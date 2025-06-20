"I Need to Add Storage to My Garden, What Should I Do?" 9 Ideas That Add Functionality, While Looking Great

When designing a garden, storage isn't usually at the forefront of your mind. After you've decided on the decking, settled on the furniture, and finally found the best border plants for your patio, something as mundane and mediocre as garden storage doesn't factor in. And yet, without it, our outdoor space can quickly descend into chaos.

The thing is, the inside of your home and your garden aren't all that dissimilar. What we mean by that is your backyard isn't exempt from the sort of general untidiness and disorganization you experience in your living room. Gardening tools, loungers, pool floats, kids' toys — there are so many garden supplies and accessories that end up littering your outside space if you don't have adequate means to store them. Before you know it, the thoughtful landscaping that went into your attractive modern garden ideas is all but marred.

To prevent your space from falling into total disarray, you need a few clever solutions to cache such items. But beyond a shed (the workhorse of every rural and suburban garden), where should you turn? To help you find some genius garden storage ideas that work for you and your space, we asked experts for their suggestions. Here's what they had to say.

1. Install a Shed for Larger Items

The home of lawnmowers, large tools, and DIY supplies, the humble shed is the true workhorse of the nation's gardens. (Image credit: HollandGreen)

Is there anything more reliable than a simple shed when it comes to garden storage? This purpose-built option is the go-to for bulkier appliances like the lawnmower, the barbecue, and your extra garden furniture, as well as smaller bits of kit like tools and DIY supplies. In short, if you don't want it on show 24/7, it can call the shed home.

If you have the space, a garden shed is a no-brainer (and there are plenty of miniature versions suitable for even the smallest of spaces). The opportunities for shed storage are virtually endless, but it helps to customize the interior with hooks, shelves, and compartments that allow you to systematize your belongings.

Jacqueline Goncalves, founder of Mokṣa Studio, says she recently worked on a garden shed concept as "beautiful as it is hardworking". "Think of it as a mini outdoor atelier: an open, airy structure with a half roof that casts just enough shade to create a comfortable potting nook," she says.

"A built-in countertop provides the perfect surface for planting prep, while floating shelves above keep pot liners, plant food, and hand tools within easy reach. To one side, an open closet-style space offers a neat home for rakes, shovels, and taller tools — everything has its place, and it all looks good doing it."

2. Add a Few Stylish Storage Boxes

From pool toys to floor cushions, an all-weather wicker box is the unsung hero of garden storage. (Image credit: Garden Trading)

Sheds are great for long-term storage, but you need to keep them organized. Just like a kitchen cabinet, if you don't stay on top of a system, chaos will descend. Sometimes you just want a quick, easy way to corral the worst offenders of your garden lawn together without having to return them to a neat, tidy home. Enter the storage box.

If you have a storage ottoman or a toy trunk in your living room, you'll know just how beneficial this sort of depository can be. They're the true realization of "out of sight, out of mind," and, being as compact as they are, they're also perfect for small gardens or balcony storage

"Even if you're lucky enough to have a large garden, you might be short of storage space," says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. "A weatherproof garden trunk like our Porlock Storage Box is the perfect compromise for those without a shed — it’s as attractive as a basket, but large enough to pile in outdoor toys and a good heap of seat cushions, making it perfect for those of us who want to clear the lawn and celebrate that magic hour when the children head up to bed after a fun day in the garden."

3. Use a Potting Station to Contain Gardening Supplies

Corral tools, containers, and other gardening supplies on a little potting bench (the perfect solution for smaller spaces). (Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

If you're a keen gardener, storing your tools away every day might seem pointlessly laborious. During the growing season, why not set out your daily supplies at a potting station instead? Perfect for storing the likes of containers, compost, and hand-held tools, they also double up as a nifty little workbench for potting-on or propagating plants.

Jacqueline notes how valuable this sort of garden storage idea can be in a small patio or backyard, comparing them to a pared-down version of a shed. "A sturdy outdoor table becomes an instant potting station with a few well-placed hooks for tools and closed bins underneath for storing soil, fertilizer, and extra pots," she says.

"Simple, stylish, and surprisingly transformative — even the most compact corners can become a gardener’s dream."

4. Disguise Items in Hidden Storage Solutions

Just like the furniture inside your home, your garden table, chair, or ottoman can include hidden storage to keep the likes of cushions and blankets contained. (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

If you want to go a step further, consider storing your garden accessories in plain sight. Hidden storage ideas are a great way to keep a garden clutter-free without having to avert your gaze away from the bulky box in the corner of your patio.

Be it a bench, an ottoman, or a garden sofa, there are so many multi-functional options out there that make tidying up your garden light work.

"Hidden storage is a game-changer when it comes to decluttering and keeping outdoor spaces tidy and elegant," says Danielle. "The Cox & Cox set of nestable rattan storage boxes is as stylish as it is practical, doubling as useful side tables with ample hidden storage beneath their sturdy acacia lids for outdoor accessories, throws, cushions, or garden tools."

Since this type of storage solution usually takes the form of furniture, use it to store the likes of throws and pillows so they're always within easy reach.

