice storage ideas.

16. Or Go For Floating Shelves

Boring floating shelves? No chance. Not at Livingetc. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Aker Interiors)

This is one of my very favorite kitchen shelving ideas that I've come across — unique, design-forward, and practical.

"Shelving is a hugely practical addition to a home, but that doesn’t mean it has to be purely functional," says Felix Milns, founder of HUX London.

"Often, the place where treasured objects are presented alongside favorite books and family photographs is a very personal piece of furniture. Why not celebrate this by ensuring that it isn’t only the items on display that catch the eye, but that the actual shelving is also a show-stopping focal point, that delivers both storage and style.

"Opt for a custom design to fully embrace every available inch of space as well as ensure the aesthetic fits your home perfectly. Whether it is crafted from beautiful timber, designed with touches of glass and brass detailing, or finished with pops of color, panelling and bevelled edges, this depth of detail will ensure it becomes a favorite family piece, elevating a home by delivering a design that will be cherished for many years to come."

17. Use Storage as Decor in the Dining Room

The space oozes moody modern vibes, and I'm into it. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Child Studio)

Whether a separate space or part of open plan living, your dining room storage can be as beautiful as it is functional.

"If you're sequestering your open shelving to just your kitchens and your living rooms, you're missing out! says home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan. "I adore the idea of an open shelf by a dining room to serve as a gallery and a clever storage idea in one stylish concept.

"The way I see it, there are two ways you can go with this decorative storage idea. You can either keep to the dining theme and display your fine china, beautiful glassware, and other dinette accessories, in what I'm sure will end up being a catch-all for compliments.

"Or, you can house books, magazines, and even your vinyl in this nook for a sensory ambiance as you dine. As someone who often flips through a novel at lunch, I'm all for it."

18. Store a Bar

Store a party waiting to happen with this 'now you see me, now you don't' home bar idea. (Image credit: Julie Soefer Photography. Design: Benjamin Johnston Design)

Who says storage ideas just have to be for boring stuff? I love this home bar storage idea, which is stylishly concealed in this storage unit when not in use, and then appears with an unabashed glory when you're ready to get the party started.

Store your glasses and cocktail-making paraphernalia in the units below and get ready to entertain guests in style.

A home bar is, of course, one of the things people who love entertaining always have.

19. Go Wall-to-Wall

Sleek, modern storage at its best. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Built-ins are always recommended for the ultimate storage solution and can accommodate a lot of organizational needs. Take it wall-to-wall in any room to make the most of the space available.

"Adding built-ins in any room is great for storing all kinds of games, toys, books, or other household items," says Kim Armstrong. "The deeper you are able to make the cabinets, the bigger the items you can tuck away out of sight!"

This home office storage idea, designed by Nina Maya Interiors, stylishly uses the entire wall space to maximise storage while creating the overall design aesthetic of the space.

20. Add a Hanging Rod to Your Utility Room

Divide and conquer with your storage ideas — don't limit yourself to just cupboards, or just shelves; mix it up to create a flexible space that suits your needs. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Irene Gunter)

This utility storage idea was designed by Gunter & Co., which cleverly has a dedicated space for hanging laundry by incorporating a hanging rod between cupboard units.

A simple, yet highly effective way of maximising storage in all capacities — designed with enough space to still make use of the counter space below, while still leaving plenty of cupboard space above, with units going right the way to the ceiling.

The baskets in cubby holes underneath give additional, flexible storage options, too, and this Ivilon Tension Curtain Rod on Amazon is great for adding in extra hanging space.

The Cotswold Company Palm Leaf Seagrass Storage Basket £26 at The Cotswold Company Handwoven, natural, and durable, this Palm Leaf Seagrass Storage Basket is a modern and practical solution to laundry clutter.

21. Incorporate Multifunctional Furniture

If you have space under your bed — use it. (Image credit: daals)

When it comes to furniture, doubling up is a great bedroom storage idea. By using a small chest of drawers as a bedside table, you create an organizing hack that offers you more storage without taking up more room.

"Don't be afraid to use unusual furniture pieces to work in the space," says Camilla Clarke, creative director at Albion Nord. "A bedside table doesn't always have to be a bedside table."

Multifunctional, transforming furniture is a game-changer for storage ideas for small spaces.

