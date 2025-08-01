Gap Just Collaborated With This Celeb-Backed Luggage Brand on Suitcases in This Year's Hottest Color — "As Timeless as Neutrals and Bold as Aluminum"

Gap x BÉIS, a 25-piece capsule collection imagined by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars, The Possession of Hannah Grace, Something from Tiffany's, and Dreamland), wants to make us all holiday-ready. Dropping worldwide online as well as in select Gap stores today, the eye-catching line brings fans of both cult brands apparel, denim-inspired luggage, and bags that, envisioned for "style, comfort, and movement", make a promising candidate for your travel essentials upgrade.

At the heart of the Gap x BÉIS collection, characterized by relaxed silhouettes and cartoony patterns in its wearable, adult, baby, and toddler side, and by a signature 'Pale Aqua' shade for luggage, is a sense of joy, warmth, and play — something that aims to capture the uplifting effect that journeying the world has on us as well as Shay Mitchell's own connection to this launch. "I've been wearing Gap since I was a kid, so designing a collection that allows you to express your personal style while on the go feels like a full circle moment," the actress, who is behind the heartfelt 75-second film that leads the campaign, shot by Bjorn Iooss and directed by Andrew B. Myers, alongside her partner, Matte Babel, and stars in it with him and their children, Atlas and Rome, said. "BÉIS is built on functional and accessible design," she added. "Partnering with Gap let us bring BÉIS-ics to more people than ever."

Here at Livingetc, even the smallest of accessories is examined from a design and trend lens. To make the collaboration stand out to me was the particular shade of blue that, informed by Gap's iconic jeans designs, has been put front and center in it. This isn't your usual pale blue: simultaneously hinting at the blue skies and ocean waters that turn every vacation into a lingering success, this pastel tone lands somewhere between our signature baby blue, mint green, and a very faint version of sea-like teal.

It is a palette that sets itself apart from the more common hues boasted by competitor brands like Away, who largely rely on earthy tints or classics like navy and olive green. One that looks brave enough to make an impression at customs while simultaneously remaining classy, sleek, and discreet. As someone who has daydreamed of a silver case for years and only recently got one, and Livingetc's in-house lifestyle guru, it is hard to admit it, but I must: the colorway fronted by this Gap x BÉIS collab feels as timeless as neutrals and as bold as aluminum, without the risk of it being scratched. This makes the capsule not only on-brand for the hot season, but suitable and stylish year-round.

Discover the full Gap x BÉIS line, or take your pick from my edit of cerulean buys.

Gap x BÉIS Travel Backpack in Denim Blue £131 at BÉIS Travel We might be at the peak of summer, but for some, it is nearly time to start thinking about going back to school. While this denim-finish backpack is far too compact to accompany you through your class days, it has a strangely comforting sense of nostalgia to it; one that, at least for me, makes it a collection favorite. Crafted to make your journeys and everyday commute easier than ever, with smart organization, shoulder pads, and a retro-inspired, genderless design, this Gap x BÉIS bag is the sort of versatile item you will regret not having when planning a day out with family and friends that requires you to look as casual as effortlessly stylish. You read it right, leave your totes home. Gap x BÉIS Small Carry-On Roller in Denim Blue £244 at BÉIS Travel There's a reason why BÉIS is considered one of the brands making the best carry-on luggage — the polycarbonate body of its cabin bags is only 3.5 kg, its compartments designed to keep your belongings organized, and the built-in compression and expansion mechanism can save you up to two inches of precious space. Compared to the house's traditional primary and neutral colors, this Gap x BÉIS denim-inspired blue, echoing the skies and cerulean waters of this year's best summer destinations, brings more nuance to travel, and a touch of irreverence, too. Need even more storage? There's a regular carry-on roller and a large check-in roller, too. Gap x BÉIS Weekender in Denim Blue £131 at BÉIS Travel I have never been the biggest fan of a weekender bag, and whether in relation to comfort (I am an overpacker, meaning it feels heavy on my shoulder) or design, I largely stand my case. While not necessarily aligning 100% with my personal taste, this Gap x BÉIS offers a good compromise for travelers who are into that streetwear look and want to revive their largely neutral wardrobe with a (discreet) pop of color. Like the rest of the line, it comes with plenty of organization hacks, a standalone bottom compartment, and can easily latch onto your trolley when you have had enough of carrying it around during your travels. For its price, the detailing and impuncture look luxury-like.

Where Else to Shop the Color Trend