5. Opt for Purpose-Built Log Storage

Log storage can make an attractive garden feature. (Image credit: Protek Wood Stain)

If you have a woodburner, chances are you're on the lookout for some beautiful firewood storage ideas. To keep the smaller log pile in your living room well stocked, you need a home for your larger reserve, so garden storage ideas are the place to turn.

"Whether stacked beside a fire pit or tucked beneath a covered lean-to, dedicated log storage offers a rustic, tactile charm while keeping your firewood seasoned and dry," explains designer Nina Lichtenstein.

"Choose open-air shelving in corten steel or reclaimed timber for a sculptural element that celebrates both function and form." You could also integrate log storage under an existing bench (as seen above) to maximize utility.

6. Conceal Garbage With Built-in Storage

Unsightly items deserve stylish storage, so keep garbage cans tucked behind closed doors. (Image credit: Dobbies)

Is there anything less unsightly in your garden than your garbage cans? They're a necessary evil, but they're a surefire way to reduce your front yard's curb appeal. If you're looking for a place to store your bins that won't detract from the beauty of your garden, consider a dedicated storage shed for your bins.

"Even the less glamorous garden elements deserve thoughtful design," says Nina. "Hidden bin storage, whether behind slatted wood doors or within a planted screen, keeps refuse out of sight and out of mind. It’s the quiet luxury of well-managed utility: integrated, contained, and utterly satisfying."

For added visual appeal, Isabel Jackson, owner of Cheltenham Interiors, recommends wooden bin storage with a planting-friendly "eco roof". "These double as mini green roofs, softening their impact," she says.

"Otherwise, powder-coated metal units with sleek, modern lines are also great for contemporary settings, or consider bin screens made from bamboo, slatted timber, or even corten steel to create a discrete yet stylish enclosure that complements your garden's design language."

7. Embrace Innovative Bike Storage Options

Bike storage can be squeezed into the tightest of spaces (as proven by this tiny London patio). (Image credit: Bikebox Works)

If you don't have a garage, you'd probably benefit from some outdoor bike storage ideas, but don't just settle for unsightly plastic bunkers. In small gardens or urban areas, it helps to be innovative and integrate bike storage into existing niches or nooks.

That's exactly what the founders of Bikebox Works set out to do, transforming small London terraced yards so that they capitalize on every inch. "Our design practice solves problems of space," explains the director, Tracey Bendrien. "We find space where no one believed there was any, and we are very proud of some of those projects that look the simplest but were actually the most complex to resolve."

Bikebox Works' storage solutions typically feature steel and timber facades in place of a traditional fence or wall, making it easy for homeowners to access and store bikes in the front garden.

Take the space above, for example, where bespoke bike storage is nestled under the access path, accessible from a walk-out basement. "In other projects, we've also designed a door mechanism that allows access from the street without impeding the public right of way," adds Tracey.

This sort of garden storage is made with utility in mind, helping to optimize your daily routine.

8. Integrate an Outdoor Kitchen for Cooking Supplies

Make alfresco mealtimes hassle-free by integrating an outdoor kitchen into your patio design. (Image credit: Garden Trading)

Outdoor kitchen ideas are more popular than ever. Besides offering a convivial space for the family to gather and dine al fresco, they double up as a great storage idea for your outdoor cooking supplies like utensils, dinnerware, and charcoal or smoke chips.

"Blending indoor comfort with fresh air appeal, an outdoor kitchen is the ultimate fusion of hospitality and open-air indulgence," says Nina. "Storage here is key, from weatherproof cabinetry for tools and serveware to built-in drawers that keep essentials tidy and close at hand.

"A well-stocked, well-hidden setup means you’re always ready to cook, serve, and savor." For durability, she recommends marine-grade stainless steel or teak cabinetry that promises to withstand the elements.

"Look for integrated drawers, shelving, and modular units that can house utensils, cooking equipment, and even refrigeration," adds Isabel. "Built-in solutions with stone or concrete finishes create a seamless indoor-outdoor feel, ideal for modern entertaining spaces."

9. Add Boot Storage by the Door

Leave muddy boots at the door to avoid ruining your carpet (again). (Image credit: Garden Trading)

If you're fed up with people traipsing through your home in messy footwear, adding boot storage right at the threshold will help save your carpet while also decluttering your mudroom.

"From muddy garden boots to rain-soaked wellies, a dedicated storage bench or weatherproof cabinet near the back door keeps the mess at bay and the entryway serene," Nina says. "Use perforated metal doors for airflow or reclaimed wood finishes that nod to countryside tradition. Including drainage trays or slatted flooring inside helps wet footwear dry faster and keeps interiors cleaner."

Isabel says a boot bench can be a great option to encourage kids to take their shoes off before entering the front door. "A locker-style unit near the back door or in a covered porch area can also help to keep things orderly," she says.



At first glance, garden storage ideas might not seem like a priority, but without them, your garden will descend into disarray. Bikes, kids' toys, and gardening tools littering the lawn are all signs of a well-loved, well-used backyard, but they all need a home.

"When everything has its place, the entire garden breathes easier," says Nina. "A tidy garden is not just a pretty backdrop; it’s a lived-in invitation to linger, to unwind, and to enjoy every season more fully."

With your garden storage streamlined and organized, you can get to planning your next garden party.