"Benches, ottomans, six cube organizers, or side tables with built-in compartments are lifesavers in living rooms and bedrooms," says Liz Aitken. "They add to the overall aesthetic of the space, but also add available storage space."

Manuela Hamilford agrees, saying: "Storage under the bed is a great idea, but it should be concealed and highly organised. Use simple Amazon vacuum packs and organizers."

22. Light It Up

What a difference a bit of lighting can make. (Image credit: Havwoods)

Don't let storage fade into the background — let it be the star of the show and light it up with illuminated shelving.

"Adding discreet LED lighting strips to your storage helps elevate it from a purely functional feature to a full design moment," says Maya Glantz. "It gives a super luxe feel that is surprisingly inexpensive, and easy to recreate yourself."

This dimmable TTWAY COB LED Strip Kit on Amazon will light up your built-in closet in style.

23. On Display, Or Not — Your Call

Neon curtains, scallop-edged cupboards, arched glass-fronted cabinets — a closet storage masterclass. (Image credit: 2LG Studio)

For the design above, Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio agreed that they wanted to keep shoes behind a curtain in their dressing room. This meant they had the option to either keep them hidden or have them proudly on display.

And there's certainly nothing boring about their curtain choice! The striking pop of color in an otherwise neutral space is a great idea, and the flexibility of hidden/on-display storage is always a bonus.

Recreate the look with this Birdsall Tab Top Sheer Single Curtain Panel at Wayfair.

24. Use Drawer Dividers

A bathroom storage idea of dreams (but just as useful in kitchens and bedrooms). (Image credit: Jonathan Bond. Design: Golden)

This is a storage idea I've been meaning to incorporate into my own home for some time now — it's such a simple, yet incredibly cost-effective way to both organize and maximize storage space in drawers, which can so quickly become an intertwined mess.

"Bamboo drawer dividers allow you to create custom-sized compartments in any drawer — every customer I have loves them," says Kevin Connors, professional organizer and owner of Inspired Organizers.

Liz Aitken agrees, saying: "Drawer dividers are excellent because they stop categories spilling into each other and getting muddled. Get dividers which are as high as possible within the depth of your drawers, and make sure they are a snug fit from front to back, too."

These VaeFae Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Dividers on Amazon would do just the trick.

25. Make the Most of Sloped Corners

Don't forget the eaves, too! (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Fiona Duke Interiors)

Make the most of every nook and cranny in any room, but particularly when considering loft storage ideas, to optimize space and minimize clutter.

You have to really use your imagination when it comes to ways to add extra storage to a loft — going bespoke will be your best bet with awkward angles and slopes, allowing dead space to become valuable storage opportunities.

Be clever with space-conscious design in mind, and you will likely end up with far more storage space than you may think is possible.

26. Don't Be Defeated By Chimney Breasts

Create storage that works with the space, not against it. (Image credit: YesColours)

Chimney breasts in bedrooms can be a pain, but they don't need to be! Rather than letting the tricky space on either side of the breast ruin your layout plans and storage, lean into the gaps and use them to inform your design.

Case in point — this space (above). "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. And this design has done just that by leaning into the chimney breast rather than working against it," says Amiya Baratan.

"It just goes to show how a touch of clever planning and a color-blocking lick of paint can do wonders to a space."

27. Add a Mezzanine Deck in a Children's Room

I love this punchy children's room idea that brings everything up and off the floor. (Image credit: Maestri Studio/Jenifer McNeil Baker)

Bunk beds with built-in storage and mezzanine decks are such a clever children's room storage idea.

Nick Cryer, managing director of Berkeley Place, says: "Mezzanine decks in bedrooms with high ceilings introduce funky bed or play spaces in kids' rooms and free up more floor area."

"Children's bedrooms and playrooms are notoriously tricky rooms for storage, mostly due to the sheer volume of stuff," says Liz Aitken. "Children can feel overwhelmed if they are faced with a chaotic mountain of toys and games." So it is important to carefully consider your toy storage ideas.

Wall-hung units, as seen in this space (above) by Maestri Studio, are a great storage hack that can be used in any room. Liz also swears by IKEA Kallax's range for children's rooms and craft rooms.

It's safe to say, there are so many storage opportunities to be made use of within your home — and don't forget you have your outside space, too! Garden storage is incredibly important, too, especially at this time of year.

I'll now leave you with one more versatile storage idea to explore — the 'everything closet'.