Wait, This Expensive-Looking Pergola From IKEA Costs Way Less Than I Thought It Would — And It's Not in Basic 'Garden Gray'

Beyond just a refined respite from the summer sun, a pergola adds undeniable style and shelter to your garden, no matter the season. But alas, the typical price tags can prove an unfortunate deterrent. The silver lining to this painful pergola predicament? IKEA's surprisingly stylish flat-packed design that you can get for just over £300.

No matter what pergola ideas you've been pinning, your shade sanctuary should include a few key features: durability, practicality, and, of course, a design-forward aesthetic. For that, IKEA's HAMMARÖN pergola is generously sized with a gray-beige canopy that scores for both form and function. Tick. Tick. Tick.

I think my favorite thing about it is the color. Normally, budget pergolas come in standard 'garden gray', but this gray-beige is neutral but a little more elevated.

Is your garden lacking a covered corner to relax in? This pretty pergola may just be the very thing you've been looking for. Here's what you need to know before you buy.

IKEA HammarÖn Pergola in Gray-Beige £319 at IKEA The best part about this minimalist 300 x 300cm pergola is the sleek, neutral frame. Rather than juggling how to make a large furniture piece like this feel less obstructive, the HAMMARÖN pergola has a streamlined design that will fit harmoniously into most modern garden ideas. Plus, the fabric has a UPF rating of 25+, which means it blocks 96% of the sun's UV rays, so you can enjoy the end of summer sun, worry-free.



You can use this pergola to create a shaded outdoor dining area, and it's large enough (3 x 3meters) to cover a seating area for outdoor lounging and entertaining. But for the days when you want a little more sun, you can fold the canopy away and just let the pergola frame your space.

There's no doubt that the HAMMARÖN is a piece of decor to elevate your outdoor area. The reviews on IKEA's site say that in just about an hour's worth of setup, this pergola transforms your garden into "so much more than just a space."

Outdoor entertaining is that much better when you have a space that feels perfectly curated and decorated. (Image credit: IKEA)

As for maintenance, both the canopy fabric and powder-coated steel frame are built to last. The fabric is fade-resistant, which will help keep the color fresh for longer. Hopefully, that means this won't be something you'll have to throw out of your garden at the end of each year.

If you are still wondering how to clean this outdoor patio furniture piece, fear not, it's a simple process. The canopy opens and closes quickly and easily with the help of a practical pull device, and the fabric is easily machine-washable.

However, it's fair to note that while this pergola has majority 4 and 5 star reviews, several of the reviewers note that it's more of a sunshade pergola, and the fabric is not particularly waterproof, so don't expect to be out under your garden canopy in anything more than a light rain.

But perhaps you're looking for something cheaper, a little bigger, more permanent, more weatherproof, or just a different style. For that, don't worry, discover three other pergolas you can buy below.

Pergolas are cost-effective and proving to be one of the easiest ways to capitalize on stylish shade, but they certainly aren't the only shade option for your garden. Luckily, Livingetc has plenty of patio shade ideas to fuel your outdoor upgrade plans.